</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-arnaus-fits-the-bill-270123-721.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-arnaus-fits-the-bill-270123-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/january-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-221222-204.html">January Transfer Blog LIVE: Market opens on Jorginho with Arsenal 2/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/newcastle-v-southampton-efl-cup-tips-saints-can-cause-magpies-concern-290123-719.html">Newcastle v Southampton: Saints can cause Magpies concern</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/brighton-v-liverpool-fa-cup-tips---seagulls-to-soar-again-270123-140.html">Brighton v Liverpool: Back Seagulls to soar again </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-dont-write-frodon-off-just-yet-and-my-lingfield-trio-300123-1155.html">Bryony Frost: Don't write Frodon off just yet and my Lingfield trio</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-handicap-debutant-at-punchestown-300123-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is dreaming of an 18/1 winner at Punchestown</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-bear-with-for-bungle-bet-at-wolverhampton-300123-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Bear with for Bungle bet at Wolverhampton</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/sharjah-warriors-v-desert-vipers-ilt20-tips-naveen-to-be-a-menace-310123-194.html">Sharjah Warriors v Desert Vipers ILT20 Tips: Naveen to be a menace</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/abu-dhabi-knight-riders-v-dubai-capitals-ilt20-tips-shanaka-and-russell-stand-out-290123-194.html">Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Dubai Capitals ILT20 Tips: Shanaka and Russell stand out</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/desert-vipers-v-mumbai-emirates-ilt20-tips-vipers-bite-to-disable-mumbai-290123-194.html">Desert Vipers v Mumbai Emirates ILT20 Tips: Vipers' bite to disable Mumbai</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Trump resumes favouritism for 2024 GOP nomination</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-odds-labour-odds-on-as-zahawi-tax-row-hits-sunak-250123-204.html">Next General Election: Labour odds-on as Zahawi tax row hits Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politicis-could-2023-see-another-tory-leadership-crisis-and-boris-johnson-return-241222-171.html">UK Politics: Could 2023 see another Tory leadership crisis and Boris Johnson return?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-final-tips-djokovic-to-win-slow-280123-186.html">Australian Open Final Tips: Djokovic to win slow</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-final-tips-rybakina-underdog-value-to-take-second-slam-270123-778.html">Australian Open Women's Final Tips: Rybakina underdog value to take second Slam</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-each-way-tips-taylor-to-make-it-two-300123-719.html">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Each-Way Tips: Taylor to make it two</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/us-masters-2023-odds-mcilroy-favourite-after-dubai-desert-classic-win-300123-204.html">US Masters 2023: McIlroy favourite after Dubai Desert Classic win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/farmers-insurance-open-result-and-review-home-hero-homa-clinches-another-californian-crown-290123-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Rory edges out Reed in classic encounter in Dubai</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-philadelphia-eagles-odds-on-to-beat-kansas-city-chiefs-300123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles odds-on to beat Kansas City Chiefs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-championship-games-betting-preview-spreads-super-bowl-picks-270123-1063.html">NFL Championship Games tips: Back Magic Mahomes & Niners defence to do the job</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-philadelphia-eagles-overtake-kansas-as-favourites-230123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles overtake Kansas as favourites</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/artur-beterbiev-v-anthony-yarde-tips-russian-ko-king-will-dazzle-uk-fight-fans-260123-746.html">Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde: Back Russian KO machine to do it again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/chris-eubank-jr-v-liam-smith-tips-back-junior-to-make-mincemeat-of-beefy-in-manchester-190123-746.html">Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith: Back Junior to make mincemeat of Beefy in Manchester</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-grand-prix-snooker-betting-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-160123-171.html">World Grand Prix Snooker Betting: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Ras al Khaimah Championship Each-Way Tips: Arnaus fits the bill</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-30">30 January 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Ras al Khaimah Championship Each-Way Tips: Arnaus fits the bill", "name": "Ras al Khaimah Championship Each-Way Tips: Arnaus fits the bill", "description": "The DP World Tour concludes the Desert Swing this week. Victor Perez is the favourite for the Ras al Khaimah Championship but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere in ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/ras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-arnaus-fits-the-bill-270123-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/ras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-arnaus-fits-the-bill-270123-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-30T22:03:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-30T23:10:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/adri arnaus crans.