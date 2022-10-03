</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fopen-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fopen-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-liverpool-v-rangers-and-more-champions-league-031022-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League Tips for Liverpool v Rangers and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/liverpool-v-rangers-tips-reds-to-relish-teddy-bears-tussle-021022-766.html">Liverpool v Rangers: Reds to relish Teddy Bears tussle</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-v-nottingham-forest-tips-goals-galore-in-east-midlands-derby-300922-200.html">Leicester v Nottingham Forest: Goals galore in East Midlands derby</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-gordon-ex-pointer-at-stratford-031022-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Gordon ex-pointer at Stratford</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/mondays-most-backed-wolverhampton-cd-winner-backed-to-prevail-031022-1057.html">Monday's Most Backed: Wolverhampton C&D winner backed to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-gordon-to-come-alive-with-a-winner-at-stratford-031022-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Gordon to come alive with a winner at Stratford </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-south-africa-third-t20-runs-should-flow-again-in-indore-021022-194.html">India v South Africa Third T20 Tips: Runs should flow again in Indore</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-england-seventh-t20-tips-moeen-and-buttler-stand-out-300922-194.html">Pakistan v England Seventh T20 Tips: Moeen and Buttler stand out</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-south-africa-2nd-t20-tips-yadav-and-markram-hit-the-spot-011022-194.html">India v South Africa 2nd T20 Tips: Yadav and Markram hit the spot</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-seoul-tips-mcdonald-value-to-start-fast-against-fatigued-fritz-280922-169.html">ATP Seoul Tips: McDonald value to start fast against fatigued Fritz</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-sofia-tips-home-hope-dimitrov-slight-value-against-ivashka-270922-169.html">ATP Sofia Tips: Home hope Dimitrov slight value against Ivashka</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-seoul-tips-nishioka-good-value-to-get-the-better-of-evans-again-260922-169.html">ATP Seoul Tips: Nishioka good value to get the better of Evans again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/open-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html">Open de Espana Each-Way Tips: Back Lawrence's head for heights</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/shriners-childrens-open-2022-players-form-guide-300922-779.html">Shriners Children's Open 2022: Course and current form stats</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-links-championship-result-and-review-memories-of-warne-inspires-fox-victory-031022-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Memories of Warne inspire Fox to victory </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Truss out before next election say bettors</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Labour odds in freefall after extraordinary set of polls</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/next-general-election-odds-labour-majority-is-favourite-for-first-time-300922-204.html">Next General Election: Labour majority is favourite for first time</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-odds-fleur-east-and-helen-skelton-favourites-ahead-of-launch-show-220922-204.html">Strictly 2022: Fleur East and Helen Skelton favourites before launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-four-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-280922-1063.html">NFL Week Four tips: Back the Packers, Bills & Chiefs to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-3-tips-back-rodgers-to-win-legends-battle-with-brady-220922-1063.html">NFL Week 3 Tips: Back Rodgers to win legends battle with Brady</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-2-tips-bradys-bucs-to-strugle-against-saints-140922-1063.html">NFL Week 2 Tips: Brady's Bucs to struggle against Saints</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/british-open-snooker-tips-ronnie-osullivan-favourite-as-2022-event-begins-260922-204.html">British Open Snooker Tips: Ronnie O'Sullivan favourite as 2022 event begins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/joe-joyce-v-joseph-parker-tips-juggernauts-power-key-to-a-3-1-knockout-victory-220922-746.html">Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker: Juggernaut's power key to a 3/1 knockout victory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/saul-alvarez-v-gennady-golovkin-iii-tips-canelo-to-settle-the-score-once-and-for-all-150922-746.html">Saul Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin III: Canelo to settle the score once and for all</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Open de Espana Each-Way Tips: Back Lawrence's head for heights</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-03">03 October 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Open de Espana Each-Way Tips: Back Lawrence's head for heights", "name": "Open de Espana Each-Way Tips: Back Lawrence's head for heights", "description": " The DP World Tour heads to Madrid for this week's Open de Espana Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places Thriston L...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/open-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/open-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-03T17:55:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-03T17:56:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thriston Lawrence.