Find Me a 100 Winner: Two long shots chanced at 129/1 and 259/1

BMW winners chanced at the K Club

Munich form could be the key

It's now 10 years since pre-event 340.0339/1 chance, Soren Kjeldsen, won a three-man playoff at Royal County Down and he's the last triple-figure priced winner of the Irish Open so we might be against it this week, but I've spotted a nice angle in so I'm chancing the last two winners of the BMW International Open...

The favourite, Rory McIlroy, won the Irish Open at the K Club in 2016 and the pre-event 60.059/1 shot, Vincent Norrman, claimed the spoils here two years ago, so this is just the third time the tournament has been staged at the 2006 Ryder Cup venue but we do have a bit more form to look back on as it also staged the European Open between 1995 and 2007.

That's old form now obviously and only a few players that appeared in the Europe Open here are in the field this week but those that contended here all those years ago provide a sizable clue.

On the last occasion the K Club staged the European Open, in 2007, the 1999 BMW International Open winner, Colin Montgomerie, beat the 2007 BMW International Open winner, Niclas Fasth, by a stroke and that was far from the first or last time that form at the K Club crossed over with form at Golfclub München Eichenried.

Lee Westwood has won at both tracks, Miguel Angel Jimenez has finished second at the K Club and won in Munich, Padraig Harrington and Retief Goosen have both finished second at both tracks and the two-time BMW winner, Thomas Bjorn, really should have won the European Open at the K Club. He finished second in 2001 and he led by four with a round to go in 2005 but he finished tied for 33rd after finishing the final round 5-6-11-6!

Bradley Dredge only ever won twice on the DP World Tour, but he finished runner at the K Club in 2002, 14 years before he finished second behind Rory in 2016 and eight years before finishing third at Golfclub München Eichenried, where he'd led by three with a round to go.

Martin Kaymer, who has two seconds and a first to his name around Golfclub München Eichenried, finished fifth behind Rory and Dredge nine years ago and Munich form came to the fore again two years ago.

The winner, Vincent Norrman, finished fifth on his only appearance at the BMW international Open, in 2021, and last week's winner of the European Masters, Thriston Lawrence, who finished third behind Normann, had won the BMW International Open three months earlier.

With all that in mind, my first bet is this year's BMW International Open winner, Daniel Brown, who finished eighth in the British Masters two weeks ago.

The Englishman finished down the field here two years ago but he's a more consistent player now and he looks worth chancing at a triple-figure price.

Recommended Bet Back Daniel Brown (2Us) EXC 130.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Last year's BMW International Open winner, Ewen Ferguson, hasn't been in the best of form since getting beat in a playoff at the Soudal Open in May but as Thriston Lawrence showed last week, when winning his fifth DP World Tour title despite arriving in Switzerland with current form figures reading MC-45-MC-MC-MC, prolific players are often worth siding with, no matter how well or bad they're playing.

Ferguson is looking to win his fourth DP World Tour title, and I was happy to chance him at odds in excess of 200/1201.00.

The Scotsman clearly enjoys a tree-lined track, as he also showed in Belgium, where he was matched at as low as 1.041/25.

Recommended Bet Back Ewen Ferguson (1U) EXC 260.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