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour concludes the Desert Swing this week. Victor Perez is the favourite for the Ras al Khaimah Championship but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere in his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Course winner Adri Arnaus can triumph again Callum Shinkwin looks a little under-rated France's Jeong Weon Ko is a lively outsider It's the last week of the DP World Tour's Desert Swing and with no Rolex Series riches on offer in the prize fund the stars have left the scene. In so doing they herald the start of a long spell on the schedule that stretches into the summer and which some will view as barren given that there be little or no glimpses of players ranked in the world's top 30. Among these naysayers are the brains behind LIV Golf whose perception is that what golf fans really, really want is a cavalcade of events made up of the world's best players. LIV Golf's flaw is that it had transparently failed to deliver on that quality and its central thesis, moreover, might be flawed. They argue that it is backed up by market research, but when asked what this research was during last year's launch press conference at the Centurion Club the response suggested it was not exactly peer-reviewed. I suspect that many golf fans really quite like regular events with less starry casts and am convinced committed punters are very much in this camp. Which is to say that this week's field is not one that disappoints me, for example (and I happily admit to a certain bias in my wider analysis). Indeed, a glance at the honours board at Al Hamra, home of the Ras al Khaimah Championship, offers just the kind of encouragement we punters thrive on, especially the most recent three names added to it. The first of those, Adri Arnaus, won the 2018 Challenge Tour Grand Final at the course and the later two claimed triumph in back-to-back weeks this time last year on the main tour - Nicolai Hojgaard and Ryan Fox. That trio have the capacity to give the ball a good biff from the tee (they each ranked top 10 for Driving Distance in 2022) and they use that length to make gains with their initial blows on par-4s and par-5s (they were ranked top 60 for Strokes Gained Off the Tee). Ahead of those three wins, Jordan Smith won on the second tier, as did Jens Dantorp. The former topped SG Off the Tee and was top 30 for DD last year, the latter does not conform to such type but the man he beat in extra holes, Adrian Meronk, does (second for SG Off the Tee, also top 30 for DD). With the likes of Johan Edfors, Sean Crocker, Victor Perez, Mathieu Pavon, Hurly Long and Zander Lombard contending in those five events it adds to the notion: we're after fellows who gain strokes with driver and they do so by letting rip. Main Bet: Adri Arnaus 1pt each-way @ 28/1 A lot of what I have written thus far complies nicely with the preview of Steve Rawlings and first pick Adri Arnaus stays on track with him too. That's because Steve notes how Challenge Tour form seemed to run smoothly into that initial fortnight of main tour golf last year - and Arnaus, who as we've already noted won the Grand Final here, went onto land ninth 12 months ago when second heading into the final round. The 28-year-old finally made his winning breakthrough on the circuit later last year and thereafter endured something of a downward shift. But he was ninth in the DP World Championship and then 13th last week in the Dubai Desert Classic, both of them fine results in their own right but also part of an excellent record in the United Arab Emirates. Since his wire-to-wire win at Al Hamra he's teed it up in the UAE 16 times on the DP World Tour and landed 12 top 30s, eight of them top 15s. That's a fine body of work and compares well with the rest of the field given that most of those events were played on tougher tracks and up against better fields. His good effort last week was another example of how, when he likes a course, he repeats in that it was a fourth top 30 in five starts at Emirates. He's also got multiple good finishes at Leopard Creek, Crans, Club de Campo, in Kenya and also, of course, here. We know he fits the profile - he helped build it - but he's in nice form and looks over his post-first win slump. Back Adri Arnaus 1pt each-way @ 29.0 29.0 Next Best: Callum Shinkwin 1pt each-way @ 28/1 I've got a bit of a feeling that Englishman Callum Shinkwin is being priced this week based on our long term knowledge of him rather than being bang up-to-date. Of course, that's almost always the case - we can't forget what has happened in the past - but punters know that certain golfers have their short