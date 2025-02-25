Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced at between 119/1 and 289/1

Classy Colombian backed to keep on improving in Florida

Overpriced Lawrence will enjoy the Bermuda greens at 289/1 290.00

This week's PGA Tour event - the Cognizant Classic - has been a good event for longshots so I've got two picks in Florida and just one at the South African Open. I'll start with the shortest of my two picks at the Cognizant Classic...

As highlighted in the preview, the Sony Open has been a big pointer for this event over the years so I was more than happy to chance the runner-up at Waialae Country Club in January - Nico Echavarria.

The classy Colombian suffered a loss in form after his near miss in Hawaii, missing the cut at both The American Express and the Phoenix Open and beating only Brendon Todd home at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in-between. But there were signs of improvement last time out when he finished 34th at the Genesis Invitational two weeks ago at Torrey Pines.

Echavarria put up form figures reading 6-29-2-32-2 after winning the ZOZO Championship in Japan in October, so the mini slump is understandable, but after the improved effort in California last time out, I'm happy to chance him here at a big price.

He missed the cut here on debut back in 2023, one week before he won the Puerto Rico Open out of the blue, but that just demonstrates his ability to find form unexpectedly.

That was his sixth missed cut in seven starts and he wasn't at the top of his game 12 months ago when he hit four rounds in the 60s here to finish 21st.

Recommended Bet Back Nico Echavarria (2us) EXC 120.0



It's never easy to make the transition from the DP World Tour to the PGA Tour and Thriston Lawrence has been disappointing in his first three starts - missing his first two cuts before finishing down the field last week in the Mexico Open - but this venue could be perfect for the 28-year-old South African.

The four-time DP World Tour winner came to the attention of wider golf audiences when he finished fourth in the Open Championship last year and he followed that with a second-place finish at both the British Masters and the prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Lawrence has committed to the PGA Tour, given he's missing the South African Open to play here, and that's an event he won three years ago. He will enjoy the Bermuda greens and I'm surprised to see him trading at such a huge price.

Recommended Bet Back Thriston Lawrence (1U) EXC 290.0



The week after I made the young South African, Ryan Van Velzen, a column pick at the Nedbank just before Christmas, he traded at a low of 1.728/11 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, so after picking him last week in Kenya, I'm sticking with him this time.

The 23-year-old, who has already won twice on the Sunshine Tour, finished 11th last week but he really should have placed at least.

The front nine was considerably tougher than the back nine at Muthaiga but Van Velzen just didn't take advantage of the easier nine.

Front Nine: +202

Back Nine: -12



The opening nine holes are proving to be extremely difficult this week at Muthaiga GC #MKO2025 pic.twitter.com/4G6yASJUMf -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 22, 2025

He played the back nine in level par over the first two days and after eagling 10 and birdying 11 and 12, he played the last six holes in two-over on Saturday.

That was very frustrating given he'd made such a positive move just after the turn and he did something similar on Sunday.

After a great start to round four (four-under through nine), Van Velzen shot one-over-par on the back nine to finish outside the top t10.

He's playing Durban Country Club for the first time, but he has a phenomenal record in his homeland and having finished runner-up to Burmester in the last edition of the South African Open, another bold showing in his national title is perfectly possible.

Recommended Bet Back Ryan Van Velzen (2Us) EXC 150.0



