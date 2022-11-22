</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-opta-stats-and-odds-four-bets-ranging-from-6-5-to-9-2-for-tuesday-181122-200.html">World Cup Opta Stats: Four bets ranging from 6/5 to 9/2 for Tuesday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tuesday-tips-bet-builders-for-argentina-and-more-211122-204.html">World Cup 2022 Tuesday Tips: Bet Builders for Messi's men and more</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-200-1-fancy-at-limerick-221122-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a 200/1 fancy at Limerick</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/tuesdays-most-backed-81-into-74-limerick-gamble-221122-1057.html">Tuesday's Most Backed: 8/1 into 7/4 Limerick gamble</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-winning-for-england-on-betfair-chase-day-was-amazing-211122-1155.html">Bryony Frost: Winning for England on Betfair Chase day was amazing</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-india-third-t20-tips-kane-absence-improves-kiwi-chances-211122-194.html">New Zealand v India Third T20 Tips: Kane absence improves Kiwi chances</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/australia-v-england-third-odi-tips-full-strength-england-leave-it-late-211122-194.html">Australia v England Third ODI: Full-strength England leave it late</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-india-second-t20-tips-thrash-and-splash-makes-india-value-181122-194.html">New Zealand v India 2nd T20 Tips: Thrash and splash makes India value</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Trump announces 2024 presidential bid</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-has-just-18-chance-of-winning-161122-204.html">US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump has just 18% chance of winning</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-politics-trump-buckle-up-for-trumps-dramatic-final-series-101122-171.html">US Politics: Buckle up for Trump's dramatic final series</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-djokovic-a-strong-favourite-to-beat-ruud-and-lift-title-201122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals: Djokovic a strong favourite to beat Ruud and lift title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-semi-final-tips-djokovic-and-rublev-fancied-to-prevail-191122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic and Rublev fancied to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-finals-day-five-tips-ruud-a-worthy-favourite-against-struggling-nadal-171122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Day Five Tips: Ruud a worthy favourite against struggling Nadal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/joburg-open-2022-tips-and-preview-bezuidenhout-a-very-worthy-favourite-at-houghton-221122-167.html">Joburg Open: Bezuidenhout a very worthy favourite at Houghton </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html">Australian PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Jeunghun back with a Wang </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/joburg-open-2022-players-form-guide-191122-779.html">Joburg Open: Form stats for this week's DP World Tour event</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-and-game-picks-161122-1063.html">NFL Week 11 betting tips: Back Belichick to bully the Jets again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-10-tips-mid-season-awards-specials-101122-1063.html">NFL Week 10 tips & mid-season awards specials: Mahomes for MVP?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-9-tips-best-bets-previews-spread-game-picks-021122-1063.html">NFL Week 9 tips: Bounce back wins for Brady and Rodgers?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/champion-of-champions-snooker-tips-one-player-to-back-from-each-group-1-291022-171.html">Champion of Champions Snooker Tips: One player to back from each group</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html">Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Fury odds-on to win 3 December bout by KO</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/northern-ireland-open-snooker-tips-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-161022-171.html">Northern Ireland Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Australian PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Jeunghun back with a Wang </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-11-22">22 November 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Australian PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Jeunghun back with a Wang ", "name": "Australian PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Jeunghun back with a Wang ", "description": "The DP World Tour 2023 season begins with this week's Australian PGA Championship. Cam Smith is the short-priced favourite but he's not for Matt Cooper who h...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-22T10:47:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-22T11:48:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/wang jeunghun.