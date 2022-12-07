</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a QBE Shootout Tips: English and Kuchar can claim fourth win
Dave Tindall
07 December 2022 "datePublished": "2022-12-07T11:45:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-07T12:51:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Harris English Matt Kuchar.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Tournament specialists Harris English and Matt Kuchar can continue their incredible run by winning at 13/2 in Florida this week says Dave Tindall... Multi-winners English and Kuchar can't be ignored Harman and Straka can make a fast start Korda and McCarthy are also a FRL punt Sign up for the Betting.Betfair Daily World Cup Newsletter Follow our dedicated World Cup Live Blog everyday Outright Bet: Harris English/Matt Kuchar Enhanced Win Only @ [7.5] The PGA Tour schedule once more concludes the calendar year with the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Course in Naples, Florida. This was once the Shark Shootout in honour of Greg Norman but it's fair to presume his name won't get much of a mention this week. In fact Norman, the original tournament host, was asked not to attend earlier this year while defending champions, Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, also won't be on site having joined the Aussie over at LIV. Norman's course, a 7,382-yard par 72, is still used and the masters of it, and this pairs format, are Harris English and Matt Kuchar who lifted the trophy in 2013, 2016 and 2020. The 54-hole tournament has a Friday start and a Sunday finish, with the schedule of events as follows: Friday - Round 1: ScrambleSaturday - Round 2: Modified Alternate ShotSunday - Round 3: Four-ball Check through history of this event and it's a virtual requirement to get to 30-under or lower. Eight of the last 10 renewals have been decided by one or two strokes so it tends to be tight. However, there are two outliers. In 2020 the winning margin was nine shots while in 2013 the champions were seven clear. Significantly, on both occasions the field-blitzing combo was Harris English and Matt Kuchar and I just can't see past them again. Kuchar is ticking along nicely enough with a 12th and two other top 30s in his four starts this season while English opened the campaign with a top 10 and has made his last five cuts. But it's in tandem when the real magic happens so I'll head to the 'Enhanced Win Only' market and back the tournament specialists at 13/2. 1st Round Leader Bet: Brian Harman/Sepp Straka @ [7.0] The week opens with a Scramble format. Both players tee off, select the best ball and then both play a shot from there. That process is repeated for the entire hole. Inevitably, that produces some crazy scores. The first pair I'll chance to shoot the lowest Friday score are Brian Harman and Sepp Straka. Why the pairing of the American and the Austrian? Well, both are former University of Georgia teammates. Harman has been in great form and even went off as favourite for the RSM Classic. He justified that billing by finishing runner-up, a position the left-hander also occupied in his previous start (WWT Championship in Mexico). Rewind to 2018 and Harman won this event alongside Patton Kizzire with 30-under so that has to bode well too. Straka is a newbie in this event but he certainly loves playing in Florida having made his big breakthrough at the Honda Classic earlier this year. Another outing in the Sunshine State saw him take ninth at The Players Championship. His very latest form is a little hit and miss but this format can usually hide the odd errant shot and Harman looks to be a great partner. Back the duo to come out fast and take the first-round lead at 6/1. 1st Round Leader Bet: Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy @ [21.0] I'll try a second FRL punt by backing 20/1 outsiders Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy. It's asking a lot for the pair to do the business over 54 holes but 18 could be a different matter. Korda is based in Florida and landed the Pelican Womens Championship there just two starts ago. She's also a serial fast starter (1st round leader at the 2021 Women's British Open is one example) which is a great asset for this particular bet. McCarthy may have to do some of the heavy lifting at times but he has the form to do it after four straight top 20s, including a top three at the Bermuda Championship. The obvious big plus for McCarthy is that he's a demon putter but Korda can help out there too. She's been ranked 9th, 3rd and 8th for Putting Average in her last three starts. She's also been 3rd (286 yards) and 6th for Driving Distance in her last two events so won't be as far back as some may think even though hitting more club in. And, who knows, growing up in a sporting family and trying to compete and beat Dad Petr and brother Sebastian may help too when it comes to putting one over the males. Perhaps the Alternate Shot format on day two could be tricky for McCarthy and Korda but the Scramble gives them a chance to shine. Back the pair each-way (1/4 odds, 3 places) for first-round leader at 20/1. Just to be clear on the staking plan, the first two bets are win only and the third each-way. Allocating the £30 stake means 2 x £10 wins and the usual £5 each-way.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Harris%20English%20Matt%20Kuchar.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Dave Tindall" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Harris English Matt Kuchar.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Harris English Matt Kuchar.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Harris English Matt Kuchar.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Harris English Matt Kuchar.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="American duo Harris English and Matt Kuchar"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Deadly duo Harris English and Matt Kuchar</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-qbe-shootout-2022/12543600?selectedMixedItem=-496321661" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/pga-tour-qbe-shootout-2022\/12543600?selectedMixedItem=-496321661","entry_title":"QBE Shootout Tips: English and Kuchar can claim fourth win"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-qbe-shootout-2022/12543600?selectedMixedItem=-496321661">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=QBE%20Shootout%20Tips%3A%20English%20and%20Kuchar%20can%20claim%20fourth%20win&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fqbe-shootout-tips-english-and-kuchar-can-claim-fourth-win-051222-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fqbe-shootout-tips-english-and-kuchar-can-claim-fourth-win-051222-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fqbe-shootout-tips-english-and-kuchar-can-claim-fourth-win-051222-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fqbe-shootout-tips-english-and-kuchar-can-claim-fourth-win-051222-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fqbe-shootout-tips-english-and-kuchar-can-claim-fourth-win-051222-719.html&text=QBE%20Shootout%20Tips%3A%20English%20and%20Kuchar%20can%20claim%20fourth%20win" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Tournament specialists Harris English and Matt Kuchar can continue their incredible run by winning at 13/2 in Florida this week says Dave Tindall...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Multi-winners English and Kuchar can't be ignored</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Harman and Straka can make a fast start</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Korda and McCarthy are also a FRL punt</strong></h3> <strong></strong></li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html">Sign up for the Betting.Betfair Daily World Cup Newsletter </a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/">Follow our dedicated World Cup Live Blog everyday</a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Outright Bet: Harris English/Matt Kuchar Enhanced Win Only </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p>The PGA Tour schedule once more concludes the calendar year with the <strong>QBE Shootout</strong> at Tiburon Golf Course in <strong>Naples, Florida</strong>.</p><p>This was once the Shark Shootout in honour of <strong>Greg Norman </strong>but it's fair to presume his name won't get much of a mention this week.</p><p>In fact Norman, the original tournament host, was<strong> asked not to attend</strong> earlier this year while defending champions, Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, also won't be on site having joined the Aussie over at LIV.</p><p>Norman's course, a <strong>7,382-yard par 72</strong>, is still used and the masters of it, and this <strong>pairs format</strong>, are Harris English and Matt Kuchar who lifted the trophy in 2013, 2016 and 2020.</p><p>The 54-hole tournament has a<span> </span><strong>Friday start</strong><span> </span>and a Sunday finish, with the schedule of events as follows:</p><p>Friday - Round 1:<span> </span><strong>Scramble</strong><br>Saturday - Round 2:<span> </span><strong>Modified Alternate Shot</strong><br>Sunday - Round 3:<span> </span><strong>Four-ball</strong></p><p>Check through history of this event and it's a virtual requirement to get to <strong>30-under or lower</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>Eight of the last 10 renewals have been decided by one or two strokes so it tends to be tight. However, there are two outliers. In 2020 the winning margin was nine shots while in 2013 the champions were seven clear.</p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span>Significantly, <strong>on both occasions the field-blitzing combo was Harris English and Matt Kuchar </strong>and I just can't see past them again.</p><p><strong>Kuchar is ticking along nicely enough</strong> with a 12th and two other top 30s in his four starts this season while <strong>English opened the campaign with a top 10</strong> and has made his last five cuts.</p><p>But it's in tandem when the <strong>real magic happens</strong> so I'll head to the '<strong>Enhanced Win Only</strong>' market and back the tournament specialists at 13/2.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>1st Round Leader Bet: Brian Harman/Sepp Straka </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The week opens with a <strong>Scramble format</strong>. Both <span>players tee off, select the best ball and then both play a shot from there. That process is repeated for the entire hole.</span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>Inevitably, that produces some <strong>crazy scores</strong>.</span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>The first pair I'll chance to shoot the lowest Friday score are <strong>Brian Harman and Sepp Straka</strong>. </span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>Why the pairing of the American and the Austrian? Well, both are <strong>former University of Georgia teammates</strong>.</span></span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>Harman has been in great form and even went off as favourite for the RSM Classic. He justified that billing by finishing runner-up, a position the left-hander also occupied in his previous start (WWT Championship in Mexico).</span></span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>Rewind to 2018 and <strong>Harman won this event alongside Patton Kizzire</strong> with 30-under so that has to bode well too.</span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span><strong>Straka </strong>is a newbie in this event but he certainly <strong>loves playing in Florida</strong> having made his big breakthrough at the Honda Classic earlier this year.</span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>Another outing in the Sunshine State saw him take ninth at The Players Championship.</span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>His very latest form is a little hit and miss but this format can usually <strong>hide the odd errant shot </strong>and Harman looks to be a great partner.</span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>Back the duo to come out fast and take the <strong>first-round lead</strong> at 6/1. </span></span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span> </span></span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>1st Round Leader Bet: Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span></span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>I'll try a second FRL punt by backing 20/1 outsiders <strong>Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy</strong>.</span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>It's asking a lot for the pair to do the business over 54 holes but <strong>18 could be a different matter</strong>.</span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span><strong>Korda is based in Florida</strong> and landed the Pelican Womens Championship there just two starts ago.</span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>She's also a <strong>serial fast starter</strong> (1st round leader at the 2021 Women's British Open is one example) which is a great asset for this particular bet.</span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span><strong>McCarthy</strong> may have to do some of the heavy lifting at times but he has the form to do it after <strong>four straight top 20s</strong>, including a top three at the Bermuda Championship.</span></span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>The obvious big plus for McCarthy is that he's a demon putter but Korda can help out there too. She's been ranked 9th, 3rd and 8th for Putting Average in her last three starts.</span></span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>She's also been 3rd (286 yards) and 6th for Driving Distance in her last two events so <strong>won't be as far back </strong>as some may think even though hitting more club in.</span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>And, who knows, <strong>growing up in a sporting family</strong> and trying to compete and beat Dad Petr and brother Sebastian may help too when it comes to putting one over the males.</span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>Perhaps the Alternate Shot format on day two could be tricky for McCarthy and Korda but the <strong>Scramble gives them a chance to shine</strong>.</span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>Back the pair each-way (<strong>1/4 odds, 3 places</strong>) for first-round leader at 20/1.</span></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span>Just to be Back Harris English/Matt Kuchar 'Enhanced Win Only' @ 13/2
Back Brian Harman/Sepp Straka to be 1st Round Leader @ 6/1
Back Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy each-way to be 1st Round Leader @ 20/1 