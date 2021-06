The Open Odds: Jon Rahm backed to win second major title

Jon Rahm is the favourite to follow up his success at the US Open by winning the Open at Royal St George's next month.

The Spaniard played a peerless final round at Torrey Pines to seal his first major title.

Now he's 11.521/2 to claim a quick second when the world's best golfers come to the Surrey course for the year's fourth major from 15-18 July.

Rory McIlroy, who challenged at Torrey Pines but faded late on before finishing -1, comes next in The Open betting at 13.012/1.

One of the greatest ever

Golf commentators and tipsters had said Rahm was on the verge of a first Major at 26. So it proved to be on a thrilling Sunday as the young Spaniard finished with back to back birdies and a final score of -6.

He beat Louis Oosthuizen, who was magnificent, by one shot. Harris English finished two shots behind in third.

Steve Rawlings said it would "be remembered as one of the greatest (US Opens) ever witnessed."

Rahm's win was all the more remarkable because it came just a fortnight after he tested positive for Covid-19 while holding a six stroke advantage at the Memorial tournament in Ohio.

Now he's being backed to carry his winning momentum across the Atlantic and lift the Claret Jug at Royal St George's.

The Open took a break last year due to the pandemic so 2019 winner Shane Lowry is the defending champion. He can be backed at 50.049/1.

The Open 2021 betting top 10

Jon Rahm 11.521/2

Rory McIlroy 13.012/1

Dustin Johnson 16.015/1

Brooks Koepka 18.017/1

Xander Schauffele 24.023/1

Bryson DeChambeau 24.023/1

Jordan Spieth 25.024/1

Justin Thomas 29.028/1

Collin Morikawa 30.029/1

Louis Oosthuizen 34.033/1