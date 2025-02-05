Find Me a 100 Winner: Four longshots chanced at between 109/1 and 189/1

Dunlap will relish Scottsdale layout at 189/1 190.00

Give journeyman Gouveia a go at a big price

Brown could get off market sooner rather than later at 109/1 110.00

Last year's Qatar Masters winner, Rikuya Hoshino, didn't quite get matched at triple-figures. He hit a high of 90.089/1 when the market first opened, but three of the four winners before him were matched at 100/1101.00 or bigger.

Sami Valimaki was an 85.084/1 chance at the off in 2023 but he'd been matched at a triple-figure price, Ewen Ferguson was a 300.0299/1 chance in 2022, and Jorge Campillo went off at 200.0199/1 in 2020, so I've got two win selections there, as well as a pick in the first round leader market.

I'll start with this week's PGA Tour action, where I've picked out just one.

Although last year's winner, Nick Taylor, went off at 280.0279/1, the Phoenix Open hasn't been a great event for longshots lately and Kevin Stadler, 11 years ago, was the last man to win at a triple-figure odds before the Canadian.

With that in mind, I wasn't in a hurry to back an outsider here, and as highlighted in the preview, I'm keen on the chances of the favourite, course specialist, Scottie Scheffler. But Nick Dunlap has drifted to a price that's impossible to ignore.

Dunlap won the event that correlates best with this one - The American Express - as an amateur in January last year and he followed that with his first victory as a pro at the Barracuda Championship in July.

He's only played in 30 PGA Tour events and that includes two missed cuts at the US Open and one in the Bermuda Championship as an amateur, so the highly talented 21-year-old is already prolific.

In addition to his two victories, he's finished fifth at the St Jude Championship and 10th at the Sony Open last month. He finished down the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week but I was happy to chance him here at a big price given the layout looks ideal.

Had they been trading at triple-figure prices, I'd have been very tempted by both of last week's losing playoff protagonists, Daniel Brown and Pablo Larrazabal.

Brown has been playing nicely over the last couple of weeks and although Larrazabal found form out of the blue last week, he's finished inside the top five at Doha a couple of times.

The Spaniard has been matched at as high as 110.0109/1 but he's shortened up now. I'm still happy to back him in the 1st Round Leader market at a triple figure price.

He'll still be smarting at last week's late slip up given he was matched at 1.081/12 before he bogeyed the 72nd hole and drove into the water in the playoff. But if he can pick himself up, he may well end the opening day in front this week.

Larrazabal has led after round one twice previously at Doha, in 2016 and 2022.

Daniel may not be available to back at a triple figure price, but Hamish Brown is, and he looks well worth chancing given the draw.

The forecast points to a slight bias in favour of the PM-AM wave and his late start on Thursday is not the only reason to back the Dane with a Scottish name.

Twice a winner on the HotelPlanner Tour (formerly the Challenge Tour) last year, the 26-year-old is getting to grips with life on the DP World Tour and could well get off the mark sooner rather than later.

Somewhat understandably, he lost his way a bit over the weekend at the Mauritius Open in his final start in 2024, finishing 16th having led at halfway. He missed the cut last week in Bahrain but again that was understandable to a degree.

He had contended strongly the week before in Ras Al Khaimah, where he finished eighth, and he couldn't recover form a disastrous 76 on Thursday, although he still managed a 68 on Friday to climb from 117th to 74th.

Brown looks to have a big future, and he looks fairly priced this week.

Backing a 33-year-old journeyman who's yet to win on the DP World Tour wouldn't usually make much appeal but Ricardo Gouveia has spent most of his career on the HotelPlanner Tour where he's won eight times. He knows how to get the job done and he looks primed to finally get off the mark on the bigger stage.

He's contended several times in his homeland at the Portugal Masters, which used to be staged at Dom Pedro, a course that correlates brilliantly with Doha, and he finished seventh here on debut eight years ago.

That was his first top 10 finish on the DP World Tour and, although he's performed poorly in four subsequent starts here, it shows the venue does suit his game.

Having finished third in Korea in October and 14th at the Dubai Desert Classic last month, where he led after round one, Gouveia signed of last week's Bahrain Championship with a five-under-par 67 to climb into a tie for 21st.

He's been playing some decent golf of late and importantly, he's been putting really nicely (ranked third for Putting Average last week), something that's really important here if previous results can be believed.

