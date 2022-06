Pat Perez turned up to the pre-tournament party at this week's LIV Golf Invitational Portland wearing a shirt with a design of nothing but dollar bills, an act which can only be interpreted as a massive metaphorical two-finger salute to critics and the golfing status quo.

These are truly messy times in the golfing world: fractious, testy, and ever-more divided.

It is likely to get worse before it gets better and, as Eddie Pepperell pointed out, in the current world economic climate it's really not a great look for golfers to be swilling around with so much money, never mind flaunting it with such dead-eyed cynicism.

Followers of the column were winners at the first event, although there has to be a good chance that none of us won even close to Charl Schwartzel's $4million individual prize pot.

Still, land this one as well and we can inch closer to retirement.

The action takes place at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon where a composite layout will be in use to create a 7,641-yard test at a par of 72 comprising just the three par-5s and also only a trio of par-3s.

I'm content to leave Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka aside. The former looked half-interested at Centurion, the latter has looked half-interested and bad-tempered so far this week.

Bryson DeChambeau? His fitness is a mystery, his form has been dire all year.

Louis Oosthuizen has found a bit of form in the last month and Talor Gooch finished top 10 in the first event, but both are short.

First pick, therefore, is another South African and I think there's a touch of value in Branden Grace.

He finished third in the inaugural tournament, earning a podium finish which meant he got a close-up look at what finishing first was like, and he also enjoyed winning the team event.

He's a nine-time winner on the DP World Tour and a two-time winner on the PGA Tour - I'd favour him over quite a few shorter than him if he gets in a scrap during Saturday's final round.

He can throw in plenty of poor scores, but if he gets involved he's a strong back-nine performer when the heat is on.

It's been a while but Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, a new rebel this week, has winning form at Pumpkin Ridge.

Back in 2014, he opened 66-63 to nudge ahead of the field at halfway and 70-71 at the weekend got the job done.

That was a Korn Ferry Tour event, yet the field was half-decent. He pushed PGA Tour winners Jason Gore and Adam Hadwin into second, now-commentator Colt Knost was fourth and Stephen Alker (three-time winner on the Champions Tour this year) shared fifth.

Some fella called Justin Thomas ended the week T26th.

Ortiz himself was a three-time winner in 2014, but he struggled to convert his form to the main tour until late 2019 and a year after that he landed his only PGA Tour win to date in Houston.

At first glance he's not in great form, but he's a golfer who repeats his best golf on favoured courses and he did open with a 67 at the Canadian Open two starts ago.

