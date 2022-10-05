</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Tips: Go east with Westwood</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-05">05 October 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Tips: Go east with Westwood", "name": "LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Tips: Go east with Westwood", "description": " LIV Golf makes its debut in Asia Matt Cooper has two selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying five places In form Lee Westwood is a multiple winner in ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf-invitational-bangkok-tips-go-east-with-westwood-051022-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf-invitational-bangkok-tips-go-east-with-westwood-051022-721.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-05T10:21:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-05T11:27:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Lee Westwood smile 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " LIV Golf makes its debut in Asia Matt Cooper has two selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying five places In form Lee Westwood is a multiple winner in Thailand Matthew Wolff's length a neat fit for the course Main Bet: Lee Westwood 1pt each-way @ 40/1 And so LIV Golf moves east, to Asia and specifically Bangkok for the sixth event of its inaugural season. There is high excitement in Asian golf about the injection of funds from the Saudi-backed venture and it reveals an awkward truth for the traditional tours, one which Greg Norman has used as leverage in his fight with them. Namely, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour have always been half-hearted or self-serving when heading to Asia. It's another fascinating/depressing element of this sorry saga. Golf was always capitalism's favourite sport and now it appears that the game, like capitalism itself, is eating itself. A cheery thought with which to approach a test that is, well, enormous. The card at Stonehill Golf Club was originally announced as a par-71 at 7,591 yards on the official website. The problem was that the 18 pars and yardages came to bigger numbers. After chasing I have been assured it is a par-72 set at 7,816 yards. Yes, you did read that right. Three of the four par-5s are over 600 yards and six of the par-4s stretch beyond 484-yards. The column has had plenty of success in the first five LIV events. To be specific, four winners and a profit made in all of them. For the first two, we avoided the favourites on purpose (the theory being there would be extra attention and pressure on them). In the most recent tournaments, we landed winners with golfers at or near the top of the market. This week, there are a few extra variables because, even cocooned in the extravagant LIV bubble, there is a long journey and a different part of the world to encounter (on and off the course). The length of the track makes me wary of Dustin Johnson in particular, but it's time to look beyond the favourites again. I'm not sure that Englishman Lee Westwood should be the price he is this week and he is the first pick. His first two starts on the rebel circuit were stymied by poor first rounds which might have something to do with all the hullabaloo, but he's found his stride since then. He was sixth at Bedminster, 12th last time out in Chicago and in-between fourth in Boston when flying home on a wet sail with a round of 62. Moreover, he really looked like he was enjoying himself in the heat of battle. He also closed his Wentworth account with a 65 for a finish of 13th which may have been better had he not started the week feeling the effects of jet lag. Beyond the form, I also really like his record in the region. His first win in Asia came in Macau 23 years ago and he's added another in South Korea, three in Indonesia and two in Thailand. The last five of those read well for this week's challenge and a strong challenge is well within his grasp. Next Best: Matthew Wolff 1pt each-way @ 28/1 The American Matthew Wolff got off to a strong start in his LIV career landing eighth on debut in Portland and second in Bedminster. At first glance, he's slipped back in the next two starts but, in actual fact, he did get involved in the mix. He was tied for the first round lead in Boston and still fifth heading into the final round before a final round 70 slipped him back to 13th. Then in Chicago, he was third after 18 holes and seventh after 36 before another final day moved in the wrong direction to 16th. I also like that in the last two seasons on the PGA Tour he has featured high up the rankings for approaches from 200 yards and more: he ranked fifth in 2021 and third in 2022. Add that to his considerable length from the tee and this might be a test that will suit him. * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Lee%20Westwood%20smile%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Matt Cooper" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Lee Westwood smile 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Lee Westwood smile 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Lee Westwood smile 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Lee Westwood smile 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Lee Westwood"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Lee Westwood has a fine record in Asia.