Golf Tips: Best bets for Hero World Challenge and South African Open

Hero World Challenge: Marvellous Morikawa can reach summit at Albany

An elite 20-man field will assemble in the Bahamas this week for the Hero World Challenge - hosted by Tiger woods - and our man's back with his comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's start...

Steve Rawlings says: "Frustratingly, they don't produce any stats for this event for some reason so we're hindered to a certain degree. However, I see by my notes that three of the first four home here six years ago - Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth - all ranked inside the top-four for Scrambling so that could be a key stat and possibly Par 5 Performance...

"Having backed him to win in Dubai, I'm more than happy to go in again on Morikawa. There's a danger that he's already in holiday mode after that victory but he mentioned he had one more tournament to play when giving his victory speech in Dubai and he's too professional to rest on his laurels.

"He's currently the best player on the planet and he may well make it official on Sunday night."

Hero World Challenge Tips: Simpson can shine at Albany

Dave Tindall is back with three each-way tips for the action at Albany including an American who's ending the year strongly...

Dave says: "It's important to be on the side of a real tryer this week as the top players start planning their breaks and I think Simpson is one who will be giving it 100% after his modest year.

"The good news is that he's ending it on an uptick after finishing tied 14th at the CJ Cup and then tied eighth in the RSM Classic on his last two starts. Simpson's last six rounds read 66-65-67-67-66-66 so the numbers are there for a birdie shootout.

"He enjoys Bermuda greens and had a first look at the course two years ago when tied 10th. That's only midfield but he was hampered by an opening 73 but should be better prepped this time."

Hero World Challenge 2021: Form stats for this week's PGA Tour trip to The Bahamas

Andy Swales supplies the course info the Albany resort in the Bahams and the form stats for the players taking part.

Andy says: "Nine out of the 20 players will be making their debuts at Albany Resort. These include Rory McIlroy who suffered a dreadful final round at the recent DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

"That round aside he's still playing well but it means another year has passed without adding to his tally of four major titles, the last of which arrived seven years ago.

"Of that group of nine Albany rookies, in-form Sam Burns could sign-off a best-ever year which has seen him move from 154 to inside the top 20 of the World Ranking. It is a year which yielded his first two PGA Tour titles, so the 25-year-old from Louisiana is probably still walking on air and ready to shine once again."

South African Open: Lombard a likely candidate after last week's let down

The South African Open returns to the iconic Gary Player Country Club in Sun City this week and Steve Rawlings has provided a comprehensive preview.

Steve says: "After last week's farcical DP World Tour opener at Randpark, and due to the developing situation regarding the new Omicron covid strain, this week's South African Open is no longer a co-sanctioned event...

"I've had a small bet on Dean Burmester to bounce back after last week's disappointment and I've also had a tiny bet on Zander Lombard. He played nicely for two rounds last week, ranking 16th for GIR, fourth for Scrambling and 17th for Putting Average and he was arguably the most unlucky man in the field when the event was reduced to two rounds given he was only three off the lead at the time.

"Lombard led the Nedbank after rounds two and three back in 2019 before eventually finishing eighth. But that highlighted his ability to play the track and, if he can get off to a nice start on Thursday, he could well gain compensation for last week's washout immediately."





South African Open Each-Way Tips: Wilco, over and out

Matt Cooper has two selections for this week's South African Open with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...

Matt says: "Wilco Nienaber posted a pair of 71s in last week's disrupted tournament, nothing too dramatic but he performed in solid fashion from tee to green (ranking 16th for Greens in Regulation) and now he returns to a track and tournament where last year he ranked sixth in that category when T11th.

"He opened that week with a 69 for tied ninth before a Friday 74 derailed his challenge, but 68-72 at the weekend got him back into the top 20. He's got two top 10s in his last five starts, once on the European Tour and another on the Challenge Tour.

"I also like that his last 11 starts on the Sunshine Tour have reaped eight top 25 finishes with two second places and a win in the Dimension Data Pro-Am. He's yet to win off home soil, but he's got bags of potential and is the right side of 20/1."

South African Open: Form guide for this week's event at Sun City

The Gary Player-designed Sun City layout stages the South African Open for the second time. Check out the form stats supplied by Andy Swales...

Andy says: "The two biggest names taking part are Garrick Higgo and defending champion Christiaan Bezuidenhout, both of whom must stand a serious chance of winning this week.

"Higgo, who ended the 2021 European Tour season 10th in the Driving Distance stats, will certainly fancy his chances at this week's venue. He's a former champion here, having won the Sun City Challenge in 2019, which was his maiden victory on the Sunshine Tour.

"Elsewhere, Jaco Ahlers has posted a brace of podium finishes at this venue this year, while Neil Schietekat is another home golfer with good memories of Sun City."