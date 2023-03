Dave Tindall identifies winners' top trends

Sarah Stirk is joined by Sporting Life's Ben Coley and Dave Tindall to chat all things Sawgrass in the return of Golf...Only Bettor.

They discuss the year so far and look ahead to this week's PGA Tour 'Fifth Major' at Sawgrass.

It's been an intriguing few months on the PGA Tour with Jon Rahm in particular performing strongly.

Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have been far ahead of the rest in 2023 and they are the top three in the Players Championship on the Betfair Exchange.

Dave analyses the data about previous winners to find the key trends to look out for.

Major winners do well, particularly US Open champions, so Dave thinks Matt Fitzpatrick should do well here.

Meanwhile, outside of the big three, Ben likes Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.

The team talk each-way bets - with Betfair paying up to 12 places - value plays on the Betfair Exchange and the chances of a hole-in-one at the world-famous 17th.

You can get the best bets for the Players, as well as tips for this week's Kenya Open, from this round up of our golf experts picks.

Listen to Golf...Only Bettor and set yourself up for a tilt at Sawgrass success.