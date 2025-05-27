Austrian Alpine Open Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Ayora can fly in the mountains

Young Spaniard Angel Ayora can impress at new event

Compatriot Jorge Campillo can bounce back after missed cut

Conor Purcell can get involved at a big price

This week sees a return to Austria, a country that had fallen off the DP World Tour schedule but which now re-emerges in the guise of a new event called the Austrian Alpine Open.

It's neat timing because Sepp Straka has become the first Austrian golfer to crack the world's top 10 this year, doing so thanks to a pair of impressive victories on the PGA Tour.

Alas, the celebrations of that achievement will be somewhat muted because Straka is not in the field.

Instead he is playing in the Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour.

There is, however, a connection between that event and the new one in his home country because the two host courses - Muirfield Village and Golfclub Gut Altentann in Salzburg - are both Jack Nicklaus designs.

When we're dealing with a course that has hosted no top level tour golf since the early 1990s, the Nicklaus watermark is a clue because he demands that his design teams comply to his key principles.

Fairways are wide, but a smart driver will earn a better angle into the green by hitting one stripe of the short grass rather than another.

And approaches will be tested by greens that make demands of distance control.

Gut Altentann is parkland and has plenty of water features (there are lakes running down the right-hand side of the par-4 16 and par-4 17).

The modern way of discovering if a golfer has been revealed to the world (or not) is quite straightforward: have they got a Wikipedia page?

Angel Ayora has not, but that is likely to change very soon.

The 20-year-old turned pro without having enjoyed a startling amateur record yet his talent was known, and LIV Golf was said to have offered him a deal.

Instead, however, he went to Qualifying School and eventually earned his promotion to the DP World Tour via a year on the Challenge Tour.

His one victory on the second tier came in last year's Rosa Challenge Tour. It's an absolutely horrendous tournament title - imagine giving an event the same name as the circuit it's on!

But it came at Rosa GC in Poland and it is a parkland test much as he'll experience this week in Austria.

Later in the year he came up against a Nicklaus design - the Hangzhou Westlake International in China - and was top five all week before finishing second.

He graduated in style when second again in the Grand Final.

His early weeks on the main tour were solid: sixth in the Australian PGA Championship (reduced to 54 holes so all the more impressive because he was T110 after 18 holes), T23 in the Australian Open, and fifth in the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Top 20s followed in Qatar and Kenya.

But he got off to a flier last week in the Soudal Open (a 65 for a share of the first round lead) and, after a second round hump, he carded a pair of 69s at the weekend for T11.

He can make a bold bid for the first top level win this week.

Ayora's compatriot Jorge Campillo is a veteran of European golf who knows all about the various elements of this week's test.

Austrian golf? He's been ninth at Klagenfurt and fifth at Diamond CC.

Middle European parkland golf at around 400-500 metre altitude? Four top 20s at Eichenried including third in 2021.

Alpine views? Top fives in Switzerland at Geneve, Wylihof, and Crans.

He's also a fine performer on Nicklaus tracks. He was T21 at London GC in 2021, seventh at Mount Juliet in 2022, and also ninth at Ishioka and third at Jack Nicklaus Korea in 2023.

Although he was a fine second in Turkey just two starts ago he missed the cut last week.

I was also keen on yet another Spaniard, Eugenio Chacarra, and note that Steve Rawlings tips him.

But I'll forgive Campillo last week - disappointment or high expectations might have disrupted him and he can start again this week.

The Irishman turned pro just before COVID hit so even though he'd just recorded a first top three finish he had to endure an 11 month spell with just one start.

Consistent returns on the Alps Tour in 2022 helped him make the second tier and maybe the name of those mountains in this week's tournament title will prompt nice vibes.

He hit his straps last year on the Challenge Tour with wins at Galgorm Castle (like this week a parkland test) and Hangzhou Westlake International (Nicklaus design).

He's also contended when finishing ninth and T17 at the Nicklaus-crafted St Mellion, and been in the hunt when T17 at Nicklaus' Classic in India.

He recorded a pair of top 20s in China last month and was on track to add another last week in Belgium until a scrappy back nine on Sunday.

He can get involved this week at a big price.

