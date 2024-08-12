FedEx St Jude Championship Each-Way Tips: Hot Horschel can pounce at 35/1

In-form and inspired Billy Horschel can shine in Southwind

Sam Burns is in his hot (and humid) spot

Swede Alex Noren has sneaky course form

Matt Cooper stands in for Dave Tindall

Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!

The tournament actually hosted at TPC Southwind has changed down the years but the course remains a constant.

Originally it was the St Jude Classic which was a regular tour stop and one favoured by punters as a spot where straight and steady types who liked breezy conditions and Bermuda greens would thrive (think Brian Gay and Fabian Gomez).

The event was then upgraded to a World Golf Championship and, with that, the stars began to thrive.

Since the demise of WGC the tour has visited for the first of three FedEx Cup Play Offs.

Different tournaments, the same test, and here are three picks who like it.

In the last two years the tour's visit to TPC Southwind has been preceded by a trip to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship and it's been notable that some players have ridden a wave of success through the fortnight.

Last year Lucas Glover won at both; Russell Henley, Cam Davis and Sungjae Im landed a top 20 at Sedgefield and finished tied sixth at Southwind; and Stephan Jaeger recorded a top 20 at both.

The year before Sepp Straka turned a top 20 in the first week into play-off defeat while Tom Kim and Im finished first and second in the Wyndham ahead of a top 20 in this event.

That points towards 37-year-old Billy Horschel who got off to a flying start with a 62 last week before having to settle for a share of seventh.

It was the latest in a long run of very fine form. Indeed, it was a tenth top 25 for the year and a sixth top 10.

Highlights in that stretch were his win in the Corales Puntacana Championship and his share of second in the Open.

His course form is excellent: six of his last nine visits have reaped top 25 finishes and four of those were top 10s.

He has also has very fine memories of the FedEx Cup Play Offs. Back in 2014 (it's the 10 year anniversary therefore) he won the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

The clincher? "I really would love to win this tournament," he said a few years ago. "It means so much to me. It was my first PGA Tour start as a professional, they gave me a sponsor exemption. And then with everything that FedEx and St Jude has done, and does, for the kids. This would probably rival the FedEx Cup for me, winning this event. I truly mean that because it's holds a special place in my heart."

Recommended Bet Back Billy Horschel E/W SBK 35/1

Sam Burns is a good ol' southern boy whose best golf has come in the south-east of the United States of America.

The area from Texas to the Atlantic coast, stretching halfway up the country, is sometimes referred to as the Bible Belt but a fondness for scripture is unlikely to be the key to Burn's success - it's more likely that this son of Shreveport, Louisiana enjoys the home comforts of heat, humidity, grainy grass and warm breezes (and/or is less inconvenienced than others).

His five PGA Tour wins, his Korn Ferry Tour victory, and a host of fine performances have come in that neck of the woods and call to mind the profile of David Toms which was very similar.

TPC Southwind ought to be right in his crosshairs: the Bermuda grass greens, the Zoysia grass fairways, the sticky air, the hair dryer winds.

In fact, back in 2021 he carded 66-64 to get into contention at the course before a third round 70 seemed to have derailed his hopes.

He bounced back with another 64 and was only denied victory in extra holes.

A year later he again spent most of the week in the top 10 before drifting back to T20.

His form is also good. He was T10 at the Canadian Open in June, when nearer the lead most of the week.

He was then T15 at the Memorial Tournament, grabbed a first major championship top 10 at the US Open (ninth), and a 65 on Saturday at the Open got him into a share of second (before he tumbled back to T31).

When last seen he was T12 in the 3M Open, an effort that included a second round 65.

Recommended Bet Back Sam Burns E/W SBK 50/1

After a bright start at the Olympics (a 67 for tied sixth) Sweden's Alex Noren drifted backwards to T45 but there might be more to come from him in a season that has been mightily consistent.

Before Christmas he recorded third in Las Vegas and second, when the leader most of the week, in Bermuda.

In 2024 alone he has ticked off 13 top 30 finishes and added another top three finish in Texas.

That effort in Paris, showing a bit of hope, is typical of his form.

He was fifth at halfway in the Scottish Open before finishing T10 and fourth after 18 holes in the Open before ending the week T13.

Now he heads to a venue where he has brief but promising memories.

Back in 2019, in his only completed start (he had to pull out in 2022), he opened with a 66 and added another in the third round. He was tied fourth at that stage and had spent all week in the top 10 before closing with a 73 for T12.

"I'm learning, I'm learning and I'm trying," he said after finishing his fourth round at the Open. "I haven't slowed down. I should still get better. I'm only 42."

This week is a good chance for him to prove it.

Recommended Bet Back Alex Noren E/W SBK 80/1

Now read Steve Rawlings on the FedEx St Jude Championship.

Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.