KLM Open Each-Way Tips: The clog fits 80/1 Dean

The KLM Open is one of those wonderful things - a constant.

With the exception of 2020 (COVID) it has been on every European - now DP World - Tour schedule.

As such it is in elite company. The Italian Open and the BMW PGA Championship have not missed one year, the European Masters and Open de Espana have, like the KLM, an asterisk in being derailed by COVID, but that's it.

So, among the new swings that make up the 2025 DP World Tour, I like to think of this as the Heritage quintet.

The Aussie Jack Newton was the first winner of what is, essentially, the Dutch Open and he was the first of many great characters to triumph.

The pipe-smoking Brian Barnes was victorious in 1974, Graham Marsh (brother of the great Australian wicketkeeper Rod) was a two-time winner, and Paul Way, the blond-fringed Englishman who briefly threatened to become a star in the 1980s, landed his first success anywhere in Utrecht in 1982.

The tournament also witnessed the very first victory in the storied career of Severiano Ballesteros. He'd gone head-to-head with Johnny Miller in the 1976 Open, thrilling the galleries and TV audiences with his dashing long game and sure touch around the greens.

A month later he posted a first round 65 at Kennemer that fired him towards an eight-shot victory. A magnificent career - and the Renaissance of European golf - had begun.

Other great names would be added to the trophy: Bernhard Langer, Jose Maria Olazabal, Colin Montgomerie and Lee Westwood. Even the Americans Payne Stewart and Scott Hoch claimed wins in 1991 and 1995.

The odd surprise has occurred too and none greater than the outrageous triumph of Tobias Dier in 2002.

Get this: in his final 120 starts on the European Tour, the German made the top 25 just twice and guess what? They were both wins. The KLM was the second of them and it all started with a 16-foot eagle putt at Hilversum for a 59.

He two-putted for a 60 and it set up his win, but his career peaked there and then. He now works in real estate and told me a few years ago: "When I was good I was very good, but when I was bad I was very bad. There was no in-between."

The tournament is returning to The International in Amsterdam. It's a modern layout with a links-like look accompanied by water hazards. As such it somewhat resembles Le Golf National and the defending champion Guido Migliozzi has also won on that Paris track.

Marcus Kinhult, who Migliozzi defeated in a play-off, has been a 54-hole leader at Le Golf. And the third man in those extra holes, Joe Dean, was the first round leader at Le Golf late last season.

The only other time The International has hosted Sergio Garcia won, in 2019, and he carded a 64 at Le Golf when eighth there in his only visit in 2018. Even Philip Golding provides a link: he was sixth and second (when the pre-final round leader) at The International in senior golf and his only main tour triumph was at Le Golf National.

The Englishman was one of the standout stories of 2024, beginning his year with a surprise card earned via Q School and still driving a supermarket van at Christmas to fund his travels.

But he was second in the Kenya Open, fifth in the Danish Championship, third in the Open de Espana - and also, of course, one of the beaten men in extra holes in this tournament 12 months ago.

In addition to that, we also noted that he got off to a flier at Le Golf National with a 65 to tie the first round lead and a third round 66 helped him sit just two back of the lead with 18 holes to play before ending the week T18.

He was fifth in Ras al Khaimah and might have found something last week in Austria where he was T22 and had a warm putter - it was that part of his game which thrived 12 months ago and can do so again.

The German Marcel Siem opened last week with a pair of 69s before racing through the field with weekend laps of 66-63 to finish fifth.

It was, moreover, a third top 15 finish in his last four completed starts (he had to withdraw when ill in India).

His stats at the start of that run, when ninth in Joburg and T14 in Singapore, indicated that he was putting exceptionally well (ranking fifth and first - he was also first in Durban the week before).

Last week in Austria his putter gained strokes on the field and his long game also caught fire (sixth for Tee to Green).

He's even a past winner at Le Golf National (in 2012) and it's only a year since he won in Italy.

I was a little tempted by the Aussie Daniel Gale who is an engaging Instagram follow through his rookie year.

He admitted, when I was chatting with him last week, that this season has been tough at times - not just new countries but new courses each week - but it was very apparent that the presence of his partner by his side in Salzburg had put a bounce in his step.

He was two shots off the lead when he hit the turn on Sunday and will have learned much by the back nine that followed.

It's still a big leap on another new track.

Instead, we'll take Matthew Baldwin who carded a pair of 66s on his way to T27 last week when ranking fifth for Approach play.

He has a top five at Le Golf in his log book and he played okay on this course last year.

He opened 68-67-71 to sit three off the halfway lead and four back of the 54-hole pace before a final round 78 derailed him.

But he ranked second for Approach that week and with that part of his game in good nick again he can have another tilt at top spot.