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour 2023 season begins with this week's Australian PGA Championship. Cam Smith is the short-priced favourite but he's not for Matt Cooper who has two selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Korea's Jeunghun Wang is hungry to revive his career Min Woo Lee's record has been relentless down under Cam Smith and others casting the LIV shadow over golf once more Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Main Bet: Jeunghun Wang 1pt each-way @ 33/1 A new season but the same shadow continues to cast darkness over the DP World Tour. Because the Australian PGA Championship will feature home nation LIV Golf rebels and what has happened to them, and the game, in the last 12 months is a subject that will be discussed and argued throughout the week. Cameron Smith, a two-time winner of this event when it was played at Royal Pines, kicked off his 2022 with a superb win in Hawaii, he added PLAYERS Championship triumph, very nearly won the Masters and then claimed glory at the Open yet he is trundling backwards in the world rankings owing to his allegiance to Greg Norman's breakaway. The defending champion has had an even more peculiar 12 months. When Jed Morgan won on this course by a whopping 11 shots in January Geoff Ogilvy compared his feat (and promise) with the arrival of Norman on the Aussie golf scene in the 1970s. The 22-year-old also allied himself with LIV and landed a first top 20 on that circuit in the final individual event in Jeddah, welcome relief for him from a mid-summer spell when he broke 76 in just two of 11 consecutive laps (and only then with 74s). On to happier matters, this is the first time the event has been back as a DP World Tour co-sanctioned event since 2019 and the five editions with that status were all much like this week in terms of field strength: a handful of Aussie stars, just a sprinkling of curious Europeans, a handful more of those for whom status demands that they make the long journey in order to get a start, and a lot of Australasian Tour members. Of the first category we can count Adam Scott in addition to Smith and Marc Leishman, plus Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee and the Kiwi Ryan Fox. The Euros are led by the Hojgaard twins and Adrian Meronk with the likes of Richard McEvoy, Dave Horsey, Tom Lewis and Andrea Pavan biting the long haul bullet in their quest to get a start and improve on recent returns. Among all of these tales, however, none quite compare with that of Korea's Jeunghun Wang. Just 26 years old, he has packed an awful lot into his post-school life. Ten years ago he finished fourth in the China Masters, he was a winner there in 2014, then superb throughout Asia in 2015 and 2016. Midway through that latter year he won back-to-back on the DP World Tour in Morocco and Mauritius, and he was a fine champion at the Qatar Masters in 2017. Late in 2018 I played a little table football with him and his caddie at the Turkish Airlines Open before we chatted about his form. He'd attempted a swing change and seemed pre-occupied - understandably - about his imminent national service. His form picked up in 2019 but in late 2020 he said goodbye to golf for 18 months. When he returned to action with 22nd on the Asian Tour in Singapore he gave an enigmatic description of his career interlude. "It was a good experience, but it was too long," he said. "No freedom, so yeah, that's the hard thing. Just shooting guns every day, training every day. I didn't have any chance to practice any golf during this time. Actually, I thought I was going to play really bad last week in Singapore, but I'm still playing okay." Since then he's been fifth on home soil, 23rd in Morocco and third last time out, when in the top 10 all week. That's nice enough form and I like that Royal Queensland features no long grass. It's key defences are wind, bunkers and scrambling from short grass. Wang's victory in Doha at the Qatar Masters was especially notable for his quality in all three of those elements. Next Best: Min Woo Lee 2pt each-way @ 14/1 I was slightly tempted by the Scottish/Australian Connor McKinney who is just one of many talented amateurs based around Perth in Western Australia (McKinney won the Links Trophy from Adam Brady in the summer then Aldrich Potgieter won the Amateur Championship; they all play out of Joondalup GC). The compiler likes him too and I'm wary at less than three figures but he might also like the course. The top of the market is tight but I think Min Woo Lee offers a bit of something. In his final appearance on home soil as an amateur the Western Australia-based Lee was fifth in the Perth International and it was a sign of things to come. He's made six starts in Australia in the paid ranks, finished top five in five of them and won the Victorian Open. Even in the exception - a missed cut in the 2019 Australia Open - he had been sixth after 18 holes before getting the worst of the weather in the second lap. He was third in this event at Royal Pines in 2019 and fourth here at Royal Queensland last year - in both weeks he spent all four rounds in the top 10. He's also just ended the 2022 DP World Tour season in superb form with third at the Open de Espana and Andalucia Masters, ninth in the Nedbank Challenge and 12th last week in the DP World Tour Championship. * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/wang%20jeunghun.jpg", "height": 702, "width": 1250 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Matt Cooper" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/wang jeunghun.728x409.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/wang jeunghun.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/wang jeunghun.600x337.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/wang jeunghun.728x409.jpg 728w" alt="golfer jeunghun Wang"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Jeunghun Wang is back in action after national service.