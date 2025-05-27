Memorial Tournament 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 33/1 to 80/1

50/1 51.00 Robert MacIntyre is coming right back into form again

Introduction to the Memorial Tournament

The PGA Tour celebrates a series of legends as the season progresses and this week it's time to honour Jack Nicklaus.

The Memorial at Muirfield Village - named after the Golden Bear's favourite Open venue - is Jack's event.

Despite numerous projects around the world, the 7,569-yard par 72 remains his most famous design.

It opened in 1974 and the Memorial was first staged in 1976, commentator Roger Maltbie winning the inaugural edition before Nicklaus himself scored a two-shot victory in 1977.

Tiger Woods has won it five times and, to frank its reputation as a second-shot course that rewards great approach play, last year's 1-2 were two of the finest iron players in the game - Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa.

Scheffler ranked 1st for SG: Tee To Green and Approach, with Morikawa 3rd and 4th in those two categories.

Adam Hadwin, the other podium finisher, was 2nd for both Tee To Green and Approach.

Scheffler took the title with 8-under, just better than Viktor Hovland's 7-under 12 months earlier.

After various tweaks down the years, this is a tough test and although it's a par 72 with four par 5s, two of the last four winners have ranked 1st for Par 4 Scoring.

Scheffler returns to defend and is just 11/43.75 to take the title. He may be very hard to stop.

It's then back to Xander Schauffele at 14/115.00 and Morikawa at 16/117.00.

The Memorial Tournament is a Signature Event so just 72 players tee it up in Ohio.

Almost a year ago to the day, Robert MacIntyre teed it up in the Canadian Open, with his Dad standing in as a temporary caddie.

That was a nice story in itself but the two Scots wrote an even better one as the week progressed, the left-hander shooting 16-under, holding firm down the stretch and securing a breakthrough first PGA Tour victory.

It was a happy one for this column too as MacIntyre was the headline selection at 70/171.00.

A month later he achieved another bucket-list victory by capturing his home Scottish Open in emotional scenes at the Renaissance Club.

The 28-year-old knows how to win then and I'm going to back him to kick on again with another PGA Tour victory at Muirfield Village this week.

MacIntyre had a great run through February and March when sixth at the Phoenix Open, 11th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a pair of ninths at The Players Championship and the Singapore Classic.

After an unexpected missed cut at Augusta, he dipped a little but came back onto the radar by sitting seventh at halfway in the US PGA.

Despite fading away over the weekend at Quail Hollow, MacIntyre showed there was something in those first 36 holes as he followed it with sixth place at last week's Charles Schwab Challenge.

Surprisingly, this is his Memorial debut but his strong show at another extremely tough course, Bay Hill, bodes well as does his 23rd place in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green, 29th for Approach and 32nd for Par 4 Scoring Average.

Recommended Bet Back Robert MacIntyre each-way (8 Places) SBK 50/1

Still in his 20s, Si Woo Kim has four PGA Tour wins to his name and he's also got one of the best recent records at Muirfield Village.

Starting from 2020 when he was 18th, the Korean has reeled of five straight top 20s at Jack's place.

The highlight was a fourth two years ago while he also made the top 10 in 2021.

Strong Tee-To-Green numbers have been the bedrock of those results as he's ranked 9th, 2nd, 16th and 16th in that category in the last four editions.

That's the best part of Kim's game and he ranks 14th for TTG in the season-long stats.

A Kim challenge this week would come as no surprise at all as he boasts current form as well as being a course horse.

The 29-year-old has two top 10s (eighth at both the RBC Heritage and the US PGA) and two further top 20s (15th CJ Cup Byron Nelson and 17th Truist Championship) in his last six starts.

Last week he shot middle rounds of 64-69 in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Perhaps significantly, given that it's often held him back, Kim has gained strokes with the putter in the last two weeks. In fact, in the US PGA at Quail Hollow he ranked 2nd for SG: Putting.

To finish off the case for Kim, he's a healthy 17th for Par 4 Birdie or Better Leaders.

Let's take him in the 10 Places market at 33s.

Recommended Bet Back Si Woo Kim each-way (10 Places) SBK 33/1

Bud Cauley had a golden run across March and April when he pieced together a trio of top sixes.

The first two came in Florida - sixth at the Players Championship and fourth at the Valspar - and he added fifth in the Texas Open.

He was never going to keep that pace up but third place after four rounds in the 60s at Colonial last week suggests the game is still right there and he could go on a run again.

"I feel like I'm doing a lot of good things," he said in Texas last week and that's more than fair given that he gained in all the main strokes gained categories.

Cauley would have been worth a look wherever he was playing this week but he has some decent history at Muirfield Village.

He hasn't played there since 2020, a reflection of his career being put on hold by a car crash in 2018 and further medical complications a couple of years later.

But Cauley has made six of his seven cuts on the par 72 and that includes 25th in 2017 and ninth in 2019.

That top 10 carries more weight as it was his joint-best finish of the season as he tried to work his way back from injury.

Speaking that week, Cauley said: "It's always one of my favourite events and favourite golf courses to play."

He's in a far better place in 2025 as highlighted by some of his stats: 9th SG: Total, 10th Par 4 Scoring Average, 20th Tee-To-Green, 22nd Putting and 23rd Approach.

All his big finishes this season have been top sixes so, in this limited field of 72, I'll take the 80s in the 6 Places market.

Recommended Bet Back Bud Cauley each-way (6 Places) SBK 80/1

