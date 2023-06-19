</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: BMW International Open Each-Way Tips: 28/1 Larrazabal under-estimated
Matt Cooper
19 June 2023
4:00 min read The DP World Tour is in Germany for the BMW International Open. Adrian Meronk heads the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places ... Pablo Larrazabal has become used to winning Thriston Lawrence likes golf in thin (and thinnish) air Kiradech Aphibarnrat likes the course It's not often that the DP World Tour returns year after year to the same venue but Golf Club Munchen Eichenried has become one such example. True, for a short while it shared the BMW International Open with Gut Larchenhof, but now it seems that it has returned to being the regular host. The course is a classic parkland test that twists through wooded land and it has a closing stretch that often produces superb drama. That sequence begins with the 319-yard par-4 16th, moves on to the 205-yard par-3 17th, and ends with the 568-yard par-5 18th. It's a case of attack-defend-attack. The 18th is a particularly good test. The bold drive is over the pond, cutting the corner of the dogleg, leaving a shorter approach to the green. But that route can also lead to the ball kicking on into the rough (or a bunker) beyond the bend in the fairway. Back in 2009, Argentina's Rafa Echenique had got on a roll on the back nine, making an eagle-3 at the par-5 11th and adding another three birdies before he reached the 16th tee. He was desperate to set a clubhouse target and felt he had blown his chance when he only made par at 16. But he circled 17 and then dramatically holed his approach at 18 for an albatross-2. He had played the back nine in 27, signed for a 62, and eventually finished second to Nick Dougherty. Eight years later his compatriot Andres Romero played the final 11 holes in 7-under to claim victory. Oh yes: back nine excitement is a very real prospect at Eichenried. Main Bet: Pablo Larrazabal 1pt each-way @ [28/1] I really suspect that if Pablo Larrazabal had a slightly different profile he'd be a lot shorter this week. Consider this: he's won twice in his last four starts - at the Korea Championship in late April and in the KLM Open late last month. Add this: he's also won four times in his last 28 starts - the other two coming in the MyGolfLife Open in South Africa last March and the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain a month later. In between those two victory braces he was consistent but struggled to make much of an impact at the top end of leaderboards however there was a reason: he'd played in the first LIV event, decided not to stick with the rebel circuit, then became disillusioned and upset by the treatment he got on the range and from the tour's Wentworth HQ. The whys and wherefores of that don't interest me too much - the point is the Spaniard was distracted and when he got his head back together he started winning again. I also have a theory - we all know that the DP World Tour has lost a lot of stars (and a lot of non-stars) to the PGA Tour. Larrazabal's level is just below those who left and with their loss he's among the best winners about when he's in form. Their departure has opened doors for him. And I haven't yet mentioned his course record yet. He was third in 2010, he won in 2011, he won again in 2015, logged top 20s in 2017 and 2021, then he was fifth last year. A different name, the same record and I'm sure he'd be 20/1 or shorter. Back Pablo Larrazabal each-way @ [28/1] Bet now Next Best: Thriston Lawrence 1pt each-way @ [80/1] Regular readers will be well aware that I like back Thriston Lawrence when the air is thin. True, Munich is not Crans, Nairobi or Johannesburg, but it is 520 metres above sea level, and players and caddies do take note of slightly extra distances for every club. Lawrence broke through on the DP World Tour with a win in Johannesburg, he finished second in Nairobi, added another pair of top 10s back on the Joburg high veldt, was eighth in the Czech Republic (another sneaky high spot), won in Crans and then won again on the high veldt at the start of this season. His form has dipped since then but he only missed the cut by one shot last week in the US Open and he was T36th on debut at Eichenried last year. The form isn't great but the match up of potential and big price is persuasive. Back Thriston Lawrence each-way @ [80/1] Bet now Final Bet: Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1pt each-way @ [50/1] It's been a while since Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat made the journey to Munich but he has good memories of the city having finished fourth in 2015 and T12th in 2017. Look closely and those two weeks were eerily similar. He opened with a 67 both times to sit in the top six. He slipped back with rounds in the 70s on both Fridays. He carded a 68 in each of the two third rounds. And he went sub-70 in the two final rounds as well. He lost his card last year despite finding a bit of form either side of New Year but he then he started missing a few cuts. However, May was much brighter: he was T15th in the Soudal Open and fifth in the KLM Open. Revive that form on a course he likes and he can contend again. Back Kiradech Aphibarnrat each-way @ [50/1] Bet now * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Adrian Meronk heads the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places ...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-bmw-international-open-2023/12590444?selectedMixedItem=-1143263620" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Pablo Larrazabal</a> has become used to winning</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Thriston Lawrence likes golf in thin (and thinnish) air</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Kiradech Aphibarnrat likes the course</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>It's not often that the DP World Tour returns year after year to the same venue but Golf Club Munchen Eichenried has become one such example.</p><p>True, for a short while it shared the BMW International Open with Gut Larchenhof, but now it seems that it has returned to being the regular host.</p><p>The course is a classic parkland test that twists through wooded land and it has a closing stretch that often produces superb drama.</p><p>That sequence begins with the 319-yard par-4 16th, moves on to the 205-yard par-3 17th, and ends with the 568-yard par-5 18th.</p><p>It's a case of attack-defend-attack.</p><p>The 18th is a particularly good test. The bold drive is over the pond, cutting the corner of the dogleg, leaving a shorter approach to the green. But that route can also lead to the ball kicking on into the rough (or a bunker) beyond the bend in the fairway.</p><p>Back in 2009, Argentina's Rafa Echenique had got on a roll on the back nine, making an eagle-3 at the par-5 11th and adding another three birdies before he reached the 16th tee.</p><p>He was desperate to set a clubhouse target and felt he had blown his chance when he only made par at 16. But he circled 17 and then dramatically holed his approach at 18 for an albatross-2.