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " The DP World Tour heads to Madrid for this week's Open de Espana Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places Thriston Lawrence's course debut could be his 'sweet spot' Gavins the [101.0] each-way shout Main Bet: Thriston Lawrence 1pt each-way @ 33/1 October in Iberia - it's often been a thing on the DP World Tour but never quite as formal as this month, with three events in Spain followed by a week in Portugal. It all kicks off with another visit to Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, a sporting hub in the capital city known for its equestrian, tennis and hockey facilities in addition to the Javier Arana layout featuring has quirks that make it popular with some and worthy of avoiding for others. These often reveal themselves in odd angles. That might be with the lines from the tee or into the green, or in the lie of the land the golfer is taking aim at. But perhaps the really key factor is altitude. Which is not to say that Madrid has the thinnest air but it is the second highest city in Europe, sitting at 650 metres above sea level on the Meseta plateau. When you compare this to other high venues on the circuit it seems insignificant: Johannesburg and Nairobi are both around 1,750m while Crans-sur-Sierre is about 1,500m. But a look at the last 10 winners at Club de Campo suggests that the capacity to adjust to (slightly) thinner air matters. Last year's winner Rafa Cabrera Bello is a two-time winner in the Alps on the second tier at around 450m and has top three finishes in Kenya and Mexico City (2,240m). The man he beat in extra holes, Adri Arnaus, (who would probably have won but for the eventual winner gaining a very fortuitous drop on the 72nd hole) has always played well at altitude while Jon Rahm, the 2020 winner, had little competitive experience at heigh but had been third in Mexico. Before them, in the first decade of the century, Charl Schwartzel, Richard Sterne and Retief Goosen landed wins here and each of them is vastly experienced on the high veldt in their home country. Other past winners in Madrid during that period include Raphael Jacquelin (a winner in Crans on the second tier and second in Joburg) and Ricardo Gonzalez (another past winner in Crans and in Nairobi also). Having established the importance of this factor I'm more than happy to build this week's team around a man who earned the column a win last time the circuit played in these conditions. South Africa's Thriston Lawrence has enjoyed a superb season, one which started with a bit of luck but he's more than made the most of it. That good fortune came when he was leading the Joburg Open by four shots at the halfway stage following a pair of 65s whereupon the tournament was cancelled and he was declared the winner. The next time the tour hit the heights he finished second in the Kenya Open before heading home to landed a pair of top 20s around Johannesburg. He was solid throughout the summer, highlighted by a top three in the Irish Open, before he landed a second triumph at the European Masters in Crans. He was among those who struggled in last Friday's wind at the Dunhill Links Championship, but either side of his 80 he carded a 67 and a 69. A week before that he was sitting inside the top 10 at halfway in the Open de France before finishing 20th. Back on a tree-lined parkland track with thinnish air he's in his sweetspot and can enjoy his course debut. Next Best: Joachim B. Hansen 1pt each-way @ 66/1 The Dane Joachim B. Hansen has twice proved that he enjoys the Villa Madrid test. Back in 2019 he finished fourth and was in the mix for much of the weekend. He backed that up with 24th last year and he's gone sub-70 in seven of his eight laps of the course. His savvy in thin air has been hinted at when going 5-for-6 at making the cut in Kenya, but was really evident when he won the Joburg Open at Randpark in 2020. He was also sixth there in 2017 and he contended when back on the high veldt earlier this year in the Steyn City Championship. He had a rough time of it form-wise after that effort but was 14th in the European Masters and 13th two weeks ago in the Open de France. I won't fret too much about his failure to make the final day in the Dunhill Links - he's played that event six times and only played four rounds once, on debut. He's made something of a habit of playing his best golf in the final months of the season and that could easily happen again this week. Final Bet: Daniel Gavins 1pt each-way @ 100/1 A year ago Englishman Daniel Gavins finished sixth in the Dunhill Links and followed it up with a third round missed cut at this event, but I'm going to take him to make a better fist of things this time around. Yes, he recorded another sixth at the Home of Golf last weekend and his debut on this course was far from poor, with two sub-70 laps ahead of difficulties on the Saturday (77). A week later he finished 11th at Valderrama and, in addition to being decent at altitude, winners at Villa Madrid have played well on distinctly tight tests such as the 1997 Ryder Cup venue. Another layout that suits golfers keen on a tree-lined test is Galgorm Castle where Gavins won last year's ISPC Handa World Invitational. He was sixth in the Kenya Open earlier this year to suggest that the thin air won't faze him and he's always enjoyed Spain, with good results there on the second and third tier in addition to that top 15 at Valderrama and another at PGA Catalunya in the spring. * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thriston%20Lawrence.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Matt Cooper" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thriston Lawrence.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thriston Lawrence.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thriston Lawrence.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thriston Lawrence.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Thriston Lawrence golfer"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Thriston Lawrence can land a third win of the season.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-open-de-espana-2022/12528782?selectedMixedItem=2141696872" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/dpwt-open-de-espana-2022\/12528782?selectedMixedItem=2141696872","entry_title":"Open de Espana Each-Way Tips: Back Lawrence\u0027s head for heights"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-open-de-espana-2022/12528782?selectedMixedItem=2141696872">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Open%20de%20Espana%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Lawrence%27s%20head%20for%20heights&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fopen-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fopen-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fopen-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fopen-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fopen-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html&text=Open%20de%20Espana%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Lawrence%27s%20head%20for%20heights" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><ul> <li>The DP World Tour heads to Madrid for this week's Open de Espana</li> <li>Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places</li> <li><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-open-de-espana-2022/12528782?selectedMixedItem=2141696872&_gl=1*spuqop*_ga*NjcwODE3NTAyLjE2NTY1OTE3MzU.