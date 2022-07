It was a case of close but no cigar in the Hero Open last year when 130.0129/1 column pick, James Morrison, posted the clubhouse lead on Sunday.

The Englishman was matched at a low of just 1.330/100 after his closing 63 so he proved an excellent trading vehicle, but he was caught and passed by Grant Forrest late on. Hopefully we can go one better with another 130.0129/1 chance, Daan Huizing...

Can it all click for hot Huizing?

Matt Cooper makes a strong case for Daan Huizing in his each-way column and after being assigned a nice early draw tomorrow, Dave Tindall fancies him to make a fast start and I can't argue with either of them.

Huizing has been playing some nice golf lately and after his fine third at Hillside on Sunday, this might just be the week that it all clicks.

The Dutchman ranked first for Greens In Regulation and seventh for Strokes Gained Approach when finishing 10th in the European Open in June, where a cold putter held him back, and it was the other way round last week...

He ranked first for Scrambling and third for Strokes Gained Putting last week but only 40th for SG-APP and 54th for GIR.

If he can set up a few more chances with his approach play and the putter remains warm, Huizing could contend again and given I highlighted in the preview how important a good week at Hillside may prove to be, he's a fair price at anything over 100.099/1.

Back 2u Daan Huizing @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

A player that interests me here at a truly massive price is Jonathan Caldwell, who I've backed at in excess of 900.0 899/1 !

He was a popular pick in this event 12 months ago having just won the Scandinavian Mixed and having finished seventh in the Scottish Championship at Fairmont St Andrews in 2020 but after a fast start (second after round one) he fell away to finish 30th.

Caldwell is badly out of form at present, but he wasn't anywhere close to his best when he won in Sweden last year. He's a fine links exponent and the price is just too big to ignore.

½ U Jonathan Caldwell @ 600.0599/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Barbasol boys backed at big odds

I've backed a few outsiders in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. I like course specialist, Troy Merritt, the in-form pair, Chesson Hadley and James Hahn, and I've also thrown a few pounds at Doc Redman, but the two I'm putting up for the column are the pair that fought out the finish to the Barbasol Championship a couple of weeks ago - the runner-up, Kevin Streelman and the eventual winner, Trey Mullinax.

Streelman did very little wrong and he was matched at a low of just 1.3 30/100 so I'm a little surprised to see him trading at such a big price here given he's no bigger than 66/1 on the High Street.

As highlighted in the preview, form at Sedgefield Country Club (the venue for next week's Wyndham Championship) appears to correlate nicely and Streelman has repeatedly played well there - including last year when he missed out on the playoff by a stroke.

He was also fourth in the Sanderson Farms Championship at Jackson Country Club in 2019 - another venue that links nicely to this week's venue - Detroit Golf Club.

Streelman was only 34th on his only previous visit here but he sat seventh at halfway and he arrives in fine fettle this time around.

Back 2 u Kevin Streelman @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Winning multiple events on the PGA Tour has been a theme that's run throughout this season since Max Homa kicked it off with victory at the Fortinet Championship in September last year.

Homa went on to win the Wells Fargo Championship for a second time in May and he's far from the only multiple PGA Tour winner this term...

Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele have all also tasted victory at least twice and Trey Mullinax looks a very fair price here to emulate them.

Just days after turning 30, Mullinax edged out Streelman in the Barbasol and he followed that with a brilliant tied 21st in his first Open Championship at St Andrews.

With the belief that only a victory can bring, Mullinax looks value to go in again.

He missed the cut here when badly out of form in 2019 but prior to his win in the Barbasol, his best result on the PGA Tour this season had been a fourth in the aforementioned SFC so the track should suit.

Back 1 ½ u Trey Mullinax @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

