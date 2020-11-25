Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for the Alfred Dunhill Championship

The Punter's Preview - Spanish set to relish Leopard Creek again

Golf trader Steve 'The Punter' Rawlings provides his in-depth preview of the Alfred Dunhill Championship, with historical precedents, course info, players' form and even a smattering of wildlife.

He says: "Can Larrazabal become the second Spanish Pablo to double up, almost exactly 10 years after Señor Martin successfully defended the title? I'm happy to chance him at a big price."

Pablo Larrazabal @ 65.064/1

Each-way Tips - Canter can find the next gear

Matt Cooper has three each-way selections for Leopard Creek, including a certain Englishman, with seven places paid on the Betfair Sportsbook.

He says: "His stroke average over the last six months ranks him sixth in the field and in his last nine starts he has four times been top six with 18 holes to play."

Back Laurie Canter each-way @ 33/1

First-Round Leader Tips: Back Besseling on the Bermuda

Dave Tindall has three each-way picks to make a strong start at Leopard Creek on Thursday including a Dutchman who may relish the course.

He says: "The switch to faster running Bermuda grass from Kikuyu was a big reason for the higher scores here last year and it's interesting to note how Besseling thrived again when taking on Valderrama."

Back Wil Besseling each-way @ 50/1

Find Me a 100 Winner - Home in on Horsey and Brown

The quest for a monster-priced winner continues and Steve Rawlings has plumped for a pair of Englishmen with eye-catching Spanish form.

He says: "This is David Horsey's first visit to Leopard Creek since 2012 and I suspect it's the course changes that have lured him back."

Back David Horsey 1u @ 150.0149/1

Place orders to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Alfred Dunhill Championship 2020 - Form stats for Leopard Creek

Andy Swales goes in-depth on the course at Leopard Creek and weighs up the form stats to provide pointers about who might thrive this week.

He says: "Two Brits with excellent records at the Creek are Scott Jamieson and David Drysdale, while Hampshire's Richard Bland - who tied-7th in Joburg - has posted a brace of top-10s over this week's course."