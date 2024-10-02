Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 55/1 to 100/1

55/1 56.00 Charley Hoffman can repeat 2020 FRL heroics

Weather forecast for Thursday

Thursday is the hottest day of the week in Jackson with temperatures climbing into the 90s in the afternoon after starting in the 70s.

Winds are light and steady all day at around 5mph so there's no advantage for either wave.

First-round leaders in the last five years have been a mix of morning and afternoon (six of the last 10) starters, with 64 the low score in four of those.

Charley Hoffman wasn't too far off making my staking plan in the outright preview but this looks a good way to get the Californian onside.

Hoffman has already been there and done it in terms of leading this event on day one.

That came in 2020 when his opening 64 saw him set the pace and pave the way for a top six finish.

The 47-year-old also shot a 64 in round two the year before while he's opened 69 and 68 in his last two visits.

Hoffman is in good form again thanks to a couple of top 12s in his last five tournaments: eighth at the Barracuda and 12th in the Wyndham Championship.

And he's been starting fast too.

He was the first-round leader (65) at Colonial in May, second after 18 holes at April's Corales Puntacana (66) and in his last two starts he's ended day one in fourth (64, Wyndham) and ninth (68, Procore).

The veteran tees off at 11.50 local from the 10th.

Recommended Bet Back Charley Hoffman for FRL SBK 55/1

Beau Hossler came even closer than Hoffman to my outright staking plan but, again, this looks a great way to cheer him on.

As noted in my each-way preview, form from the Wyndham Championship is relevant here as that event is played on a Donald Ross track, Sedgefield.

The Country Club of Jackson has those same run-off areas and visuals so it certainly bodes well that Hossler opened the Wyndham back in August with a sensational 60.

That gave him a third first-round lead in less than 10 months as Hossler also topped the 18-hole leaderboard at May's Myrtle Beach Classic (64) and last October's Shriners (62).

In three tries at this course he was 10th on debut in 2017 (third with a round to go) while he started out 68-67 last year to lie 10th at halfway.

He's also an afternoon starter at 13.07 from the 1st.

Recommended Bet Back Beau Hossler for FRL SBK 55/1

I'll round off with Kevin Streelman, who is available at a three-figure price from his 12.56 tee-time.

The 45-year-old's basic form looks poor with MC-MC-64 in his last three outings.

But those finishes hide two fast starts. He opened with a 66 to sit sixth after day one of the 3M Open and carded a 67 to lie fourth on Thursday's final leaderboard at the Procore Championship a couple of weeks ago.

Wind back to March and Streelman actually posted two-first round leads via a 65 at the Puerto Rico Open and a 64 at the Valspar.

At this course, he has finishes of fourth, 10th and 18th and he was FRL back in 2016. More recently he's been in the top 15 at halfway in both 2021 and 2022.

There are plenty of reasons to play him in this specific market.

Recommended Bet Back Kevin Streelman for FRL SBK 100/1

