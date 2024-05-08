Find Me a 100 Winner: Longshots fancied at opposite field event

The Wells Fargo Championship has been a decent event for outsiders over the years but now it's been upgraded to a Signature Event with a deep and talented field, I expect to see one of the fancied players take the title, although I'm happy to chance one at a very big price.

The finish to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson Classic made for painful viewing for anyone that sided with the 34-year-old Texan, Ben Kohles.

Matched at a low of 1.111/9 in-running, Kohles led by a stroke with only the simple par five 18th to play but he fluffed a chip shot in-between two greenside bunkers to make a bogey six and to lose by one.

He was the only player in the field to bogey the 18th on Sunday and it's highly likely that he won't be ready to compete this week after such a monumental collapse but he's a huge price given how well he played.

If, and it's a huge if, he can put that monumental collapse behind him and he retains his form, he may contend again here at very big price.

Back Ben Kohles (0.5u) @ 750.0749/1 Bet here

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

The brand-new Myrtle Beach Classic looks far more likely than the Wells Fargo Championship to produce a longshot winner, so I've concentrated my efforts there, starting with South Africa's Garrick Higgo, who was a disappointing pick for the column last week.

Higgo impressed alongside Ryan Fox to finish fourth in the Zurich Classic, but he never got going last week in Texas.

I'm taking a chance that last week's poor performance was a one-off and I'm happy to chance him at a venue that may well suit him nicely.

As highlighted in the preview, I felt Congaree, the venue where Higgo won the Palmetto Championship back in 2021, may well correlate nicely with this week's venue - the Dunes.

Back Garrick Higgo (2us) @ 100.099/1 Bet here

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Accuracy off the tee could be a key factor this week and that brings Troy Merritt into the argument.

The straight hitting 38-year-old two-time PGA Tour winner usually ranks highly for Driving Accuracy and he caught the eye in Texas last week, where he finished ninth, despite shooting 70 in round three.

That was Merritt's first top-ten since he finished seventh at the Fortinet and ninth in the Sanderson Farms in October but the key with Merritt is that -that's typical.

He often backs up an out-of-blue high finish with another one, producing little pockets of good form, and he's another that should enjoy the venue.

Back Troy Merritt (2us) @ 110.0109/1 Bet here

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Anyone that's viewed the Full Swing will know all about Joel Dahmen - the carefree golfer that now knows that he needs to knuckle down if he's to win a second PGA Tour title.

He won the Corales Puntacana Championship back in 2021 but lost his way badly after that but there are reasons to think he could be a factor this week.

Very straight of the tee, Dahmen looks a perfect fit for the venue, and he played nicely just two weeks ago at the Zurich Classic, where he and his partner, Keith Mitchell, sat just two off the lead at halfway.

He also played nicely at the Players Championship in March, where he finished 11th, and I'm happy to chance him at a juicy price.

Dahmen lost a playoff at the Wells Fargo Championship to Max Homa back in 2019 so playing in this opposite event instead of teeing it up at Quail Hollow again may provide some inspiration to perform well here.

Back Joel Dahmen (2us) @ 120.0119/1 Bet here

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Finally, the 2017 RSM Classic winner, Austin Cook, looks a huge price.

Cook is another player that finds more than his fair share of fairways off the tee and he's played quite nicely at times of late.

He finished 13th in the Bermuda Championship in November, a week after finishing 10th in the World Wide Technology Championship, 10th at the Puerto Rico Open in March, and he signed off last week's CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship with a 64 to finish inside the top-20.

The RSM Classic is one of the tournaments that should correlate nicely so Cook might just be a factor at a juicy price.

Back Austin Cook (1u) @ 270.0269/1 Bet here

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Now read my Dave Tindall's First Round Leader column here

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter