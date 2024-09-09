Procore Championship 2024 Tips: Picks from 40/1 to 100/1

40/1 41.00 Tom Hoge has a strong record in California

Sponsors come and go but, thankfully for punters, venues often stay the same.

That's the case in California this week. If the Procore Championship induces a scratched head, the 'aaah' of recognition soon follows when we note that this was previously the Fortinet Championship.

Most importantly, Silverado Resort & Spa strikes a chord of familiarity, the layout at Napa Valley just a 50-mile drive from north-east San Francisco having staged this tournament for the last 10 years.

A Robert Trent Jones Jr design but reworked since, it's a shortish par 72 measuring 7,123 yards.

The fairways are narrow although hitting them hasn't always been key when trawling through past results. Sahitha Theegala was only ranked 47th for DA when winning last year for example.

It's not really a venue where pelting green after green equates to automatic success either but a sharp short game definitely gets rewarded.

Perhaps that has something to do with being able to handle the surrounds and having an extra familiarity with the standard west coast Poa Annua putting surfaces.

The last three winners - Theegala and Max Homa twice - were both local Californians, as was 2019 victor Cameron Champ.

Tom Hoge may not be a local Californian but it's easy to argue that he's done his best work in the Golden State.

The 35-year-old from North Carolina shot 19-under to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - a lovely drive away down the west coast - and he's continued to thrive in this part of the United States.

Hoge has four top 20s in his last six starts in California and the last two were sixth back at Pebble earlier this year followed by eighth in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

As for this event, he's produced a decent body of work in recent years: five finishes of 37th or better in his last six visits.

He was in the top 20 after 54 holes in four of those, slipping from ninth to finish 36th in 2021 but holding firm with a 70 to climb from 17th to take 12th spot on his most recent appearance in 2022.

Hoge was also the first-round leader in 2017 so he's enjoyed some good days here.

Finishing 29th out of 30 at the Tour Championship two weeks ago doesn't look great but that was a case of tailing off.

He'd opened 69-68 to sit 13th at halfway while he was ninth with a round to go at the previous week's BMW Championship before taking 13th. In short, the current form is there.

Hoge was in the top 12 for SG: Around The Green in both those events so if he can bring his putter to the party, he looks a good bet.

The good news is that the Pebble winner often putts well in California, as shown by him ranking in the top eight for SG: Putting in three of his last six events there.

He's also gained strokes with the flatstick in five of his last six starts at Silverado.

Recommended Bet Back Tom Hoge each-way @ SBK 40/1

We all like a good story and there's one waiting to be written this week if Mark Hubbard wins the Procore.

Hubbard missed the deadline entry for this week after "technical difficulties" with his phone, a particularly frustrating state of affairs given that he went to college at San Jose State, less than 90 miles away.

The local connections don't end there.

"It's just one of my favourite events of the year," Hubbard told the PGA Tour website. "It's an area that kind of feels like a second home.

"My wife's from Sacramento, so all of her family comes out ... I just have a lot of friends and family in the area too. It's Napa too. I like wine; we call it one of the wives' majors. It's just a great week."

So, we need a plot twist to liven up the 'local guy forgets to register for favourite event' storyline.

Thankfully for Hubbard he provided one, shooting a 65 to finish first in a Monday qualifier at Yolo Fliers Club.

Now, he'll turn up for an event in an even better mood and with greater momentum than he'd have had if just signing up as planned.

"I was pretty down in the dumps on Friday, but I feel like I recovered pretty fast and I came out here with a really good head on my shoulders and a good mindset coming into the day," said Hubbard after qualifying.

"I don't feel like I would've done that even a couple months ago, so I'm pretty proud of myself for that."

That's a reference to his season rather tailing off after he'd made his first 19 cuts.

On the back of his 65 in qualifying, Hubbard returns to an event where he's had four top 21s in his last five appearances. In two of those he was in the top six for SG: Putting.

Widen that out to California as a whole and it's eight top 21s in his last 11 Golden State events, including top 20s in five of the last six.

Beyond it being a cool story, there's a fair bit to like about the 60/161.00 shot's chances.

Recommended Bet Back Mark Hubbard each-way @ SBK 60/1

If you want to keep it simple and drink in a saloon called 'obvious', Justin Suh is worth a look at a three-figure price.

The basics: he's a born and bred Californian, who putts well.

The 27-year-old from San Jose went to the the University of Southern California although he now resides in Las Vegas.

The former World No.1 Amateur has solid form in his home state, finishing 11th last time at the Barracuda Championship and compiling six top 40s in his eight latest California starts.

At this venue his form doesn't leap off the page (58-MC-30) but he broke par in all four rounds last year to secure his top-30 finish.

Back to his putting prowess and Suh ranked first for SG: Putting on the PGA Tour last season which is quite a claim.

A latest thermometer check shows him ranking eighth and sixth for SGP in his last two starts.

Talking of current form, although he played just once in August due to missing the playoffs, his two starts before that 52nd at the Wyndham were 19th in the 3M Open and 11th at the Barracuda.

Suh turned pro alongside Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff in June 2019 and obviously hasn't made the same impact as his peers.

But a win in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship put him back in focus again and hopefully he can pull something out big here on turf he knows well.

Recommended Bet Back Justin Suh each-way @ SBK 100/1