</p><p>He had played the back nine in 27, signed for a 62, and eventually finished second to Nick Dougherty.</p><p>Eight years later his compatriot Andres Romero played the final 11 holes in 7-under to claim victory.</p><p>Oh yes: back nine excitement is a very real prospect at Eichenried.</p><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-bmw-international-open-2023/12590444?selectedMixedItem=-1143263620" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: Pablo Larrazabal 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="29.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">28/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29.00</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>I really suspect that if Pablo Larrazabal had a slightly different profile he'd be a lot shorter this week.</p><p>Consider this: he's won twice in his last four starts - at the Korea Championship in late April and in the KLM Open late last month.</p><p>Add this: he's also won four times in his last 28 starts - the other two coming in the MyGolfLife Open in South Africa last March and the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain a month later.</p><p>In between those two victory braces he was consistent but struggled to make much of an impact at the top end of leaderboards however there was a reason: he'd played in the first LIV event, decided not to stick with the rebel circuit, then became disillusioned and upset by the treatment he got on the range and from the tour's Wentworth HQ.</p><p>The whys and wherefores of that don't interest me too much - the point is the Spaniard was distracted and when he got his head back together he started winning again.</p><p>I also have a theory - we all know that the DP World Tour has lost a lot of stars (and a lot of non-stars) to the PGA Tour. Larrazabal's level is just below those who left and with their loss he's among the best winners about when he's in form. Their departure has opened doors for him.</p><p>And I haven't yet mentioned his course record yet.</p><p>He was third in 2010, he won in 2011, he won again in 2015, logged top 20s in 2017 and 2021, then he was fifth last year.</p><p>A different name, the same record and I'm sure he'd be 20/1 or shorter.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Pablo Larrazabal each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="29.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">28/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-bmw-international-open-2023/12590444?selectedMixedItem=-1143263620" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><img alt="Munchen Eichenried 2023 2.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Munchen%20Eichenried%202023%202.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-bmw-international-open-2023/12590444?selectedMixedItem=-1143263620" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Thriston Lawrence 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>Regular readers will be well aware that I like back Thriston Lawrence when the air is thin.</p><p>True, Munich is not Crans, Nairobi or Johannesburg, but it is 520 metres above sea level, and players and caddies do take note of slightly extra distances for every club.</p><p>Lawrence broke through on the DP World Tour with a win in Johannesburg, he finished second in Nairobi, added another pair of top 10s back on the Joburg high veldt, was eighth in the Czech Republic (another sneaky high spot), won in Crans and then won again on the high veldt at the start of this season.</p><p>His form has dipped since then but he only missed the cut by one shot last week in the US Open and he was T36th on debut at Eichenried last year.</p><p>The form isn't great but the match up of potential and big price is persuasive.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Thriston Lawrence each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-bmw-international-open-2023/12590444?selectedMixedItem=-1143263620" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-bmw-international-open-2023/12590444?selectedMixedItem=-1143263620">Final Bet: Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="51.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">50/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">51.00</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>It's been a while since Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat made the journey to Munich but he has good memories of the city having finished fourth in 2015 and T12th in 2017.</p><p>Look closely and those two weeks were eerily similar.</p><p>He opened with a 67 both times to sit in the top six. He slipped back with rounds in the 70s on both Fridays. He carded a 68 in each of the two third rounds. And he went sub-70 in the two final rounds as well.</p><p>He lost his card last year despite finding a bit of form either side of New Year but he then he started missing a few cuts.</p><p>However, May was much brighter: he was T15th in the Soudal Open and fifth in the KLM Open.</p><p>Revive that form on a course he likes and he can contend again.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Kiradech Aphibarnrat each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="51.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">50/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">51.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-bmw-international-open-2023/12590444?selectedMixedItem=-1143263620" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-bmw-international-open-2023/12590444?selectedMixedItem=-1143263620" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Pablo Larrazabal 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="29.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">28/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29.00</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-bmw-international-open-2023/12590444?selectedMixedItem=-1143263620" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Thriston Lawrence 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/porsche-european-open-each-way-tips-401-ferguson-can-tame-the-eagle-290523-721.html">Porsche European Open Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Ferguson can tame the eagle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Ewen%20Ferguson%20in%20Ireland.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/klm-open-each-way-tips-mansell-in-pole-position-220523-721.html">KLM Open Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Mansell in pole position</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richard mansell.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/richard%20mansell.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/soudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html">Soudal Open Each-Way Tips: No Belgian waffle for Ferguson</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Ewen%20Ferguson%20in%20Ireland.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/travelers-championship-2023-betting-preview-putting-the-key-to-success-in-connecticut-180623-167.html">Travelers Championship: Putting the key to success in Connecticut</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a 