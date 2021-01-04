Golf Tips: Best ante-post bets for 2021 in the Majors and more

US Masters 2021 - The Punter's early look

The first Major of the year takes place at Augusta from 8 April. The time between now and then will fly by so check out Steve Rawlings guide to who he thinks you should back now.

He says: "DJ went off at a single-figure price a month ago and since Argentine veteran, Angel Cabrera, caused a bit of a shock in 2009, the last 11 winners have all been priced at no bigger than double-figures and they've all ranked inside the world's top-30."

US PGA Championship 2021 - The Punter's early look

The year's second Major follows hot on he heels of the first and takes place at The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island from 12 May. Read Steve's guide to the antepost betting.

He says: "One that does interest me at a big price is South Africa's Branden Grace. He's a terrific wind and links exponent and a winner of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town."

US Open 2021 - The Punter's early look

The US Open will return to Torrey Pines in June for the first time since Tiger Woods' playoff success in 2008 and Steve Rawlings offers his early thoughts on the third major of 2021.

He says: "In addition to winning this event seven years ago, Rose has another four top-tens in the US Open, including a tied third in 2019 at another coastal Californian track, Pebble Beach, and he's already a course winner at Torrey Pines."

The Open Championship 2021 - The Punter's early look

The Open Championship was the only Major of 2020 that wasn't played so there's much anticipation for the 2021 running. Steve takes an early look at the tournament and potential contenders.

He says: "Darren Clarke winning here, just when his chance to bag a major looked to have gone, might just inspire his big mate, Lee Westwood, and I was happy to take the industry-best 100/1 available with the Sportsbook."

Ryder Cup 2021 - Dave Tindall's early look

From the new date, to the host venue, to the number of wildcards, to the current betting, Dave Tindall has everything you need to know for the 2021 Ryder Cup.

He says: "While Europe have dominated over the last 20 years, it's been much more of a contest on American soil, with the United States holding a slight edge starting from 1999."

European & PGA Tour - Five players to watch in 2021

Our tipster Dave Tindall picks out five players who could prove profitable to follow on both tours in 2021.

He says: "Now 34th in the world (sandwiched between Shane Lowry and Justin Rose), Bezuidenhout should be aiming big in 2021."