term form swiftly applied to their chances, often a little hastily. Shinkwin, on the other hand, I think offers a touch of value in that regard. This is a golfer who played nicely all summer before landing his second DP World Tour title in the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor. He then finished second in the Dunhill Links Championship, impressed at the Hero Cup, was fourth last week in the Dubai Desert Classic and has missed just two cuts in 16 starts. It's enough to help him rank fifth in this field for scoring average over the last six months. That win last summer came when driver was a key weapon. Admittedly it was on a tougher track than this week but he proved when claiming his first win at Aphrodite Hills in the Cyprus Open that he could use it in anger too. Back Callum Shinkwin 1pt each-way @ 29.0 29.0 Final Bet: Jeong Weon Ko 1pt each-way @ 150/1 Can an outsider, a player new to the circuit, thrive this week? The test suggests it's a possibility and I'm taking the Frenchman Jeong Weon Ko to have a crack at it. He's made three of four cuts this season and was fourth on his last start at the Mauritius Open, when able to attack a resort course much as he'll be able this week. He also grabbed fourth at the Alcanada Resort in Spain at the Grand Final and co-led at Obidos with 18 holes to play - another resort course vulnerable to golfers with the foot to the floor. He hits the ball a long way (ranking 11th this season) and makes gains doing it (third for SG Off the Tee). I also liked Hurly Long a lot, but so does the compiler. Ko it is who makes up the team. Back Jeong Weon Lee 1pt each-way @ 151.0 151.0 * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/adri%20arnaus%20crans.jpg", "height": 719, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Matt Cooper" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/adri arnaus crans.728x409.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/adri arnaus crans.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/adri arnaus crans.600x337.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/adri arnaus crans.728x409.jpg 728w" alt="Adri Arnaus golfer"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Adri Arnaus can kick on from a bright week in the Dubai Desert Classic.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023/12553696" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023\/12553696","entry_title":"Ras al Khaimah Championship Each-Way Tips: Arnaus fits the bill"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023/12553696">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Ras%20al%20Khaimah%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Arnaus%20fits%20the%20bill&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-arnaus-fits-the-bill-270123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-arnaus-fits-the-bill-270123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-arnaus-fits-the-bill-270123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-arnaus-fits-the-bill-270123-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-arnaus-fits-the-bill-270123-721.html&text=Ras%20al%20Khaimah%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Arnaus%20fits%20the%20bill" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The DP World Tour concludes the Desert Swing this week. Victor Perez is the favourite for the Ras al Khaimah Championship but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere in his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Course winner <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023/12553696">Adri Arnaus</a> can triumph again</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Callum Shinkwin looks a little under-rated</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>France's Jeong Weon Ko is a lively outsider</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><p>It's the last week of the <strong>DP World Tour's Desert Swing</strong> and with no Rolex Series riches on offer in the prize fund the stars have left the scene.</p><p>In so doing they herald the start of a long spell on the schedule that stretches into the summer and which some will view as <strong>barren</strong> given that there be little or no glimpses of players ranked in the<strong> world's top 30</strong>.</p><p>Among these <strong>naysayers</strong> are the brains behind LIV Golf whose perception is that what golf fans <strong>really, really want</strong> is a cavalcade of events made up of the world's best players.</p><blockquote> <p>LIV Golf's flaw is that it had transparently failed to deliver on that quality and its central thesis, moreover,<strong> might be flawed</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>They argue that it is backed up by market research, but when asked what this research was during last year's launch press conference at the Centurion Club the response suggested it was <strong>not exactly peer-reviewed</strong>.</p><p>I suspect that many golf fans really quite like regular events with less starry casts and am convinced committed punters are <strong>very much in this camp</strong>.</p><p>Which is to say that this week's field is not one that disappoints me, for example (and I happily admit to a certain bias in my wider analysis).