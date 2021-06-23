Golf Tips: Best bets for the Travelers Championship and BMW Invitational

Travelers Championship: Scheffler set for success

Steve Rawlings provides his comprehensive preview as the PGA Tour leaves California behind and heads to Connecticut for the Travelers Championship.

Steve says: "Scheffler showed us just how special he is last August when he shot 59 at The Northern Trust (won by last year's Travelers Champ, DJ) so we know he can go really low on an easy set-up and he arrives in Connecticut in stunning form, with a missed cut at the Charles Schwab, one week after he finished eighth in the USPGA Championship, his only recent blip.

"That weekend off after a fine effort in a major is a slight concern given he was seventh last week at Torrey Pines but hopefully that was a one-off as prior to last week and following the MC, he finished third in The Memorial Tournament.

"It took Scheffler a little time to overcome his defeat in the WGC Match Play final to Billy Horschel at the end of March but he's firing on all cylinders now and he's putting brilliantly too. He's ranked first for Putting Average in each of the last two weeks and provided he hasn't got too big a hangover from last week, he could very easily be the latest first timer to take the Travelers.

"Scheffler currently ranks fourth on the PGA Tour for Par 4 Scoring so all in all, this looks like the perfect place for him to get off the mark."

Travelers Championship Each-Way Tips: English can bring it home

Dave Tindall is back with three tips for the action at TPC River Highlands including a player who arrives on the back of a top three finish at the US Open.

Dave says: "On first glance, this looks like a case of a player whose price has been collared due to a very conspicuous big finish in a major: English finished strongly at the US Open to bank tied third.

"However, let's stop and think for a minute: Harris is the World No.19. That's one position higher than Casey, who is 14/1. True, Casey is a course specialist but even so. One of the things I like about English this week is that his third place turned into a third place: he wasn't under the gun all week.

"An opening 72 left him outside the top 40 and he then worked his way through the field to post his best ever finish in a major thanks to a closing 68.

"They're very different types with different profiles but Reavie won this event the week after a third place (his best major finish) in the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach so the path I'm hoping English can take has already been trodden.

"Did going from poa annua to poa annua help Reavie? A little maybe. Pebble, Torrey Pines and this week's track, TPC River Highlands, all use that grass and English putted nicely on it in the US Open, ranking 15th for Strokes Gained: Putting.

"His strong display in California continued a recent revival in form that started with a tied 13th in May's Byron Nelson Championship and was followed two appearances later with tied 14th in the Palmetto Championship."

Travelers Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Steele can start fast

Dave Tindall has three each-way picks to be First Round Leader at TPC River Highlands including an American who may benefit from a missed cut at the US Open...

Dave says: "Brendan Steele has no less than eight top 25s in his 10 appearances at TPC River Highlands and he's twice blitzed the course with 62s.

"A second-round 62 helped him take sixth place last year while he opened with one in 2014 to hold the first-round lead.

"A third place at the Honda Classic - he twice shot rounds of 65 - is Steele's standout result in his last six six events but he was 11th after day one of Memorial earlier this month and he's doing enough to make an impression in a market like this.

"As a west coast guy he enjoys these poa annua greens and putts them well too: Steele ranked 1st for SG: Putting here in 2020."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Hot-putting Patton an obvious pick

Steve picks bets in Connecticut and Munich for this week's bid to land a monster-priced winner...

Steve says: "Patton Kizzire has missed his last two cuts but that doesn't unduly bother me. As he demonstrated in this event last year, when he finished sixth after two missed cuts and prior to two more weekends off, which Patton is going to turn up on any given week is very hard to gauge.

"Prior to his latest two missed cuts, he'd finished third at both the Byron Nelson and the Charles Schwab Challenge (where he was a selection at 220.0219/1), and his approach play and putting were both very strong so like Dave Tindall, who's made Kizzire one of his three each-way selections, I'm more than happy to chance him again at a big price.

"As highlighted in the preview, the Travelers Championship is a low scoring event so given Kizzire can get red-hot with the putter, this type of tournament is ideal."

Travelers Championship: Your form guide for River Highlands

The low-scoring TPC River Highlands welcomes the players to this week's PGA Tour stop in New England so read Andy Swales on the course and form.

Andy says: "Bryson DeChambeau's most recent three visits to River Highlands have all yielded top-10s but he'll need to be strong mentally to bounce back from Sunday afternoon's calamitous meltdown.

"Dustin Johnson, the defending champ, is yet to 'show up' at a big tournament in 2021. His highest finish in any of the three majors played so far, or The Players Championship, is tied-19th. And on Sunday he also lost his number one world ranking to Jon Rahm, golf's newest major champ who won't be teeing-up this Thursday.

"Maybe a better bet this week would be Paul Casey, the world No 20 whose six visits to this course have yielded four top-five finishes. His last three starts this season read 4th-6th-7th, which incorporate a brace of major championships."

BMW International Open: Red-hot Jaeger can be the hometown hero

The European Tour returns to Germany this week for the BMW International Open and Steve has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here.

Steve says: "I'm in full agreement with Matt Cooper, who makes John Catlin his headline pick and I like the look of two others at juicy prices too. Staring with another that Matt's plumped for...

"Munich-born but American based 32-year-old, Stephan Jager, has failed to make the weekend in two previous attempts here but he's a different player since his second missed cut here in 2015.

"Since then, he's won six times on the Korn Ferry Tour and having won in Florida in April, he now tops the KF Tour Standings having finished fifth, second, 53rd, second and 38th in his last five starts. That form stands up really well in this grade and anything over 50.049/1 looks huge."

BMW International Open Each-Way Tips: Catlin can make it four in Munich

Matt Cooper has three each-way selections for the action at Golf Club Eichenried in Munich this week with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places.

Matt says: "We were on John Catlin when he won the Austrian Open at 50/1 in April and on him again when he landed fifth in the Tenerife Open at 40/1.

"Since then he has ventured to the States and struggled, missing cuts in the AT&T Byron Nelson and the PGA Championship, but he's also had a month off since the last of those efforts.

"Now he returns to a circuit on which he has three wins in his last 15 starts and he's also playing a layout that ought to suit him down to the ground.

"The first of those three wins was at tree-lined Valderrama, the second at tree-lined Galgorm Castle, the third over the German-Austrian border at Diamond Country Club in Vienna.

"Of them all I'd say Galgorm is the most similar to this week's test but each has similarity of sorts and in all three his short game was superb, while in the latter two he hit plenty of greens.

BMW International Open 2021: Your latest course and form guides for this week's event in Munich

As the European Tour makes it's second trip to Germany this month, Andy Swales discusses the key stats.

Andy says: "With generous fairways and plenty of birdies up for grabs, attacking golf should be the order of the week. Anyone who can drive it long, and combine this with a hot putter, should go a long way in the BMW.

"This could suit 21-year-old South African Wilco Nienaber who has impressed with his power this year. He tops the European Tour's Driving Distance stats by a comfortable margin and recently finished a credible tie-for-14th at a PGA Tour event in South Carolina.

"Nienaber's compatriot Dean Burmester is another big hitter who will fancy his chances this week, while the course should also suit England's Sam Horsfield.

"The 24-year-old two-time European Tour winner hits a long ball, and currently tops the stats for Putting Average (Greens in Regulation) and Most Birdies per Round."