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/australian-pga-championship-2022/12442116?selectedMixedItem=2110424422" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/australian-pga-championship-2022\/12442116?selectedMixedItem=2110424422","entry_title":"Australian PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Jeunghun back with a Wang "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/australian-pga-championship-2022/12442116?selectedMixedItem=2110424422">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Australian%20PGA%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Jeunghun%20back%20with%20a%20Wang%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html&text=Australian%20PGA%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Jeunghun%20back%20with%20a%20Wang%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The DP World Tour 2023 season begins with this week's Australian PGA Championship. Cam Smith is the short-priced favourite but he's not for Matt Cooper who has two selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Korea's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/australian-pga-championship-2022/12442116?selectedMixedItem=2110424422">Jeunghun Wang</a> is hungry to revive his career</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Min Woo Lee's record has been relentless down under</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Cam Smith and others casting the LIV shadow over golf once more</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html">World Cup Newsletter</a> here</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/australian-pga-championship-2022/12442116?selectedMixedItem=2110424422" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: Jeunghun Wang 1pt each-way @ 33/1</a></h2><p></p><p>A new season but the <strong>same shadow</strong> continues to cast darkness over the <strong>DP World Tour</strong>.</p><p>Because the <strong>Australian PGA Championship</strong> will feature home nation LIV Golf rebels and what has happened to them, and the game, in the last 12 months is a subject that will be discussed and argued throughout the week.</p><p><strong>Cameron Smith</strong>, a two-time winner of this event when it was played at Royal Pines, kicked off his 2022 with a superb win in Hawaii, he added PLAYERS Championship triumph, very nearly won the Masters and then claimed glory at the Open yet he is <strong>trundling backwards in the world rankings</strong> owing to his allegiance to Greg Norman's breakaway.</p><blockquote> <p>The defending champion has had an <strong>even more peculiar </strong>12 months.</p> </blockquote><p>When <strong>Jed Morgan won on this course by a whopping 11 shots</strong> in January Geoff Ogilvy compared his feat (and promise) with the arrival of Norman on the Aussie golf scene in the 1970s.</p><p>The 22-year-old also allied himself with LIV and landed a first top 20 on that circuit in the final individual event in Jeddah, welcome relief for him from a <strong>mid-summer spell when he broke 76 in just two of 11 consecutive laps</strong> (and only then with 74s).</p><blockquote> <p>On to happier matters, this is the <strong>first time the event has been back as a DP World Tour co-sanctioned event since 2019</strong> and the five editions with that status were all much like this week in terms of field strength: a handful of Aussie stars, just a sprinkling of curious Europeans, a handful more of those for whom status demands that they make the long journey in order to get a start, and a lot of Australasian Tour members.</p> </blockquote><p>Of the first category we can count <strong>Adam Scott</strong> in addition to Smith and Marc Leishman, plus Lucas Herbert, <strong>Min Woo Lee</strong> and the Kiwi Ryan Fox.</p><p>The Euros are led by the <strong>Hojgaard twins and Adrian Meronk</strong> with the likes of Richard McEvoy, Dave Horsey, Tom Lewis and Andrea Pavan biting the long haul bullet in their quest to get a start and improve on recent returns.</p><p>Among all of these tales, however, none quite compare with that of Korea's <strong>Jeunghun Wang</strong>.</p><p>Just 26 years old, he has packed <strong>an awful lot into his post-school life</strong>.</p><p><strong>Ten years ago</strong> he finished fourth in the China Masters, he was a <strong>winner there in 2014</strong>, then superb throughout Asia in 2015 and 2016.</p><blockquote> <p>Midway through that latter year he <strong>won back-to-back on the DP World Tour in Morocco and Mauritius</strong>, and he was a <strong>fine champion at the Qatar Masters in 2017</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Late in 2018 I played a little table football with him and his caddie at the Turkish Airlines Open before we chatted about his form. <strong>He'd attempted a swing change and seemed pre-occupied - understandably - about his imminent national service</strong>.</p><p>His form picked up in 2019 but in late 2020 he said <strong>goodbye to golf</strong> for 18 months.</p><p>When he returned to action with 22nd on the Asian Tour in Singapore he gave an <strong>enigmatic description of his career interlude</strong>.</p><p>"It was a good experience, but it was too long," he said. "No freedom, so yeah, that's the hard thing. <strong>Just shooting guns every day, training every day</strong>. I didn't have any chance to practice any golf during this time. Actually, I thought I was going to play really bad last week in Singapore, <strong>but I'm still playing okay</strong>."</p><blockquote> <p>Since then he's been <strong>fifth on home soil</strong>, 23rd in Morocco and <strong>third last time out</strong>, when in the top 10 all week.</p> </blockquote><p>That's nice enough form and I like that <strong>Royal Queensland features no long grass</strong>. It's key defences are wind, bunkers and scrambling from short grass.</p><p>Wang's victory in Doha at the Qatar Masters was <strong>especially notable for his quality in all three of those elements</strong>.</p><p><img alt="min woo lee.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/min%20woo%20lee.