</p><blockquote> <p>Indeed, a glance at the honours board at <strong>Al Hamra</strong>, home of the <strong>Ras al Khaimah Championship</strong>, offers just the kind of encouragement we punters thrive on, especially the most recent three names added to it.</p> </blockquote><p>The first of those, <strong>Adri Arnaus</strong>, won the 2018 Challenge Tour Grand Final at the course and the later two claimed triumph in back-to-back weeks this time last year on the main tour - <strong>Nicolai Hojgaard and Ryan Fox</strong>.</p><p>That trio have the capacity to give the ball a <strong>good biff from the tee </strong>(they each ranked top 10 for Driving Distance in 2022) and they use that length to <strong>make gains with their initial blows on par-4s and par-5s</strong> (they were ranked top 60 for Strokes Gained Off the Tee).</p><p>Ahead of those three wins, <strong>Jordan Smith</strong> won on the second tier, as did <strong>Jens Dantorp</strong>. The former topped SG Off the Tee and was top 30 for DD last year, the latter does not conform to such type but the man he beat in extra holes, <strong>Adrian Meronk</strong>, does (second for SG Off the Tee, also top 30 for DD).</p><p>With the likes of <strong>Johan Edfors, Sean Crocker, Victor Perez, Mathieu Pavon, Hurly Long and Zander Lombard</strong> contending in those five events it adds to the notion: we're after fellows who <strong>gain strokes with driver and they do so by letting rip</strong>.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023/12553696">Main Bet: Adri Arnaus 1pt each-way @ 28/1</a></h2><p></p><p>A lot of what I have written thus far complies nicely with the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/ras-al-khaimah-championship-look-to-portugal-for-pointers-290123-167.html">preview of Steve Rawlings</a> and <strong>first pick Adri Arnaus </strong>stays on track with him too.</p><p>That's because Steve notes how Challenge Tour form seemed to run smoothly into that initial fortnight of main tour golf last year - and Arnaus, who as we've already noted won the Grand Final here, went onto <strong>land ninth 12 months ago when second heading into the final round</strong>.</p><p>The 28-year-old finally made his winning breakthrough on the circuit later last year and thereafter endured something of a downward shift.</p><blockquote> <p>But he was <strong>ninth in the DP World Championship and then 13th last week</strong> in the Dubai Desert Classic, both of them fine results in their own right but also part of an excellent record in the United Arab Emirates.</p> </blockquote><p>Since his wire-to-wire win at Al Hamra he's teed it up in the UAE 16 times on the DP World Tour and <strong>landed 12 top 30s, eight of them top 15s</strong>.</p><p>That's a fine body of work and compares well with the rest of the field given that most of those events were played on tougher tracks and up against better fields.</p><p>His good effort last week was another example of how, when he likes a course, he repeats in that it was a <strong>fourth top 30 in five starts at Emirates</strong>.</p><p>He's also got<strong> multiple good finishes</strong> at Leopard Creek, Crans, Club de Campo, in Kenya and also, of course, <strong>here</strong>.</p><p>We know he fits the profile - he helped build it - but he's in nice form and looks over his <strong>post-first win slump</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Adri Arnaus 1pt each-way @ 29.0</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023/12553696" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">29.0</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023/12553696">Next Best: Callum Shinkwin 1pt each-way @ 28/1</a></h2><p></p><p>I've got a bit of a feeling that Englishman <strong>Callum Shinkwin</strong> is being priced this week based on our long term knowledge of him rather than being bang up-to-date.</p><p>Of course, that's almost always the case - we can't forget what has happened in the past - but punters know that certain golfers have their short term form swiftly applied to their chances, <strong>often a little hastily</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>Shinkwin, on the other hand, I think offers <strong>a touch of value in that regard</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>This is a golfer who played nicely all summer before landing his second DP World Tour title in the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor. He then finished second in the Dunhill Links Championship, impressed at the Hero Cup, was fourth last week in the Dubai Desert Classic and has missed just two cuts in 16 starts.</p><p><img alt="AL HAMRA 2nd 2022 2.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/AL%20HAMRA%202nd%202022%202.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's enough to help him <strong>rank fifth in this field for scoring average over the last six months</strong>.</p><p>That win last summer came when <strong>driver was a key weapon</strong>.</p><p>Admittedly it was on a tougher track than this week but he proved when claiming his first win at Aphrodite Hills in the Cyprus Open that he could use it <strong>in anger too</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Callum Shinkwin 1pt each-way @ 29.0</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023/12553696" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">29.0</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023/12553696">Final Bet: Jeong Weon Ko 1pt each-way @ 150/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Can <strong>an outsider, a player new to the circuit, thrive this week?