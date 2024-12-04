Find Me a 100 Winner: Two longshots chanced at the Nedbank Golf Challenge at 99/1 and 399/1

Two longshots to watch at 100.0 99/1 and 400.0 399/1

Both last week's picks contended strongly at the Australian Open.

Hopes were high for Harry Higgs when he sat third at halfway, but he dropped away in round three before rallying to finish 11th and he didn't quite meet the first lay back target of 10.09/1.

My only other pick, 150.0149/1 chance, Curtis Luck, was way off the pace at halfway and he was matched at as high as 600.0599/1 before he rallied superbly over the weekend.

The Aussie led by a stroke with just four holes to play and he was matched at a low of 1.42/5 but after scrambling a pair of pars at 15 and 16, he bogeyed both 17 and 18 to finish second.

It was a bit disappointing to have a pick go so close without getting over the line, but we go again, and I've gone for just two selections again this week.

I quite like the chances of outsider, Nick Dunlap, in the Hero World Challenge and I've backed him at 65.064/1, but I'm happy to ignore the out of form Frenchman, Matthieu Pavon, who is the only man in the field trading at a triple-figure price, so both this week's fancies are playing in this week's DP World Tour event - the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

As highlighted in the preview, form at Paris National often comes to the fore at this week's Nedbank Golf Challenge venue - the Gary Player Country Club - so the recent Open de France winner, Dan Bradbury, is an obvious pick at 100.099/1 given he's already shown a liking for the South African layout.

The 25-year-old Englishman was in front after round one last year, on the first occasion he'd played the Nedbank, and he was only one off the lead at halfway before a pair of 71s saw him slip to fifth.

Bradbury was winning for a second time on the DP World Tour when victorious in Paris and his first victory came in South Africa, at the Joburg Open two years ago.

He finished third in the Joburg when defending last year so he's already demonstrated an ability to play well at the same event in South Africa when returning at this time of the year and it's great to read that the in-form Matt Cooper like his chances too.

Recommended Bet Back Dan Bradbury (2Us) EXC 100.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Although still only 23, South African, Ryan Van Velzen, has already won four times in his homeland - twice on the Big Easy Tour and twice on the Sunshine Tour.

He also finished runner-up at last year's South African Open and he's finished second at the Gary Player Country Club too - at the Blue Label Challenge in October last year.

He hasn't built on his strong performances in his homeland at the end of last year and the beginning of this and he's missed five of his last eight cuts but he's no forlorn hope this week.

He finished fourth on the Sunshine Tour in August and fifth in September, and he showed promise last time out at the Australian PGA Championship last time out when he sat inside the top ten with a round to go.

A final round of 72 saw him slip to 24th at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in the weather-reduced 54-hole event but if he can build on his first two rounds Down Under, he might just contend again at a huge price at a track he's already played well at before.

Recommended Bet Back Ryan Van Velzen (1U) EXC 400.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