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-bangkok-2022/12529031?selectedMixedItem=-2129376028" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/liv-golf-invitational-bangkok-2022\/12529031?selectedMixedItem=-2129376028","entry_title":"LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Tips: Go east with Westwood"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-bangkok-2022/12529031?selectedMixedItem=-2129376028">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=LIV%20Golf%20Invitational%20Bangkok%20Tips%3A%20Go%20east%20with%20Westwood&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf-invitational-bangkok-tips-go-east-with-westwood-051022-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf-invitational-bangkok-tips-go-east-with-westwood-051022-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf-invitational-bangkok-tips-go-east-with-westwood-051022-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf-invitational-bangkok-tips-go-east-with-westwood-051022-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf-invitational-bangkok-tips-go-east-with-westwood-051022-721.html&text=LIV%20Golf%20Invitational%20Bangkok%20Tips%3A%20Go%20east%20with%20Westwood" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><ul> <li>LIV Golf makes its debut in Asia</li> <li>Matt Cooper has two selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying five places</li> <li>In form <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-bangkok-2022/12529031?selectedMixedItem=-2129376028">Lee Westwood</a> is a multiple winner in Thailand</li> <li>Matthew Wolff's length a neat fit for the course</li> </ul></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"His first win in Asia came in Macau 23 years ago and he has added another in South Korea, three in Indonesia and two in Thailand." <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-bangkok-2022/12529031?selectedMixedItem=-2129376028" target="_blank">Lee Westwood 1pt each way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.00</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2><a target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: Lee Westwood 1pt each-way @ 40/1</a></h2><p></p><p>And so <strong>LIV Golf moves east</strong>, to Asia and specifically <strong>Bangkok</strong> for the sixth event of its inaugural season.</p><p>There is high excitement in Asian golf about the injection of funds from the Saudi-backed venture and it reveals an <strong>awkward truth</strong> for the traditional tours, one which Greg Norman has <strong>used as leverage in his fight with them</strong>.</p><p>Namely, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour have always been <strong>half-hearted or self-serving</strong> when heading to Asia.</p><p>It's another <strong>fascinating/depressing</strong> element of this <strong>sorry saga</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>Golf was always <strong>capitalism's favourite sport</strong> and now it appears that the game, like capitalism itself, <strong>is eating itself</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>A cheery thought with which to approach a test that is, well,<strong> enormous</strong>.</p><p>The card at <strong>Stonehill Golf Club</strong> was originally announced as a par-71 at 7,591 yards on the official website.</p><p>The problem was that the 18 pars and yardages came to bigger numbers.</p><blockquote> <p>After chasing I have been assured it is <strong>a par-72 set at 7,816 yards</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Yes, you did read that right.</p><p>Three of the four par-5s <strong>are over 600 yards</strong> and <strong>six of the par-4s stretch beyond 484-yards</strong>.</p><p>The column has had plenty of success in the first five LIV events. To be specific, <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf-invitational-portland-each-way-tips-brandens-coup-de-grace-300622-721.html">four winners</a> and a profit made in all of them</strong>.</p><p>For the first two, we <strong>avoided the favourites on purpose</strong> (the theory being there would be extra attention and pressure on them).</p><p>In the most recent tournaments, we <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/liv-golf-invitational-chicago-tips-a-slice-of-the-pie-for-smith-130922-721.html"><strong>landed winners with golfers at or near the top of the market</strong></a>.</p><p>This week, there are a <strong>few extra variables </strong>because, even cocooned in the <strong>extravagant LIV bubble</strong>, there is a long journey and a different part of the world to encounter <strong>(on and off the course)</strong>.</p><p>The <strong>length of the track</strong> makes me wary of Dustin Johnson in particular, but it's <strong>time to look beyond the favourites again</strong>.</p><p>I'm not sure that Englishman <strong>Lee Westwood</strong> should be the price he is this week and he is the first pick.</p><p>His first two starts on the rebel circuit were stymied by poor first rounds which might have something to do with all the hullabaloo, but <strong>he's found his stride since then</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He was <strong>sixth at Bedminster</strong>, <strong>12th last time out in Chicago</strong> and in-between <strong>fourth in Boston when flying home on a wet sail with a round of 62</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Moreover, he really looked like he was <strong>enjoying himself in the heat of battle</strong>.