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/australian-pga-championship-2022/12442116?selectedMixedItem=2110424422" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Min Woo Lee 2pt each-way @ 14/1</a></h2><p></p><p>I was slightly tempted by the Scottish/Australian <strong>Connor McKinney</strong> who is just one of many talented amateurs based around Perth in Western Australia (McKinney won the Links Trophy from Adam Brady in the summer then Aldrich Potgieter won the Amateur Championship; they all play out of <strong>Joondalup GC</strong>).</p><p>The compiler likes him too and I'm <strong>wary at less than three figures</strong> but he might also like the course.</p><p>The top of the market is tight but I think <strong>Min Woo Lee</strong> offers a bit of something.</p><p>In his final appearance on home soil as an amateur the Western Australia-based Lee was fifth in the Perth International and it was a <strong>sign of things to come</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He's made <strong>six starts in Australia in the paid ranks</strong>, finished <strong>top five in five of them and won the Victorian Open</strong>. Even in the exception - a missed cut in the 2019 Australia Open - he had been sixth after 18 holes before getting the worst of the weather in the second lap.</p> </blockquote><p>He was <strong>third in this event at Royal Pines in 2019</strong> and <strong>fourth here at Royal Queensland last year </strong>- in both weeks he spent all four rounds in the top 10.</p><p>He's also just ended the 2022 DP World Tour season in <strong>superb form</strong> with third at the Open de Espana and Andalucia Masters, ninth in the Nedbank Challenge and 12th last week in the DP World Tour Championship.</p><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</h2> <p>Sign up for our <a data-qtip="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST&prod=90&">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/australian-pga-championship-2022/12442116?selectedMixedItem=2110424422" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Jeunghun Wang 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/australian-pga-championship-2022/12442116?selectedMixedItem=2110424422" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Min Woo Lee 2pts each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</span></h3> <p>Sign up for our <a style="color: white;" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank">Sign-up now</a><br /> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/australian-pga-championship-2022/12442116?selectedMixedItem=2110424422" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/australian-pga-championship-2022\/12442116?selectedMixedItem=2110424422","entry_title":"Australian PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Jeunghun back with a Wang "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/australian-pga-championship-2022/12442116?selectedMixedItem=2110424422">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Australian%20PGA%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Jeunghun%20back%20with%20a%20Wang%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html&text=Australian%20PGA%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Jeunghun%20back%20with%20a%20Wang%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/butterfield-bermuda-championship-each-way-tips-long-can-jump-clear-of-rivals-251022-719.html">Butterfield Bermuda Championship Each-Way Tips: Long can jump clear of rivals</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Long 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Adam%20Long%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/portugal-masters-each-way-tips-rozner-primed-at-dom-pedro-241022-721.html">Portugal Masters Each-Way Tips: Rozner primed at Dom Pedro</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/antoine rozner.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/antoine%20rozner.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/mallorca-golf-open-each-way-tips-aphibarnrat-has-another-win-in-him-171022-721.html">Mallorca Golf Open Each-Way Tips: Aphibarnrat has another win in him</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1280.450x254.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Kiradech%20Aphibarnrat%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-rsm-classic-each-way-tips-mccarthy-can-claim-first-win-151122-719.html">The RSM Classic Each-Way Tips: McCarthy can claim first win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Denny McCarthy.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Denny%20McCarthy.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rsm-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-finau-a-fair-price-to-go-back-to-back-again-151122-167.html">RSM Classic: Finau a fair price to go back-to-back again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tony Finau drives.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Tony%20Finau%20drives.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dp-world-tour-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-rahm-ready-to-rack-up-the-hattrick-141122-167.html">DP World Tour Championship: Rahm ready to rack up the hattrick </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/JON RAHM.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/JON%20RAHM.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class="active "> Each-Way Betting </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1669121915" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Australian PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Jeunghun back with a Wang
2022 World Cup
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
NFL
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
World Cup
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Cricket