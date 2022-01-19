To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

How To Bet on Golf

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

PGA Tour Golf Tips

European and PGA Tour Form Guides

Find Me a 100 Winner: Svensson can shine at second time of asking

Golfer Adam Svensson
Adam Svensson - fancied to go well in California

The PGA Tour hops from Hawaii to California and the DP World Tour's back at last in Abu Dhabi. Our man has outsiders to trade in both events...

"I’d be very surprised if Nicolai’s upturn in form doesn’t motivate his twin and I’m happy to take a chance that he’s inspired to start the year in style."

The vagaries of golf trading have been demonstrated perfectly over the last two weeks. Our 300.0299/1 fancy, Matt Jones, broke both the 36-hole and 72-hole scoring records at the Sentry Tournament of Champions to record a 23-under-par total the two weeks ago. But his 72-hole scoring record was broken very quickly by Jon Rahm (second) and the winner, Cameron Smith, and Jones failed to trade any lower than 15.014/1, despite finishing third - six clear of Patrick Cantlay in fourth.

That was a tough break, but it goes both ways and looking back, it's almost incredible that last week's fancy in the Sony Open, Stewart Cink, met the first lay back target of 10.09/1 given he ended the week in a tie for 36th! He lost his way badly after a pair of birdies at holes two and three in the third round but that fast start on Saturday was enough to see him trade low enough to secure a profit.

His 23-under-par weekend score stands as the lowest ever recorded on the PGA Tour but his 32-under-par 72-hole record didn't last an hour with the runner-up, Jon Rahm, beating his tally by a stroke and the winner, Cameron Smith, shooting two strokes better.

On to this week and both tournaments have produced their fair share of outsiders, so I've got picks in both, starting with the Abu Dhabi Championship, which I've previewed in detail here.

The first bets I struck this week were on Danny Willett and Garrick Higgo and either or both would have been picks for the column in they hadn't shortened up to a single-figure price so instead I'm going for a Danish drifter.

Inspired Rasmus can rise to the challenge


Ryder Cup captain and Danish golfing legend, Thomas Bjorn, was talking about the Hojgaard twins long before we all got to see just how good they were and the jury is still out as to which one's the better player.

Nicolai was the first to catch the eye when he finished second to Sergio Garcia back in September 2019 at the KLM Open but it was Rasmus that won first and he'd claimed three European Tour titles before Nicolai even looked like winning after his near miss in the Netherlands more than two years ago.

Nicolai's first title came along three months ago at the Italian Open and he finished 2021 strongly - finishing second in the Portugal Masters and fourth in the DP World Tour Championship. As a result, Rasmus is trading at double Nicolai's price this week and that's just wrong.

I'd be very surprised if Nicolai's upturn in fortunes doesn't motivate his twin and I'm happy to take a chance that he's inspired to start the year in style.

Links specialist and recent Thailand Masters winner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, and classy Italian, Guido Migliozzi, are two others that look over-priced but I'm going to stick with just Rasmus in Abu Dhabi and go with two picks in California...

Back 2 u Rasmus Hojgaard @ 120.0119/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Svensson set shine at the second time of asking


I may be pushing it going with two in The American Express given we haven't seen a triple-figure priced winner on the PGA Tour since Cameron Champ won the 3M Open back in July but it's been a great event for long shots.

As highlighted in the preview, plenty of outsiders have taken the title but most of them have had a start earlier in the year, with as many as 13 of the last 14 renewals being won by someone that played in either or both of the year's two Hawaiian events.

The one I really liked is Michael Thompson but like Willett and Higgo in Abu Dhabi, he's no longer trading at a triple-figure price so I'm going for a promising Canadian and a veteran former winner - Adam Svensson and Phil Mickelson.

Svensson is back on the PGA Tour after winning twice on the Korn Ferry Tour last year and at 28, and with a bit more experience under his belt, he's arguably better equipped than he was a couple of years ago when he first graduated to the PGA Tour.

There were highlights in 2019. He led after round one of the Sony Open before tailing off to finish 43rd and he finished 18th in this event the following week but that was almost as good as it got.

That finish was bettered only by a 15th placed finish in the 3M Open and there were plenty of missed cuts two years ago but last week's seventh place in Hawaii, coupled with last year's two victories, suggest the future could be brighter.

Back 2u Andrew Svensson @ 170.0169/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Look to Lefty to contend again


Prior to Champ's win in July, the previous triple-figure priced winner on the PGA Tour Phil Mickelson at the US PGA Championship in May and he's shown on the Champions Tour, with two victories from just three starts, that he's still very much a force to be reckoned with.

MickelsonKiawah1280.jpg

Lefty could finish only 30th at the Sentry two weeks ago but that pipe opener will have got the competitive juices flowing again and given he's won this event twice previously, that he won a major less than a year ago and that he traded at odds-on here three years ago, and that he absolutely thrives in his home state, should he really be trading at 200.0199/1 plus?

Others that came close to inclusion were the 2020 winner, Andrew Landry, who also traded at odds-on when beaten in a playoff by Rahm in 2018, and JT Poston, who finished seventh here in 2019.

Back 2u Phil Mickelson @ 220.0219/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

* Update at 15:00 on Wednesday 19/1

Since publishing at lunchtime, Michael Thompson has drifted all the way out to 150.0149/1 so I've added him to the portfolio too now.

Thompson has event form figures reading 28-MC-9-MC-5 and he finished fifth last week in the Sony Open so the two-time PGA Tour winner is a very straightforward and obvious pick at such a big price.

Back 2 u Michael Thompson @ 150.0149/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1


I'll be back on Thursday with the In-Play Blog.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

Recommended Bets

Back 2 u Rasmus Hojgaard @ 120.0119/1 Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1
Back 2u Andrew Svensson @ 170.0169/1 Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1
Back 2u Phil Mickelson @ 220.0219/1 Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1
Back 2 u Michael Thompson @ 150.0149/1 Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

STEVE'S 2022 FIND ME A 100 WINNER P/L

Staked: 7 units
Returned: 10 units
P/L: +3 units

The American Express 2022: The American Express 2022 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 20 January, 4.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jon Rahm
Patrick Cantlay
Scottie Scheffler
Tony Finau
Sungjae Im
Talor Gooch
Corey Conners
Abraham Ancer
Russell Henley
Matthew Wolff
Seamus Power
Patrick Reed
Si Woo Kim
Rickie Fowler
Justin Rose
Will Zalatoris
Cameron Tringale
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Luke List
Jhonattan Vegas
Adam Hadwin
Taylor Moore
Russell Knox
Carlos Ortiz
Alex Noren
Chris Kirk
Phil Mickelson
Hayden Buckley
K.H. Lee
Gary Woodland
Davis Riley
Sebastian Munoz
Jason Day
Michael Thompson
Charles Howell III
Alex Smalley
Tom Hoge
Brian Harman
Harold Varner III
Andrew Putnam
Emiliano Grillo
Cameron Champ
Adam Svensson
Lucas Glover
Kevin Streelman
Lanto Griffin
Taylor Pendrith
Brendan Steele
Denny Mccarthy
Patton Kizzire
Vince Whaley
Kramer Hickok
Adam Long
Patrick Rodgers
Brendon Todd
Doug Ghim
Adam Schenk
Cameron Young
Hudson Swafford
Chad Ramey
Joseph Bramlett
Troy Merritt
Rory Sabbatini
C.T. Pan
Dylan Frittelli
Danny Lee
Greyson Sigg
Andrew Landry
Nick Hardy
Andrew Novak
Scott Stallings
Aaron Rai
Chez Reavie
Sahith Theegala
Harry Higgs
Trey Mullinax
Francesco Molinari
J.T. Poston
Brandon Hagy
Brandt Snedeker
Zach Johnson
Peter Uihlein
John Huh
Wyndham Clark
Sepp Straka
Hank Lebioda
Scott Piercy
Graeme McDowell
James Hahn
Pat Perez
Dylan Wu
Tyler McCumber
Robert Streb
Lee Hodges
Matthew NeSmith
Henrik Norlander
Seth Reeves
Nick Taylor
Ryan Moore
Bronson Burgoon
Doc Redman
Sung Kang
Wesley Bryan
J.J. Spaun
Roger Sloan
Anirban Lahiri
Nate Lashley
Jason Dufner
Brice Garnett
Sam Ryder
Max McGreevy
Kevin Tway
Jim Herman
Ben Kohles
Kevin Chappell
Brian Stuard
Tyler Duncan
Peter Malnati
Camilo Villegas
Austin Smotherman
Chan Kim
Kurt Kitayama
Chesson Hadley
Paul Barjon
David Lipsky
Richy Werenski
Bill Haas
Nick Watney
Joshua Creel
Luke Donald
Austin Cook
Brandon Wu
Jimmy Walker
Stephen Stallings Jr
Seung-Yul Noh
Brian Gay
Chris Stroud
Kelly Kraft
Jonas Blixt
Martin Trainer
Michael Gligic
Jonathan Byrd
Justin Lower
T.J. Vogel
Dawie Van Der Walt
Davis Love III
Scott Gutschewski
Curtis Thompson
Brett Drewitt
David Skinns
James Hart du Preez
John Pak
Kyle Mendoza
Mark Wilson
Callum Tarren
Jared Wolfe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Golf Bets