Golf Tips: Best bets for the CJ Cup and Scottish Championship

CJ Cup - The Punter's preview

Steve Rawlings fills us in on all things CJ Cup and after he's original fancy Dustin Johnson withdrew, he's backing another in-form player at this week's PGA Tour event.

He says: "Having finished second at the US Open and second at the Shriners on Sunday, it's impossible to pick holes in Matthew Wolff's current form and I was more than happy to play him at 26.025/1."

CJ Cup - First round leader

Who will make a fast start in the CJ Cup? Dave Tindall heads over to Las Vegas and finds three each-way first round leader picks for Shadow Creek.

He says: "Top 20 in this event last year, he's a two-time winner in Las Vegas so hopefully his added local knowledge will kick in early."

The CJ Cup - Form guide

Andy Swales supplies the stats for The CJ Cup, as Shadow Creek in Las Vegas makes its debut on the PGA Tour.

He says: "Justin Thomas is developing a reputation for playing well in high-quality tournaments that have limited-size fields and no 36-hole cut. Nine of his 13 PGA Tour victories have come in such events - and he has also lost a play-off in one other."

Find Me a 100 Winner - Outsiders to back at the CJ Cup & Scottish Championship

Steve picks three outsiders to side with - two at the CJ Cup and one for the Scottish Championship.

He says: "Scott Hend was on the fringes of contention at halfway at Wentworth last week before a 73 on Saturday blew him off course. He bounced back with a 68 on Sunday to finish inside the top-10 and that's really strong form in the context of this event."

Scottish Championship - The Punter's preview

He says: "With an abundance of links form, in-form Englishman, Eddie Pepperell, ticks a lot of boxes and I though 18.017/1 was fair given the strength of the field."

Scottish Championship - Each-way tips

Course knowledge informs Matt Cooper's three each-way selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places.

He says: "In three linksland starts on the European Tour, he's held a solo end-of-round advantage in two of them and raced through the field in the third."

Scottish Championship - Form stats

Andy Swales provides the form stats for the European Tour event and provides a guide to the course at Fairmont St Andrews.

He says: "This week's field is considerably weaker than the ones which teed-up at The Renaissance Club and Wentworth, and if the breeze picks up Eddie Pepperell must stand a good chance of winning the tournament."