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY2NDgxMTc2NS4yNzguMS4xNjY0ODE1NjU3LjU1LjAuMA.." target="_blank" rel="noopener">Thriston Lawrence</a>'s </span>course debut could be his 'sweet spot'</li> <li>Gavins the <b class="inline_odds" title="100/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">101.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/1</span></b> each-way shout</li> </ul></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-open-de-espana-2022/12528782?selectedMixedItem=2141696872" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: Thriston Lawrence 1pt each-way @ 33/1</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>October in Iberia</strong> - it's often been a thing on the DP World Tour but never quite as formal as this month, <strong>with three events in Spain followed by a week in Portugal</strong>.</p><p>It all kicks off with another visit to <strong>Club de Campo Villa de Madrid</strong>, a sporting hub in the capital city known for its equestrian, tennis and hockey facilities in addition to the <strong>Javier Arana layout</strong> featuring has quirks that make it popular with some and worthy of avoiding for others.</p><p>These often reveal themselves in <strong>odd angles</strong>. That might be with the <strong>lines from the tee or into the green</strong>, or in the <strong>lie of the land</strong> the golfer is taking aim at.</p><blockquote> <p>But perhaps the really key factor is <strong>altitude</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Which is not to say that Madrid has the <strong>thinnest air but it is the second highest city in Europe</strong>, sitting at 650 metres above sea level on the Meseta plateau.</p><p>When you compare this to <strong>other high venues</strong> on the circuit it seems <strong>insignificant</strong>: Johannesburg and Nairobi are both around 1,750m while Crans-sur-Sierre is about 1,500m.</p><p>But a look at the last 10 winners at Club de Campo suggests that <strong>the capacity to adjust to (slightly) thinner air matters</strong>.</p><p>Last year's winner <strong>Rafa Cabrera Bello</strong> is a <strong>two-time winner in the Alps</strong> on the second tier at around 450m and has top three finishes in <strong>Kenya and Mexico City</strong> (2,240m).</p><p>The man he beat in extra holes, <strong>Adri Arnaus</strong>, (who would probably have won but for the eventual winner gaining a very fortuitous drop on the 72nd hole) has <strong>always played well at altitude</strong> while <strong>Jon Rahm</strong>, the 2020 winner, had little competitive experience at heigh but had been <strong>third in Mexico</strong>.</p><p>Before them, in the first decade of the century, <strong>Charl Schwartzel, Richard Sterne and Retief Goosen</strong> landed wins here and each of them is <strong>vastly experienced on the high veldt in their home country</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>Other past winners in Madrid during that period include <strong>Raphael Jacquelin (a winner in Crans on the second tier and second in Joburg)</strong> and <strong>Ricardo Gonzalez (another past winner in Crans and in Nairobi also)</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Having established the importance of this factor I'm more than happy to build this week's team around <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/omega-european-masters-each-way-tips-wu-will-relish-crans-test-220822-721.html">a man who earned the column a win last time the circuit played in these conditions</a>.</p><p>South Africa's <strong>Thriston Lawrence</strong> has enjoyed a superb season, one which started with a bit of luck but he's more than made the most of it.</p><p>That good fortune came when he was leading the Joburg Open by four shots at the halfway stage following a pair of 65s whereupon the tournament was cancelled and <strong>he was declared the winner</strong>.</p><p>The next time the tour hit the heights he finished <strong>second in the Kenya Open </strong>before heading home to landed <strong>a pair of top 20s around Johannesburg</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He was solid throughout the summer, highlighted by a top three in the Irish Open, before he landed a <strong>second triumph at the European Masters in Crans</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>He was among those who struggled in last Friday's wind at the Dunhill Links Championship, but either side of his 80 he carded<strong> a 67 and a 69</strong>.</p><p>A week before that he was sitting <strong>inside the top 10 at halfway </strong>in the Open de France before finishing 20th.</p><p>Back on a tree-lined parkland track with thinnish air he's <strong>in his sweetspot</strong> and can enjoy his course debut.</p><p></p><p><img alt="golfer jb hansen.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/golfer%20jb%20hansen.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="721" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-open-de-espana-2022/12528782?selectedMixedItem=2141696872" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Joachim B. Hansen 1pt each-way @ 66/1</a></h2><p></p><p>The Dane <strong>Joachim B. Hansen</strong> has twice proved that he enjoys the Villa Madrid test.</p><p>Back in 2019 he <strong>finished fourth and was in the mix for much of the weekend</strong>.</p><p>He backed that up with 24th last year and he's gone <strong>sub-70 in seven of his eight laps of the course</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>His savvy in thin air has been hinted at when going 5-for-6 at making the cut in Kenya, but was really evident when he <strong>won the Joburg Open at Randpark in 2020</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>He was also <strong>sixth there in 2017</strong> and he contended when back on the high veldt earlier this year in the Steyn City Championship.