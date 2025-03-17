The Players Championship: Rory McIlroy favourite to beat JJ Spaun in play-off

McIlroy v Spaun in Players Championship play-off

Northern Irishman is favourite to win

Play-off starts 13:00 Monday UK time at Sawgrass

When does the Players Championship play-off start?

Rory McIlroy and JJ Spaun will start their Players Championship play-off at 13:00 UK time on Monday 17 March as they bid to claim the title at what is unofficially regarded as the PGA Tour's "fifth Open".

The pair finished the final round on Sunday tied at 12-under par on 276 so the tournament will be decided by a play-off for only the sixth time in its history.

It will be played over three holes - 16,17,18 - with the winner the player who shoots the lowest score.

If McIlroy and Spaun are still tied after three then it goes into match-play sudden death on the world-famous, short par-3 17th, then on to the 18th hole if necessary. The players will keep playing holes 17 and 18 until we have a winner.

UK viewers can watch the play-off on Sky Sports.

What are the Players Championship odds?

McIlroy is the favourite on the Betfair Exchange at 1.645/8 while Spaun is 2.526/4 ahead of today's play-off.

McIlroy started Sunday four shots back at eight under but, with a final round 68, looked to be closing in on victory before Spaun wiped out the Northern Irishman's three-shot lead on the back nine.

Spaun shot 72 level-par to force the play off. He has never played in a play-off before while McIlroy has played five, winning two. McIlroy won the Players Championship in 2015.

McIlroy was disappointed with himself for not wrapping up the title on Sunday.

He said: "I gave myself chances to close the door and win this golf tournament but I didn't quite do that. So I am going to have to do it the hard way."

The odds indicate that McIlroy will do exactly that but Spaun has enjoyed an excellent tournament in Florida and came close to winning yesterday when his 30-foot putt on the 18th hole stopped inches short of the hole.

There is prize money of $25m up for grabs and McIlroy has acknowledged that, on the final three holes at Sawgrass, "anything can happen".

