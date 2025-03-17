The Players Championship: Rory McIlroy favourite to beat JJ Spaun in play-off
Find out everyhing you need to know about the Players Championship play-off on Monday - including start time, TV and rules - as Rory McIlroy and JJ Spaun go head to head over three holes at TPC Sawgrass...
McIlroy v Spaun in Players Championship play-off
Northern Irishman is favourite to win
Play-off starts 13:00 Monday UK time at Sawgrass
When does the Players Championship play-off start?
Rory McIlroy and JJ Spaun will start their Players Championship play-off at 13:00 UK time on Monday 17 March as they bid to claim the title at what is unofficially regarded as the PGA Tour's "fifth Open".
The pair finished the final round on Sunday tied at 12-under par on 276 so the tournament will be decided by a play-off for only the sixth time in its history.
It will be played over three holes - 16,17,18 - with the winner the player who shoots the lowest score.
If McIlroy and Spaun are still tied after three then it goes into match-play sudden death on the world-famous, short par-3 17th, then on to the 18th hole if necessary. The players will keep playing holes 17 and 18 until we have a winner.
UK viewers can watch the play-off on Sky Sports.
What are the Players Championship odds?
McIlroy is the favourite on the Betfair Exchange at 1.645/8 while Spaun is 2.526/4 ahead of today's play-off.
McIlroy started Sunday four shots back at eight under but, with a final round 68, looked to be closing in on victory before Spaun wiped out the Northern Irishman's three-shot lead on the back nine.
Spaun shot 72 level-par to force the play off. He has never played in a play-off before while McIlroy has played five, winning two. McIlroy won the Players Championship in 2015.
McIlroy was disappointed with himself for not wrapping up the title on Sunday.
He said: "I gave myself chances to close the door and win this golf tournament but I didn't quite do that. So I am going to have to do it the hard way."
The odds indicate that McIlroy will do exactly that but Spaun has enjoyed an excellent tournament in Florida and came close to winning yesterday when his 30-foot putt on the 18th hole stopped inches short of the hole.
There is prize money of $25m up for grabs and McIlroy has acknowledged that, on the final three holes at Sawgrass, "anything can happen".
Our golf betting expert Steve Rawlings previewed the tournament and provided in-play commentary on his live blog during the first three rounds.
Read the story of the first three days to find out more about how both players performed en route to what should be a thrilling finale on Monday.
Now read The Punter's Players Championship In-Play Blog: Consistent Conners the value with 18 to play