</strong></p><p>The test suggests it's a possibility and I'm taking the <strong>Frenchman Jeong Weon Ko</strong> to have a crack at it.</p><p>He's made three of four cuts this season and was <strong>fourth on his last start at the Mauritius Open</strong>, when able to attack a resort course much as he'll be able this week.</p><p>He also grabbed fourth at the Alcanada Resort in Spain at the Grand Final and co-led at Obidos with 18 holes to play - <strong>another resort course vulnerable to golfers with the foot to the floor</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He hits the ball a long way <strong>(ranking 11th this season)</strong> and makes gains doing it <strong>(third for SG Off the Tee)</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>I also liked Hurly Long a lot, but so does the compiler. Ko it is who makes up the team.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Jeong Weon Lee 1pt each-way @ 151.0</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023/12553696" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">151.0</a></div><p></p><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023/12553696" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Adri Arnaus 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023/12553696" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Callum Shinkwin 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023/12553696" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Jeong Weon Ko 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="150/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">151.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">150/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023/12553696" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023\/12553696","entry_title":"Ras al Khaimah Championship Each-Way Tips: Arnaus fits the bill"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-ras-al-khaimah-championship-2023/12553696">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Ras%20al%20Khaimah%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Arnaus%20fits%20the%20bill&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-arnaus-fits-the-bill-270123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-arnaus-fits-the-bill-270123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-arnaus-fits-the-bill-270123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-arnaus-fits-the-bill-270123-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-arnaus-fits-the-bill-270123-721.html&text=Ras%20al%20Khaimah%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Arnaus%20fits%20the%20bill" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-open-each-way-tips-ryan-can-out-fox-the-sandbelt-test-281122-721.html">Australian Open Each-Way Tips: Ryan can out-Fox the sandbelt test</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ryan fox fairmont.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryan%20fox%20fairmont.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html">Australian PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Jeunghun back with a Wang </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/wang jeunghun.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/wang%20jeunghun.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-rsm-classic-each-way-tips-mccarthy-can-claim-first-win-151122-719.html">The RSM Classic Each-Way Tips: McCarthy can claim first win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Denny McCarthy.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Denny%20McCarthy.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/dubai-desert-classic-each-way-tips-min-can-max-out-at-majlis-230123-721.html">Dubai Desert Classic Each-Way Tips: Take Min, Herbert & Valimaki</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/2b5e445ae63df366c88fbabb7a0dc8d186188431.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/2b5e445ae63df366c88fbabb7a0dc8d186188431.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/abu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html">Abu Dhabi Championship Each-Way Tips: Perez can be a Victor again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/victor perez saudi.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/victor%20perez%20saudi.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/hero-cup-top-points-scorer-tips-pieters-and-ferguson-can-shine-110123-721.html">Hero Cup Top Points Scorer Tips: Pieters and Ferguson can shine</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thomas Pieters in Wales.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Thomas%20Pieters%20in%20Wales.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class="active "> Each-Way Betting </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1675122808" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Ras al Khaimah Championship Each-Way Tips: Arnaus fits the bill
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket