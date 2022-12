Multi-winners English and Kuchar can't be ignored

Harman and Straka can make a fast start

Korda and McCarthy are also a FRL punt

The PGA Tour schedule once more concludes the calendar year with the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Course in Naples, Florida.

This was once the Shark Shootout in honour of Greg Norman but it's fair to presume his name won't get much of a mention this week.

In fact Norman, the original tournament host, was asked not to attend earlier this year while defending champions, Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, also won't be on site having joined the Aussie over at LIV.

Norman's course, a 7,382-yard par 72, is still used and the masters of it, and this pairs format, are Harris English and Matt Kuchar who lifted the trophy in 2013, 2016 and 2020.

The 54-hole tournament has a Friday start and a Sunday finish, with the schedule of events as follows:

Friday - Round 1: Scramble

Saturday - Round 2: Modified Alternate Shot

Sunday - Round 3: Four-ball

Check through history of this event and it's a virtual requirement to get to 30-under or lower.

Eight of the last 10 renewals have been decided by one or two strokes so it tends to be tight. However, there are two outliers. In 2020 the winning margin was nine shots while in 2013 the champions were seven clear.

Significantly, on both occasions the field-blitzing combo was Harris English and Matt Kuchar and I just can't see past them again.

Kuchar is ticking along nicely enough with a 12th and two other top 30s in his four starts this season while English opened the campaign with a top 10 and has made his last five cuts.

But it's in tandem when the real magic happens so I'll head to the 'Enhanced Win Only' market and back the tournament specialists at 13/2.

The week opens with a Scramble format. Both players tee off, select the best ball and then both play a shot from there. That process is repeated for the entire hole.

Inevitably, that produces some crazy scores.

The first pair I'll chance to shoot the lowest Friday score are Brian Harman and Sepp Straka.

Why the pairing of the American and the Austrian? Well, both are former University of Georgia teammates.

Harman has been in great form and even went off as favourite for the RSM Classic. He justified that billing by finishing runner-up, a position the left-hander also occupied in his previous start (WWT Championship in Mexico).

Rewind to 2018 and Harman won this event alongside Patton Kizzire with 30-under so that has to bode well too.

Straka is a newbie in this event but he certainly loves playing in Florida having made his big breakthrough at the Honda Classic earlier this year.

Another outing in the Sunshine State saw him take ninth at The Players Championship.

His very latest form is a little hit and miss but this format can usually hide the odd errant shot and Harman looks to be a great partner.

Back the duo to come out fast and take the first-round lead at 6/1.

I'll try a second FRL punt by backing 20/1 outsiders Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy.

It's asking a lot for the pair to do the business over 54 holes but 18 could be a different matter.

Korda is based in Florida and landed the Pelican Womens Championship there just two starts ago.

She's also a serial fast starter (1st round leader at the 2021 Women's British Open is one example) which is a great asset for this particular bet.

McCarthy may have to do some of the heavy lifting at times but he has the form to do it after four straight top 20s, including a top three at the Bermuda Championship.

The obvious big plus for McCarthy is that he's a demon putter but Korda can help out there too. She's been ranked 9th, 3rd and 8th for Putting Average in her last three starts.

She's also been 3rd (286 yards) and 6th for Driving Distance in her last two events so won't be as far back as some may think even though hitting more club in.

And, who knows, growing up in a sporting family and trying to compete and beat Dad Petr and brother Sebastian may help too when it comes to putting one over the males.

Perhaps the Alternate Shot format on day two could be tricky for McCarthy and Korda but the Scramble gives them a chance to shine.

Back the pair each-way (1/4 odds, 3 places) for first-round leader at 20/1.

Just to be clear on the staking plan, the first two bets are win only and the third each-way.

Allocating the £30 stake means 2 x £10 wins and the usual £5 each-way.