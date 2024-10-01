Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 Tips: Dave Tindall's picks from 30/1 to 60/1

60/1 61.00 Henrik Norlander has three top four finishes here

After a 10th straight win for the USA in the Presidents Cup, the action switches from Canada to Mississippi for the second of the eight events on the Fall Schedule.

Country Club of Jackson hosts for the 11th occasion and the parkland layout is now a famliar one: a stock par 72 that is tree-lined with fast Bermuda greens.

If the run-off areas bring Donald Ross to mind, that's because John Fought, who updated the course in 2008, was heavily influenced by the legendary designer.

Birdies are a must and the last nine editions have been won with scores from 17-under to 22-under.

Last year when the event was staged straight after the Ryder Cup, we saw a five-man playoff featuring three Americans and two Swedes.

Luke List came out on top but three of the previous four went to non-Americans, with Canadian Mackenzie Hughes taking the title in 2022, Spaniard Sergio Garcia lifting the trophy in 2020 and Colombia's Sebastian Munoz emerging victorious in 2019.

Strong iron play is definitely a good pointer and three of the last four winners here ranked in the top six for Strokes Gained: Approach.

I'll open with one of the two Swedes who made the playoff last time and it's not Ludvig Aberg.

Instead, it's the Ryder Cup star's compatriot Henrik Norlander, who is an absolute course horse at The Country Club of Jackson.

The 37-year-old, who went to Augusta State and still lives near the Masters venue, has ridiculously good form here having finished fourth in both 2020 and 2021 before his joint-second last year.

A 24th in 2022 wasn't bad either.

Explaining that stellar course record, last year, Norlander said: "I've lived in Augusta for the last 16 years. We play a lot of the same grass. It sort of feels like home.

"I think from Steve Jent, the tournament director, to the superintendent, they do everything right here. They always take care of us, and the golf course, it's hard to say there's any golf course on tour that's in better shape."

Norlander came into the tournament last year on the back of form reading MC-MC-57-MC so clearly came alive again at a course he loves.

He returns there in 2024 in far better shape which has to bode well.

Norlander had a pair of top 12s in July at the Barracuda Championship and 3M Open and he also popped over to his native Europe in early September to finish eighth in the European Masters at Crans.

He ranked 1st for SG: Tee to Green in Switzerland and 5th for Approach while he was 1st for SG: Around The Green at the Procore Championship the following week.

The putter is a little cool but he's performed well in the past on these Bermuda greens, ranking 4th for SGP last year and 6th in 2020 so let's hope he flourishes again.

Recommended Bet Back Henrik Norlander each-way @ SBK 60/1

Mac Meissner was prominent on the radar at July's Barracuda Championship when leading after 36 and 54 holes before finishing fourth.

Prior to that, the 25-year-old had enjoyed 16th at the ISCO Championship and 20th in the John Deere Classic.

And two starts on from his top four at the Barracuda, Meissner was 12th in the Wyndham Championship.

The latter has significance as it came on Donald Ross's Sedgefield, a course that correlates well with this one.

Meissner also has a good profile for this event.

It's often been been won by a player without a previous PGA Tour win (good for Norlander too) and also by one with southern connections. Meissner was born in South Carolina and now lives in Texas.

Given that background, you'd hope he'd have a good record on Bermuda - the dominant grass down south - and that's the case.

Meissner's last three individual strokeplay finishes on Bermuda show 12th (Wyndham), 13th (Myrtle Beach) and 10th (Texas Open).

While not converting his 54-hole Barracuda lead was frustrating - "I'm definitely pretty bummed" - that recent experience could help him this time.

As he said there: "This is probably the first time since probably a couple years ago that I've been in this position, especially out here.

"Getting those competitive reps with the 54-hole lead is great. I was proud of the way I fought. I didn't have my best stuff, especially with the putter today, so I'm proud of the way I fought and hopefully I can take that to next time."

Hopefully that next time is here for the straight-hitting 2021 Walker Cup star, who has gained strokes on Approach in each of his last eight starts.

Recommended Bet Back Mac Meissner each-way @ SBK 45/1

Beau Hossler was a consideration at 40/141.00.

His 12th at Sedgefield two starts ago included an opening 60 and he has decent course form here of 28-57-10.

But, although 10 points shorter, preference is for Eric Cole at 30s.

Continuing the theme of trying to look for a first-time winner with southern connections, Cole comes into the betting crosshairs.

The Florida resident, whose father Bobby won the 1977 Buick Open, was rookie of the year last season at the ripe old age of 35.

He's had another good campaign and sits 50th in the FedEx Standings, making him eligible for all the Signature Series events next season.

In that respect, this could be seen as something of a free hit to get that first PGA Tour win.

A different spin is that he's 53rd in the world rankings so needs a push to get into the top 50 by year's end, a status that would secure a US Masters invite.

With three top sevens and another top 20 in his last eight starts, his form trumps nearly everyone in this field.

What's more, two of those top sevens came at Donald Ross tracks (Rocket Mortgage and Wyndham) and in the latter he was 10th for Approach.

His course form doesn't leap off the page but his MC on debut in 2022 included a Friday 68 while he was a decent enough 35th last year.

Cole finished with a 63 in that Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield, a Sunday score he matched when 18th at St Jude, another Bermuda track.

At the start of September, he took part in a Minor League event to sharpen him up for the playoffs and won it. A win's a win and hopefully it sets up him for the one he really wants: a first PGA victory.

Recommended Bet Back Eric Cole each-way @ SBK 30/1

