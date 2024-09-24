Open de Espana 2024 First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 70/1 to 80/1

80/1 81.00 Andrew 'Beef' Johnston loves Spain and is back in form

70/1 71.00 Jorge Campillo can make his mark in the morning

80/1 81.00 Dan Bradbury has good form in events high above sea level

Weather forecast for Thursday

Temperatures start in the mid-60s and rise to the mid-70s in the afternoon.

But the clouds that share space with the sun could burst open around 3pm. As well as the threat of rain, wind speeds look significant.

They're around 15mph in the morning and could hit 22mph around 2pm.

The early starters could have a slight advantage.

There are some much better signs for Andrew Johnston of late and this could be a good place for him to continue his uptick in fortunes.

'Beef' was third in the European Masters at Crans after 18th in the British Masters. And a closing 66 in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last week (T40) should put him in good heart.

He hasn't played in Spain for a few years but his last four starts in the country show finishes of 4-24-15-7 while back in 2016 he won this very event at Valderrama.

The 24th was at Club de Campo where he closed 68-67-68 and, without doubt, Spain is a special place for him.

Seventh after 18 holes at Crans thanks to a 65, hopefully the Englishman has another low one in him from the off. He tees it up at 09.30 from the 10th.

Recommended Bet Back Andrew Johnston for FRL SBK 80/1

Jorge Campillo's form is a little in and out, as is his form at Club de Campo.

But there's enough of the good stuff to think he can go well from his 09.00 tee-time and give us a run at 70/171.00.

The Spaniard was sixth in the British Masters at the start of September, sitting third after day one and second at halfway.

He closed with a 64 when 34th at the European Masters while a second-round 67 at Wentworth was another decent knock before he faded.

Campillo has been in the top 25 after day one at Club de Campo in each of his last three visits (67, 68, 68) so hasn't been far away from making a FRL impression.

A former first-round leader in the Andalucia Masters, he's worth a play.

Recommended Bet Back Jorge Campillo for FRL SBK 70/1

Club de Campo is way above sea level so that puts in mind the South African contingent, who are used to the altitude of Johannesburg.

Charl Schwartzel is a winner at this course to back the theory up.

None of the Springboks entered here are in very good form but there could be an opening with Dan Bradbury if we're going to explore the Johannesburg connection.

The Englishman was third in the Joburg Open back in November, also occupying that position after an opening 66.

It came two starts on from him setting the day one pace at another South African event, the Nedbank Golf Challenge, while he was fourth after 18 holes at Wentworth last week.

A poor Saturday put him out of contention but Bradbury closed with a 65 to give himself a nice send-off for Spain.

With course form of sixth and 13th here in the last two years, there are plenty of flashing formlines ahead of his 10.00 tee-time.