</p><p>He also closed his Wentworth account with a <strong>65 for a finish of 13th</strong> which may have been better had he not started the week feeling the effects of jet lag.</p><p>Beyond the form, I also <strong>really like his record in the region</strong>.</p><p>His first win in Asia came <strong>in Macau 23 years ago</strong> and he's added another <strong>in South Korea</strong>, <strong>three in Indonesia</strong> <strong>and</strong> <strong>two in Thailand</strong>.</p><p>The last five of those read well for this week's challenge and a strong challenge is <strong>well within his grasp</strong>.</p><p></p><p><img alt="Matthew Wolff.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Matthew%20Wolff.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2><a target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Matthew Wolff 1pt each-way @ 28/1</a></h2><p></p><p>The American <strong>Matthew Wolff</strong> got off to a strong start in his LIV career landing <strong>eighth on debut in Portland and second in Bedminster</strong>.</p><p>At first glance, he's slipped back in the next two starts but, in actual fact, he <strong>did get involved in the mix</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He was <strong>tied for the first round lead in Boston </strong>and still fifth heading into the final round before a final round 70 slipped him back to 13th.</p> </blockquote><p>Then in Chicago, <strong>he was third after 18 holes</strong> and seventh after 36 before another final day moved in the wrong direction to 16th.</p><p>I also like that in the last two seasons on the PGA Tour he has featured high up the rankings for <strong>approaches from 200 yards and more</strong>: he ranked <strong>fifth in 2021</strong> and <strong>third in 2022</strong>.</p><p>Add that to his <strong>considerable length from the tee</strong> and this might be a <strong>test that will suit him</strong>.</p><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST&prod=90&">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-bangkok-2022/12529031?selectedMixedItem=-2129376028" target="_blank">Lee Westwood 1pt each way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-bangkok-2022/12529031?selectedMixedItem=-2129376028" target="_blank">Matthew Wolff 1pt each way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-bangkok-2022/12529031?selectedMixedItem=-2129376028" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/liv-golf-invitational-bangkok-2022\/12529031?selectedMixedItem=-2129376028","entry_title":"LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Tips: Go east with Westwood"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-bangkok-2022/12529031?selectedMixedItem=-2129376028">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=LIV%20Golf%20Invitational%20Bangkok%20Tips%3A%20Go%20east%20with%20Westwood&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf-invitational-bangkok-tips-go-east-with-westwood-051022-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf-invitational-bangkok-tips-go-east-with-westwood-051022-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf-invitational-bangkok-tips-go-east-with-westwood-051022-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf-invitational-bangkok-tips-go-east-with-westwood-051022-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf-invitational-bangkok-tips-go-east-with-westwood-051022-721.html&text=LIV%20Golf%20Invitational%20Bangkok%20Tips%3A%20Go%20east%20with%20Westwood" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" Discover the latest articles valderrama.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/connor%20syme%20valderrama.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fortinet-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-maverick-Mcnealy-at-22-1-130922-719.html">Fortinet Championship Each-Way Tips: Make it Maverick at 22/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Maverick McNealy 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Maverick%20McNealy%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/open-de-espana-each-way-tips-back-lawrences-head-for-heights-031022-721.html">Open de Espana Each-Way Tips: Back Lawrence's head for heights</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thriston Lawrence.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Thriston%20Lawrence.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/fortinet-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-outsiders-chanced-in-california-130922-167.html">Fortinet Championship: Outsiders chanced in California </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Troy Merritt (720).450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Troy%20Merritt%20%28720%29.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bmw-pga-championship-result-and-review-lowry-finally-lands-his-wentworth-win-110922-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Lowry finally lands his Wentworth win </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Shane Lowry wins at Wentworth.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Shane%20Lowry%20wins%20at%20Wentworth.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside 