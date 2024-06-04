Scandinavian Mixed Each-Way Tips: Return home can fuel 40/1 Norrman

This is a great opportunity for Vincent Norrman

Olivia Cowan can also enjoy flying back across the Atlantic

Tom Lewis is a tasty price to back up last week's top 10

In its brief history - this is the fourth edition - the Scandinavian Mixed has visited a different course every year and thrown up some extraordinary stories.

At Vallda in 2021 the Northern Irishman Jonathan Caldwell prevailed with his first top 20 of the season - and he hasn't landed another one since.

Twelve months later, at Halmstad, Linn Grant opened up a two-shot 54-hole lead which common wisdom assumed she would relinquish on the final day. Instead, she thrashed an imperious 64 to win by nine, pushing no less a figure than her compatriot Henrik Stenson into a share of second place.

Not to be outdone England's Dale Whitnell rocked up to Ullna G&CC last year with form figures that read MC-MC-MC-81-MC (and he'd carded a 79 in three of his previous four rounds).

Whereupon, he opened up a six-shot lead with pre-cut rounds of 66-61. He only added a pair of weekend 70s but it was enough for a three-shot win.

This year the event moves to the Tournament Course at Vasatorps Golfklubb in Helsingborg which has pretensions to be linksy in style, but take that with a pinch of salt (unlikely to be sea salt, however, because the layout is at least six kilometres inland).

It's a modern track that Arthur Hills oversaw, modifying an established nine holes and creating another nine.

The club's fourth track is designed by Ove Sellberg whose name will be a welcome blast from the past for those of a certain vintage.

Sellberg was part of the early wave of Swedes on the then-European Tour, making his debut as an amateur in the 1981 Open de Espana.

That year's schedule included the Billy Butlin Jersey Open, the Cold Shield Greater Manchester Open and the Dixcel Tissues European Open.

The latest edition of the latter took place last week, of course, and is now sponsored by Porsche - a reminder of just what a different world professional golfers now clatter balls in.

The 26-year-old US-based Swede Vincent Norrman enjoyed a fine second half of 2023 that included victory in the DP World/PGA tour co-sanctioned Barbasol Championship in July, and within two months he'd added a second win in the Irish Open.

He'll have had big hopes for this year, yet it's not quite happened.

He has made eight cuts in his 14 starts on the PGA tour, but is yet to finish higher than T39th - and that was in the New Orleans pairs event.

But there are plenty of good reasons to believe that his journey back home could fuel a good week.

The first is the simple notion of home comforts.

The second is that he wouldn't be the first golfer to plug away on the PGA Tour and then fire when up against a lower level of opposition on the DP World Tour.

Moreover, he has a fine record on the latter circuit, one that takes in ten top 30 finishes in 16 starts, eight of them top 20s.

And, in addition to two wins, he has contended when second at halfway in the 2021 Cazoo Open, third at halfway in last year's Barracuda Championship, the first round leader in November's Nedbank Challenge.

He's played this event just the once, when a tidy T14th in 2021 following a first round 66 that had him just two shots back of the early pace.

The clincher is that he claimed that first win last year at Keene Trace on another Arthur Hills layout.

Recommended Bet Back Vincent Norrman EW SBK 40/1

Germany's Olivia Cowan has been mostly based on the LPGA over the last 10 months and her results might have been a little overlooked.

She earned her crack at the women's game's big time by finishing ninth in last year's Women's Open at Walton Heath and fifth a week later in the ISPS Handa World Invitational - they were her eighth and ninth top 10 finishes in a run of 16 starts that began with victory in the Indian Open.

She's never improved on the T12th she recorded in her first start Stateside in this current run but she has missed just two cuts in 15 starts and, while the most recent was in her last start, she did card 68 in the second round.

She was T10th in this event in 2021 (when in and around the top 10 all through the last 54 holes) and was T12th on the course back in 2015.

She's a much better player now and has the added incentive of playing in the same field as long-time partner Todd Clements this week.

Recommended Bet Back Olivia Cowan EW SBK 150/1

Englishman Tom Lewis has been through the ringer throughout his career and he might be a touch big at 200/1 off the back of a top 10 last week in Germany.

He was sixth the last time he played in Sweden, on the second tier, and he also has a third there on the same circuit. The two times he played at Hills GC, another Arthur Hills design, he was T29th in 2018 (ruing just one bad round) and T59th in 2019.

He's also made the cut twice at Keene Trace, including a final round 65 in 2021.

A two-time winner at Dom Pedro, with near-misses at Albatross, Abu Dhabi and Emirates, this week's test shouldn't faze him and, for what it is worth, he was second at the Hills-designed Oitavos Dunes in the 2019 GolfSixes.

Recommended Bet Back Tom Lewis EW SBK 200.0

Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.