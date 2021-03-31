Golf Tips: Best bets for Valero Texas Open

Valero Texas Open: Hot-putting Grace can go in again

With just one week to go before the US Masters, the PGA Tour remains in Texas following the WGC Match Play for the Valero Texas Open. Read Steve's comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's start.

He says: "Branden Grace certainly has the game to fit and, although he missed the cut at the Players Championship when clearly shattered, he was in great form before that and he's been putting brilliantly. I was very surprised to be able to take 85.084/1 on Monday and odds of around 65.064/1 are still fair.

Next Steve continues his bid to land a winner an enormous price as he picks three to back at longer odds than 100/1 in Texas.

He says: "G-Mac is in search of his third win in two years so the 2010 US Open winner is no back number and he deserves far more respect than the market is giving him."

Valero Texas Open Each-Way Tips: Howell III can thrive at Forest Oaks

Dave Tindall was the man with the 70/1 winner last week so find out which trio he's backing each-way at the Valero for this week's PGA event.

"In his last 14 starts in the Lone Star State, the American has banked seven top 10s and a further two top 25s."

Valero Texas Open First-Round Leader Tips: Laird can go low on day one

Who looks primed to make a strong start on Thursday? Dave has three each-way picks to be First Round Leader at TPC San Antonio.

He says: "Laird posted his fourth PGA Tour win as recently as October when winning in Las Vegas and although his bare results since haven't been much, he has had a couple of promising starts."

Valero Texas Open: Form stats for this week's event

Check out a guide to the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio and current form stats supplied by Andy Swales.

He says: "Two players who combine a decent Oaks Course history, with solid current form, are Chris Kirk and Ryan Palmer. Kirk, a former world No 16, is finally enjoying his golf again following some well-publicised off-the-course personal issues."