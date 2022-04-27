Mexico Open at Vidanta First-Round Leader Tips: Make a Wise move

Weather forecast for Thursday: It's a sunny day with temperatures starting in the 70s and rising to the high 80s around 1pm-2pm. At the time of writing (Tuesday pm UK), it looks as if the wind will pick up in the afternoon. I won't throw all my eggs into one basket but it makes sense to have two a.m. starters.

Aaron can bring A game early

Aaron Wise is certainly a big fan of golf in Mexico and has the chance to go low again from his 08.40 tee-time.

The big-hitting American is a former runner-up at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and he's finished in the top 20 in four of his last five starts on Mexican soil.

At El Camaleon on his last visit to the country, Wise fired an opening 63 to lie second. And he's ended in the top five after round one in two other starts there.

Like this week, that course is a Greg Norman design with Paspalum grass so it's a decent guess that this week's venue at Vidanta Vallarta will suit him too.

A strong driver (24th SG: Off The Tee), Wise was 21st at Hilton Head on his last start and tied 17th at Bay Hill where he did his best work in round one.

He's fired in the 60s in 11 of his last 16 opening rounds and let's back him at 40s to hit the ground running here.

Back Bill to thrill

Bill Haas had a blast at last week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans as he and 68-year-old Dad, Jay, made it through to the weekend.

In doing so Jay became the oldest ever player to make a cut on the PGA Tour and hopefully that will put a spring in his son's step here.

Without much fanfare, Bill has now played all four rounds in each of his last seven starts so he's producing some decent stuff.

He's also been making good starts. In his last 15 events, Haas has finished day one inside the top 10 in five of them.

That run started with a 65 on day one at Mayakoba on his last visit to Mexico in November. He we seventh at close of play on Thursday and fifth at halfway.

At 100/1, he's worth a play from his 09.13 tee-time.

Pick Lahiri on Paspalum

I've gone for Anirban Lahiri in my outright preview and I'll also add him for first-round leader.

Lahiri was a superb second in The Players Championship last month but the other big plus is his excellent record on Paspalum.

Lahiri was third after round one at Sawgrass while he also sat seventh after the opening 18 holes of the Texas Open earlier this month.

He's also been quick to find his rhythm at El Camaleon. In his last three starts at Mayakoba, he's opened with 67 (2021), 65 (2018) and 67 (2017).

Back the 1.40pm starter at 66/1.