</p><p>He had a rough time of it form-wise after that effort but was <strong>14th in the European Masters and 13th two weeks ago in the Open de France</strong>.</p><p>I won't fret too much about his failure to make the final day in the Dunhill Links - he's played that event six times and only played four rounds once, on debut.</p><p>He's made something of <strong>a habit of playing his best golf in the final months of the season</strong> and that could easily happen again this week.</p><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-open-de-espana-2022/12528782?selectedMixedItem=2141696872" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Final Bet: Daniel Gavins 1pt each-way @ 100/1</a></h2><p></p><p>A year ago Englishman <strong>Daniel Gavins</strong> finished sixth in the Dunhill Links and followed it up with a third round missed cut at this event, but I'm going to take him to make a <strong>better fist of things this time around</strong>.</p><p>Yes, he recorded <strong>another sixth at the Home of Golf last weekend</strong> and his debut on this course was far from poor, with <strong>two sub-70 laps </strong>ahead of difficulties on the Saturday (77).</p><blockquote> <p>A week later he finished <strong>11th at Valderrama</strong> and, in addition to being decent at altitude, <strong>winners at Villa Madrid have played well on distinctly tight tests such as the 1997 Ryder Cup venue</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Another layout that suits golfers keen on a tree-lined test is <strong>Galgorm Castle where Gavins won last year's ISPC Handa World Invitational</strong>.</p><p>He was sixth in the Kenya Open earlier this year <strong>to suggest that the thin air won't faze him</strong> and <strong>he's always enjoyed Spain</strong>, with good results there on the second and third tier in addition to that top 15 at Valderrama and another at PGA Catalunya in the spring.</p><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST&prod=90&">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-open-de-espana-2022/12528782?selectedMixedItem=2141696872" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Thriston Lawrence 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-open-de-espana-2022/12528782?selectedMixedItem=2141696872" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Joachim B. Hansen 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="66/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">67.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">66/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-open-de-espana-2022/12528782?selectedMixedItem=2141696872" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Daniel Gavins 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="100/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">101.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-open-de-espana-2022/12528782?selectedMixedItem=2141696872" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/dpwt-open-de-espana-2022\/12528782?selectedMixedItem=2141696872","entry_title":"Open de Espana Each-Way Tips: Back Lawrence\u0027s head for heights"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-open-de-espana-2022/12528782?selectedMixedItem=2141696872">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Open%20de%20Espana%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Lawrence%27s%20head%20for%20heights&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fopen-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fopen-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fopen-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fopen-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fopen-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html&text=Open%20de%20Espana%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Lawrence%27s%20head%20for%20heights" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/open-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-links-championship-each-way-tips-put-your-hatton-tyrrell-260922-721.html">Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Each-Way Tips: Put your Hatton Tyrrell</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/tyrrell hatton 2021 scottish.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/tyrrell%20hatton%202021%20scottish.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/open-de-france-each-way-tips-syme-can-untie-french-knot-190922-721.html">Open de France Each-Way Tips: Syme can untie French knot</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/connor syme valderrama.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/connor%20syme%20valderrama.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fortinet-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-maverick-Mcnealy-at-22-1-130922-719.html">Fortinet Championship Each-Way Tips: Make it Maverick at 22/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Maverick McNealy 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Maverick%20McNealy%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/fortinet-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-outsiders-chanced-in-california-130922-167.html">Fortinet Championship: Outsiders chanced in California </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Troy Merritt (720).450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Troy%20Merritt%20%28720%29.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bmw-pga-championship-result-and-review-lowry-finally-lands-his-wentworth-win-110922-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Lowry finally lands his Wentworth win </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Shane Lowry wins at Wentworth.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Shane%20Lowry%20wins%20at%20Wentworth.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-bmw-pga-championship-tips-fleetwood-in-front-at-wentworth-080922-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Fleetwood in front at Wentworth </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Fleetwood at Wentworth.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Fleetwood%20at%20Wentworth.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class="active "> Each-Way Betting </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1664825347" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Open de Espana Each-Way Tips: Back Lawrence's head for heights
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
NFL
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket