</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fliv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-tips-ortiz-hot-on-home-soil-220223-721.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fliv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-tips-ortiz-hot-on-home-soil-220223-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/rb-leipzig-v-man-city-champions-league-tips-haaland-to-score-but-draw-appeals-200223-719.html">RB Leipzig v Man City Tips: Back Haaland to score but draw appeals</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/inter-milan-v-porto-champions-league-tips-back-lautaro-martinez-to-bring-his-shooting-boots-210223-1063.html">Inter Milan v Porto: Back Martinez to bring his shooting boots</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/man-utd-outright-odds-and-title-betting-red-devils-were-backed-at-2500-1-for-quadruple-200223-204.html">What will Man Utd win? Reds were backed at 2500/1 for quadruple</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-sky-to-light-up-ludlow-220223-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 Sky to light up Ludlow</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-ante-post-tips-tony-calvin-has-an-early-16-1-punt-for-aintree-220223-166.html">Grand National Ante-Post Tips: Tony Calvin has an early 16/1 punt for Aintree</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-daily-racing-multiple-tips-imperium-has-the-kempton-stats-and-staying-power-for-wednesday-220223-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Imperium has Kempton stats to land another winning double</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/multan-sultans-v-karachi-kings-psl-tips-wade-underrated-for-runs-220223-194.html">Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings PSL Tips: Wade underrated for runs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/quetta-gladiators-v-lahore-qalandars-psl-tips-take-on-guptill-against-pace-duo-200223-194.html">Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars PSL Tips: Take on Guptill against pace duo</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/quetta-gladiators-v-peshawar-zalmi-psl-tips-190223-194.html">Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi PSL Tips: Quetta better but not by much</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Humza Yousaf is new favourite to become SNP leader</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-robertson-favourite-after-sturgeon-resignation-150223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Robertson favourite after Sturgeon resignation</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/uk-general-election-odds-labour-majority-backed-after-west-lancs-by-election-100223-204.html">UK General Election: Labour majority backed after West Lancs by-election</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-tips-marseille-doha-rio-back-rublev-to-tired-medvedev-210223-778.html">ATP Marseille, Doha & Rio Tips: Back Rublev to push tired Medvedev</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-tips-dan-westons-preview-of-this-weeks-three-tournaments-130223-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Dan Weston's preview of this week's three tournaments</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-honda-classic-and-hero-indian-open-210223-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Honda Classic and Hero Indian Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-honda-classic-first-round-leader-tips-go-with-gordon-210223-719.html">The Honda Classic First-Round Leader Tips: Go with Gordon</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html">The Honda Classic Each-Way Tips: Svensson can follow up</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-tips-ireland-should-be-bigger-favourites-020223-186.html">Six Nations Tips: Ireland should be stronger favourites</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/players-championship-snooker-betting-preview-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-200223-171.html">Players Championship Snooker Betting Preview: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/leigh-wood-v-mauricio-lara-tips-back-the-big-punching-mexican-for-another-upset-win-170223-746.html">Leigh Wood v Mauricio Lara: Back the big-punching Mexican for another upset win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/welsh-open-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-120223-171.html">Welsh Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba Tips: Ortiz hot on home soil</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-22">22 February 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba Tips: Ortiz hot on home soil", "name": "LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba Tips: Ortiz hot on home soil", "description": "The 2023 LIV Golf season starts in Mexico this week. Dustin Johnson heads the betting for the LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-tips-ortiz-hot-on-home-soil-220223-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-tips-ortiz-hot-on-home-soil-220223-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-22T12:20:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-22T12:56:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/carlos ortiz travelers.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The 2023 LIV Golf season starts in Mexico this week. Dustin Johnson heads the betting for the LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his two selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying six places... LIV Golf returns for its second year Mexico's Carlos Ortiz has a fine course record And so, too, does debutant Danny Lee I don't suppose any of us banked quite as much money as even the hastily discarded makeweights who played in the early weeks of LIV (the likes of Ian Snyman, Travis Smyth and Blake Windred) but this column fared pretty well with golf's mercenary tour last year. Four winners and a couple of decent place finishes reaped solid profits from the seven tournaments and rather bizarrely it might not even have been the only bit of soothsaying your columnist was responsible for. Or perhaps it was influence rather than prediction? Because - true story - at LIV's launch press conference last May while I was, like so many others, aghast that Greg Norman could so blithely brush off the murder of Jamal Khashoggi ("We all make mistakes"), the ghost of 12-year-old me - who spent most of his time creating all sorts of sports teams and competitions - was also vexed by the not-even-half-hearted thinking behind their notion of team golf and even had to stop asking frustrated questions of the almost-non-existent details. One of their executives even approached me afterwards and admitted there was work to do, including coming up with the team names. I mentioned that I'd written an article about franchise golf three years earlier and he asked where he could find it. I told him, but didn't add it had been a load of facetious nonsense making fun of the idea off the back of The Hundred. The names, for example, were idiotic - the likes of Belfast Backspinners, Liverpool Long Irons and Nottingham Niblicks. The one thing I was confident about was that no-one else would be daft enough to turn to a Googled glossary of twee golfing phrases for leaden inspiration. Ah. They've actually dropped the Niblicks this year but still ... The rosters are set#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/H8zbVEsA5u -- LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) February 21, 2023 Well, whatever, let's hope for more success with the picks this season which kicks off with a journey to Mexico and El Camaleon, once the home to a PGA Tour event that was always popular with both players and punters. LIV chief Greg Norman designed the layout which features mangroves and even caves as threats from the tee, with blustery wind another key factor in addition to the Paspalum greens. Main Bet: Carlos Ortiz 1pt each-way @ 28/1 For many years El Camaleon favoured specialists on short, tricky, breezy tracks with grainy greens - think Waialae and Harbour Town. It made a lot of sense and helped plenty of punters pick winners. The two-time success of Viktor Hovland in 2020 and 2021, however, was also a reminder that elite golfers can thrive there when they actually tee it up (very few tended to). That allows us to believe that the market leaders Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Smith can go well this week. My preference, however, is to look elsewhere. Off his victory in the Saudi International last time out (also windy with paspalum greens) Abraham Ancer is worthy of chasing the top trio in the betting not least because he's on home turf and has five top 25 finishes on the bounce on the course. However he's yet to land a top five and so I favour his compatriot Carlos Ortiz who we can backed at a juicier each-way price. The 31-year-old finished ninth on his El Camaleon debut back in 2014 and then in his last three starts was second, eighth and second again. Nor is it the only time he has fared well on a Norman design, by the sea with paspalum greens - he was also second at Emerald Bay in the Bahamas on the Korn Ferry Tour. When playing a couple of Asian Tour International Series events in the Middle East recently he looked in need of a rust-removing operation but ended on a high in Oman with a final round score that only three players bettered. Back Carlos Ortiz 1pt each-way @ 29.0 29.0 Next Best: Danny Lee 1pt each-way @ 66/1 Debutants were quite impressive in last year's events. Leaving aside the first event for obvious reason, here are a few examples: Carlos Ortiz second, Patrick Reed third, Henrik Stenson first, Joaquin Niemann second, Cameron Smith fourth, Anirban Lahiri second. Smith, Niemann and Reed might have been expected to contend, but Ortiz and Lahiri did so from decent prices (indeed, we were on the Mexican) and Stenson was 33/1. The first-timers this week are Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters and Danny Lee. Munoz recorded no top 50 finish at El Camaleon in four visits and Pereira missed the cut with a 78 in his only start there. I'm not entirely sure the test suits Pieters but there is plenty of evidence that Lee loves it. He was second there in 2018, third in 2014, seventh in 2021, 25th in 2017 and 26th in 2019 when the first round leader after a 62. He's not quite fired this year but he signed for four rounds in the 60s at both Waialae (a good pointer for this week) and The American Express, plus he had a second round 67 at TPC Scottsdale. Treated like princes, flattered and fawned upon, I can see why the new boys rise to the occasion and with Lee in his sweet-spot he gets second billing. Back Danny Lee 1pt each-way @ 67.0 67.0 * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/carlos%20ortiz%20travelers.jpg", "height": 719, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Matt Cooper" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/carlos ortiz travelers.728x409.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/carlos ortiz travelers.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/carlos ortiz travelers.600x337.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/carlos ortiz travelers.728x409.jpg 728w" alt="golfer Carlos Ortiz"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Carlos Ortiz kicks off the 2023 LIV Golf season in Mexico.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-2023/12559851?selectedMixedItem=1243510637" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-2023\/12559851?selectedMixedItem=1243510637","entry_title":"LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba Tips: Ortiz hot on home soil"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-2023/12559851?selectedMixedItem=1243510637">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=LIV%20Golf%20Invitational%20Mayakoba%20Tips%3A%20Ortiz%20hot%20on%20home%20soil&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fliv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-tips-ortiz-hot-on-home-soil-220223-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fliv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-tips-ortiz-hot-on-home-soil-220223-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fliv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-tips-ortiz-hot-on-home-soil-220223-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fliv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-tips-ortiz-hot-on-home-soil-220223-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fliv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-tips-ortiz-hot-on-home-soil-220223-721.html&text=LIV%20Golf%20Invitational%20Mayakoba%20Tips%3A%20Ortiz%20hot%20on%20home%20soil" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The 2023 LIV Golf season starts in Mexico this week. Dustin Johnson heads the betting for the LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his two selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying six places...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>LIV Golf returns for its second year</strong></li> <li><strong>Mexico's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-2023/12559851?selectedMixedItem=1243510637">Carlos Ortiz</a> has a fine course record</strong></li> <li><strong>And so, too, does debutant <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-2023/12559851?selectedMixedItem=1243510637">Danny Lee</a></strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><p></p><p>I don't suppose any of us banked quite as much money as even the hastily discarded makeweights who played in the early weeks of LIV (the likes of Ian Snyman, Travis Smyth and Blake Windred) but <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf-invitational-london-each-way-tips-poulter-can-cash-in-070622-721.html"><strong>this column fared pretty well with golf's mercenary tour last year</strong></a>.</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf-invitational-portland-each-way-tips-brandens-coup-de-grace-300622-721.html">Four winners</a> and a couple of decent place finishes reaped solid profits from the seven tournaments and <strong>rather bizarrely it might not even have been the only bit of soothsaying your columnist was responsible for</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>Or perhaps it was influence rather than prediction?</p> </blockquote><p>Because - <strong>true story</strong> - at LIV's launch press conference last May while I was, like so many others, aghast that Greg Norman could so blithely brush off the murder of Jamal Khashoggi ("We all make mistakes"), the ghost of 12-year-old me - who spent most of his time creating all sorts of sports teams and competitions - was also vexed by the <strong>not-even-half-hearted thinking behind their notion of team golf and even had to stop asking frustrated questions of the almost-non-existent details</strong>.</p><p>One of their executives even approached me afterwards and admitted there was work to do, <strong>including coming up with the team names</strong>. I mentioned that I'd written an article about franchise golf three years earlier and he asked where he could find it.</p><p>I told him, but didn't add it had been <strong>a load of facetious nonsense making fun of the idea off the back of The Hundred</strong>.</p><p>The names, for example, were idiotic - <strong>the likes of Belfast Backspinners, Liverpool Long Irons and Nottingham Niblicks</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>The one thing I was confident about was that no-one else would be daft enough to turn to a <strong>Googled glossary of twee golfing phrases for leaden inspiration</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Ah.</p><p>They've actually dropped the Niblicks this year but still ...</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">The rosters are set<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LIVGolf?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LIVGolf</a> <a href="https://t.co/H8zbVEsA5u">pic.twitter.com/H8zbVEsA5u</a></p> -- LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) <a href="https://twitter.com/livgolf_league/status/1627829690835812352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 21, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Well, whatever, let's hope for <strong>more success with the picks this season</strong> which kicks off with a journey to Mexico and <strong>El Camaleon</strong>, once the home to a PGA Tour event that was always popular with both players and punters.</p><p>LIV chief Greg Norman designed the layout which <strong>features mangroves and even caves as threats from the tee, with blustery wind another key factor in addition to the Paspalum greens</strong>.</p><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-2023/12559851?selectedMixedItem=1243510637">Main Bet: Carlos Ortiz 1pt each-way @ 28/1</a></h2><p></p><p>For many years El Camaleon <strong>favoured specialists on short, tricky, breezy tracks with grainy greens </strong>- think Waialae and Harbour Town.</p><p>It made a lot of sense and helped plenty of punters pick winners.</p><p>The two-time success of Viktor Hovland in 2020 and 2021, however, was also a reminder that elite golfers can thrive there when they actually tee it up <strong>(very few tended to)</strong>.</p><p>That allows us to believe that the market leaders Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Smith <strong>can go well this week</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>My preference, however, is to <strong>look elsewhere</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Off his victory in the Saudi International last time out (also windy with paspalum greens) Abraham Ancer is <strong>worthy of chasing the top trio in the betting</strong> not least because he's on home turf and has five top 25 finishes on the bounce on the course.</p><p>However he's yet to land a top five and so I favour his <strong>compatriot Carlos Ortiz</strong> who we can backed at a juicier each-way price.</p><blockquote> <p>The 31-year-old <strong>finished ninth on his El Camaleon debut</strong> back in 2014 and then in his <strong>last three starts was second, eighth and second again</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Nor is it the only time he has fared well on a Norman design, by the sea with paspalum greens - <strong>he was also second at Emerald Bay in the Bahamas on the Korn Ferry Tour</strong>.</p><p>When playing a couple of Asian Tour International Series events in the Middle East recently he looked in need of a rust-removing operation but ended on a high in Oman with <strong>a final round score that only three players bettered</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Carlos Ortiz 1pt each-way @ 29.0</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-2023/12559851?selectedMixedItem=1243510637" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">29.0</a></div><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-2023/12559851?selectedMixedItem=1243510637">Next Best: Danny Lee 1pt each-way @ 66/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Debutants were quite impressive in last year's events.</p><p>Leaving aside the first event for obvious reason, here are a few examples: <strong>Carlos Ortiz second, Patrick Reed third, Henrik Stenson first, Joaquin Niemann second, Cameron Smith fourth, Anirban Lahiri second.</strong></p><p>Smith, Niemann and Reed might have been expected to contend, but <strong>Ortiz and Lahiri did so from decent prices</strong> (indeed, we were on the Mexican) and <strong>Stenson was 33/1</strong>.</p><p>The first-timers this week are <strong>Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters and Danny Lee</strong>.</p><p>Munoz recorded no top 50 finish at El Camaleon in four visits and Pereira missed the cut with a 78 in his only start there.</p><blockquote> <p>I'm not entirely sure the test suits Pieters <strong>but there is plenty of evidence that Lee loves it</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>He was <strong>second there in 2018, third in 2014, seventh in 2021,</strong> 25th in 2017 and 26th in 2019 when the first round leader after a 62.</p><p>He's not quite fired this year but he signed for <strong>four rounds in the 60s at both Waialae (a good pointer for this week) and The American Express</strong>, plus he had a second round 67 at TPC Scottsdale.</p><p><strong>Treated like princes, flattered and fawned upon</strong>, I can see why the new boys rise to the occasion and with Lee in his sweet-spot he gets second billing.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Danny Lee 1pt each-way @ 67.0</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-2023/12559851?selectedMixedItem=1243510637" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">67.0</a></div><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2></h2> <p>LIV P/L in 2022: + 90.4pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-2023/12559851?selectedMixedItem=1243510637" target="_blank">Carlos Ortiz 1pt each way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-2023/12559851?selectedMixedItem=1243510637" target="_blank">Danny Lee 1pt each way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="66/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">67.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">66/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-2023/12559851?selectedMixedItem=1243510637" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-2023\/12559851?selectedMixedItem=1243510637","entry_title":"LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba Tips: Ortiz hot on home soil"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-2023/12559851?selectedMixedItem=1243510637">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=LIV%20Golf%20Invitational%20Mayakoba%20Tips%3A%20Ortiz%20hot%20on%20home%20soil&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fliv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-tips-ortiz-hot-on-home-soil-220223-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fliv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-tips-ortiz-hot-on-home-soil-220223-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fliv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-tips-ortiz-hot-on-home-soil-220223-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fliv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-tips-ortiz-hot-on-home-soil-220223-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fliv-golf-invitational-mayakoba-tips-ortiz-hot-on-home-soil-220223-721.html&text=LIV%20Golf%20Invitational%20Mayakoba%20Tips%3A%20Ortiz%20hot%20on%20home%20soil" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-long-odds-golf-tips-trust-troy-to-contend-again-310123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Trust Troy to contend again </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Troy Merritt (720).450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Troy%20Merritt%20%28720%29.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/ras-al-khaimah-championship-look-to-portugal-for-pointers-290123-167.html">Ras al Khaimah Championship: Look to Portugal for pointers</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/AL HAMRA 2nd 2022 2.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/AL%20HAMRA%202nd%202022%202.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-tips-and-preview-course-form-key-on-the-californian-coast-290123-167.html">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Course form key on the Californian coast </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PEBBLE BEACH 2.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/PEBBLE%20BEACH%202.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-honda-classic-and-hero-indian-open-210223-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Honda Classic and Hero Indian Open</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Shane Lowry drives.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Shane%20Lowry%20drives.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-honda-classic-first-round-leader-tips-go-with-gordon-210223-719.html">The Honda Classic First-Round Leader Tips: Go with Gordon</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Will Gordon in Mexico.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Will%20Gordon%20in%20Mexico.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-honda-classic-each-way-tips-svensson-can-follow-up-on-pga-tour-best-bets-200223-719.html">The Honda Classic Each-Way Tips: Svensson can follow up</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Svensson (720).450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Adam%20Svensson%20%28720%29.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/" class=" "> LIV Golf </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1677068733" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba Tips: Ortiz hot on home soil
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket