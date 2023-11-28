</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/psg-vs-newcastle-utd-tips-back-hosts-to-bounce-back-from-tyneside-nightmare-on-tuesday-261123-164.html">PSG vs Newcastle Utd Tips: Back hosts to bounce back from Tyneside nightmare</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/manchester-city-vs-rb-leipzig-tips-city-can-edge-entertaining-encounter-261123-766.html">Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: City can edge entertaining encounter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-champions-league-and-efl-championship-1-271123-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League and EFL Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-last-time-runner-up-to-go-one-better-at-sedgefield-281123-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 11/4 last time runner-up at Sedgefield</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-rabbitt-to-run-well-in-tuesday-segdefield-11-/-1-multiple-281123-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rabbitt to run well in Tuesday Sedgefield 11/1 multiple </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-focus-12-1-supreme-novice-hurdle-chance-231123-1081.html">Cheltenham Festival Focus: 12/1 Supreme Novice Hurdle chance</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/">Betfair Chase at Haydock</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-south-african-open-trio-chanced-at-up-to-199-1-281123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: South African Open trio chanced at up to 199/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/south-african-open-2023-betting-tips-and-the-punters-preview-271123-167.html">South African Open: Ferguson fancied at 28/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/hero-world-challenge-each-way-tips-picks-from-16-1-to-28-1-271123-719.html">Hero World Challenge Golf Each-Way Tips: Picks from 16/1 to 28/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-australia-third-t20-tips-aussie-batters-can-go-well-271123-194.html">India v Australia Third T20 Tips: Aussie batters can go well</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/india-v-australia-second-t20-tips-hosts-remain-strong-chance-chasing-241123-194.html">India v Australia Second T20 Tips: Hosts remain strong chance chasing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-australia-first-t20-tips-new-look-hosts-underrated-in-a-chase-221123-194.html">India v Australia First T20 Tips: New-look hosts underrated in a chase</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">UK Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-betting-tips-and-predictions-sinner-beats-djokovic-but-zverev-may-be-value-at-12-1-151123-204.html">ATP Tour Finals: Sinner beats Djokovic but Zverev may be value at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-day-2-tips-in-form-bonzi-can-extend-lajovics-indoor-woe-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Day 2 Tips: In-form Bonzi can extend Lajovic's indoor woe</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-outright-tips-djokovic-the-man-to-beat-in-the-french-capital-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Outright Tips: Djokovic the man to beat in the French capital</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-betting-spring-election-backed-after-jeremy-hunts-autumn-statement-221123-204.html">Next General Election Betting: Spring election backed after autumn statement</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-betting-odds-trump-favourite-as-right-wing-milei-wins-in-argentina-201123-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump favourite as right-wing Milei wins in Argentina</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-uk-general-election-betting-and-next-tory-leader-betting-odds-and-analysis-131123-171.html">Cabinet Reshuffle: Could Cameron's return help rebrand the Tories again?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-12-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-thursday-sunday-mond-241123-1063.html">NFL Week 12 Tips: Steelers a sound bet & a QB double in Philly</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-thursday-sunday-monda-151123-1063.html">NFL Week 11 Tips: Count on the Cowboys; Chiefs to pinch Super Bowl rematch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-10-betting-tips-predictions-and-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-night-football-081123-1063.html">NFL Week 10 Tips: Pressure on Pats, back Bengals & Ravens</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open Betting Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jordan Spieth smiling 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Open Betting Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Australian Open and South African Open Each-Way Tips: 25/1 Ferguson a Player</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-11-28">28 November 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Australian Open and South African Open Each-Way Tips: 25/1 Ferguson a Player", "name": "Australian Open and South African Open Each-Way Tips: 25/1 Ferguson a Player", "description": "Another Southern Hemisphere double-header for the DP World Tour this week. Min Woo Lee and Dean Burmester head the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere fo...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-11-28T11:51:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-11-28T15:18:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Another Southern Hemisphere double-header for the DP World Tour this week. Min Woo Lee and Dean Burmester head the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his four selections across the two events with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Ewen Ferguson is in great form at the moment Gary Player tests suit Scott Jamieson Malaysia's Gavin Green is another Player fan Richard Mansell can find home comforts down under There was plenty of fuss about Doctor Who last weekend. In recent years it's been celebrated for the vibrancy of its story-telling but, for many, its legacy remains prompting a generation to cower behind the sofa in fear of the Daleks - baddies who, in retrospect, were about as terrifying as a pepper mill. Coincidentally, Thriston Lawrence's final round on Sunday revived memories of my own infant terror of those tinny alien menaces. You will only wonder why if you weren't watching and, as it happens, I didn't see much but that's because I was back behind the sofa as Lawrence lurched to the turn in chaotic fashion. The column's selection began the day holding a three-shot advantage over the field but, in truth, there had been a big hint that all was not well around about tea-time on Saturday (which was when the Daleks ruined the weekend, too). It was about then that I watched a post-third round interview in which Lawrence was asked about the fact that he was "only hitting wedges on the range". "That's not true," he answered in a slightly sharp fashion that made my eyes widen. He explained that he was quite able to hit short irons on the restricted practice area but that drivers were out. The interviewer persisted with his theme and asked if Lawrence was hitting drivers elsewhere before arriving at the course. He shook his head, explained he wasn't and, frankly, looked a bit narked. Next morning his driver, until then his best club in the bag, was an absolute shambles and all I could think about was that damn interview. There is no guarantee that the questioning caused the breakdown but it reminded me again of the negative potential of post-round interviews. I recall press men being somewhat irked that Angel Cabrera would feign a lack of competent English ahead of any significant final round. I considered it a brilliant strategy, allowing him to avoid any pitfalls associated with having bad ideas swilling round his head. In fact, I've always suspected that if Sergio Garcia had pulled the same trick he'd have won a first major long before he finally did. All conjecture, of course, the sort of gibbering a man clutching a now-useless betting slip needed to allow himself to creep out from behind the sofa. Oh well, crying won't help. Onwards! South African Open Main Bet: Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ 25/1 This week's test at the South African Open is, potentially, a long one. The course designer Gary Player has set up Blair Atholl to repel the advances of technology and fitness - so much so, in fact, that the yardage can be squeezed beyond 8,000 yards. But this parkland track is also on the highveldt, around 1,500 metres above sea level, so those numbers are a little deceptive. The first two picks this week might be tempted into believing they are nearer home than South Africa because the original Blair Atholl is in Scotland. The first of those is Ewen Ferguson whose price versus recent form is a tempting relationship. One year, six months, three months, two months, six weeks - whichever period you pick, the stroke averages tell you he's in the top four and usually top three of this field. It's a consequence of 12 top 20s in the calendar year and they've come in spots that don't dissuade for this week. Three of them were in South Africa, those three and another were at altitude, one was at the very long Green Eagle, another up against a PGA Tour field in Scotland and there have been six of them in his last seven starts. A two-time winner in the 2022 season, he missed out in 2023, but could get 2024 off to a great start this week. Back Ewen Ferguson each-way @ [25/1] Bet now South African Open Next Best: Scott Jamieson 1pt each-way @ 40/1 A second Scot and one who has a very fine record in both South Africa and on Gary Player designs. South Africa first. His only win on the DP World Tour came in the 2012 Nelson Mandela Championship, albeit was an event with many an asterisk next to it. It was played inside a race track, completed on a course with a reduced par of 65, over 36 holes, and the trophy was utterly bizarre. Since then poor Jamieson has had no less than five pre-final round leads in South Africa and is yet to add to his winning tally. But if it's going to happen why not on a Player layout? Jamieson has four top-six finishes at Leopard Creek and was T11th last year, he's been second at Gary Player CC and was T15th last year, he's been third on the Player Course at DLF and he was T15th on debut at Blair Atholl last year when tied fourth after 18 holes. Back Scott Jamieson each-way @ [40/1] Bet now South African Open Final Bet: Gavin Green 1pt each-way @ 40/1 I don't think anything will ever give me as much simple pleasure as the fact that Gavin Green's brother is called Galven. Well, him winning this week might - and his best form in 2023 suggests he has a chance. He was eighth in the Indian Open on the Player Course at DLF. At altitude he contended early at the Kenya Open, was T12th at Eichenried and was eighth in Crans (when he was the first round leader). In South Africa he was sixth in the Jonsson Workwear Open in March and then seventh last week, flying home with a final round of 64 - both of those efforts were also at altitude of course. He also dropped a hint that he was going to enjoy South Africa's thin air and Player designs when seventh at Gary Player CC last November. He's got a fine record on a big course at altitude (much lower than this week but still) in the Czech Masters at Albatross (he's been second and third) and he was also second at DLF's Player track in 2017. Back Gavin Green each-way @ [40/1] Bet now Australian Open Main Bet: Richard Mansell 1pt each-way @ 66/1 As with last week's Australian PGA Championship, there is a tough top of the market to get past although Adrian Meronk came close to appealing. The Pole is defending the trophy he won last year and the field is only a touch higher class at the top end. He didn't crack the top 40 last week and, as a consequence, he has dropped to [20/1]. The Lakes in Sydney is not as classical as Victoria GC where he won last year but the name of the layout is a little deceptive. It suggests a modern resort-style track and while it does utilise lakes the shaping and visuals are both wonderful and very old-style. The fairways are rumpled, beyond them are sandy waste areas and the greens have been contoured mostly by nature - moreover, they look and play like that. Meronk seems to have an eye for such courses because he has a fine record at Bernardus, a modern but fine heathland layout. So, too, does the actual pick, England's Richard Mansell. He was sixth there on debut in 2021 and ninth in 2022. He was also second at Spey Valley, a modern Scottish heathland course, in 2019. Why might he like the look of such places? It could be that he grew up playing golf at Beau Desert which is much the same. He ended last season with a pair of top-six finishes in Spain and opened this campaign with a nice T22nd last week. He can push on in Sydney. Back Richard Mansell each-way @ [66/1] Bet now Now read Steve Rawlings on the DP World Tour Championship. Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Matt Cooper", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt_cooper" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Ewen Ferguson"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Ewen Ferguson is chasing a third DP World Tour title</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Australian%20Open%20and%20South%20African%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%2025%2F1%20Ferguson%20a%20Player&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html&text=Australian%20Open%20and%20South%20African%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%2025%2F1%20Ferguson%20a%20Player" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Another Southern Hemisphere double-header for the DP World Tour this week. Min Woo Lee and Dean Burmester head the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his four selections across the two events with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D53858637%26bsmId%3D924.385355468">Ewen Ferguson</a> is in great form at the moment</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Gary Player tests suit Scott Jamieson</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Malaysia's Gavin Green is another Player fan</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Richard Mansell can find home comforts down under</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>There was plenty of fuss about Doctor Who last weekend.</p><p>In recent years it's been celebrated for the vibrancy of its story-telling but, for many, its legacy remains prompting a generation to cower behind the sofa in fear of the Daleks - baddies who, in retrospect, were about as terrifying as a pepper mill.</p><p>Coincidentally, Thriston Lawrence's final round on Sunday revived memories of my own infant terror of those tinny alien menaces.</p><p>You will only wonder why if you weren't watching and, as it happens, I didn't see much but that's because I was back behind the sofa as Lawrence lurched to the turn in chaotic fashion.</p><p>The<strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-pga-championship-joburg-open-each-way-tips-60-1-arnaus-can-hit-reset-201123-721.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> column's selection</a></strong> began the day holding a three-shot advantage over the field but, in truth, there had been a big hint that all was not well around about tea-time on Saturday (which was when the Daleks ruined the weekend, too).</p><p>It was about then that I watched a post-third round interview in which Lawrence was asked about the fact that he was "only hitting wedges on the range". "That's not true," he answered in a slightly sharp fashion that made my eyes widen.</p><p>He explained that he was quite able to hit short irons on the restricted practice area but that drivers were out. The interviewer persisted with his theme and asked if Lawrence was hitting drivers elsewhere before arriving at the course.</p><p>He shook his head, explained he wasn't and, frankly, looked a bit narked.</p><p>Next morning his driver, until then his best club in the bag, was an absolute shambles and all I could think about was that damn interview.</p><p>There is no guarantee that the questioning caused the breakdown but it reminded me again of the negative potential of post-round interviews.</p><p>I recall press men being somewhat irked that Angel Cabrera would feign a lack of competent English ahead of any significant final round. I considered it a brilliant strategy, allowing him to avoid any pitfalls associated with having bad ideas swilling round his head.</p><p>In fact, I've always suspected that if Sergio Garcia had pulled the same trick he'd have won a first major long before he finally did.</p><p>All conjecture, of course, the sort of gibbering a man clutching a now-useless betting slip needed to allow himself to creep out from behind the sofa.</p><p>Oh well, crying won't help. Onwards!</p><hr><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D53858637%26bsmId%3D924.385355468">South African Open Main Bet: Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ 25/1</a></h3><p></p><p>This week's test at the South African Open is, potentially, a long one. The course designer Gary Player has set up Blair Atholl to repel the advances of technology and fitness - so much so, in fact, that the yardage can be squeezed beyond 8,000 yards.</p><p>But this parkland track is also on the highveldt, around 1,500 metres above sea level, so those numbers are a little deceptive.</p><p>The first two picks this week might be tempted into believing they are nearer home than South Africa because the original Blair Atholl is in Scotland.</p><p><img alt="BLAIR ATHOLL 2023 1.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/BLAIR%20ATHOLL%202023%201.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The first of those is Ewen Ferguson whose price versus recent form is a tempting relationship.</p><p>One year, six months, three months, two months, six weeks - whichever period you pick, the stroke averages tell you he's in the top four and usually top three of this field.</p><p>It's a consequence of 12 top 20s in the calendar year and they've come in spots that don't dissuade for this week.</p><p>Three of them were in South Africa, those three and another were at altitude, one was at the very long Green Eagle, another up against a PGA Tour field in Scotland and there have been six of them in his last seven starts.</p><p>A two-time winner in the 2022 season, he missed out in 2023, but could get 2024 off to a great start this week.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ewen Ferguson each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D53858637%26bsmId%3D924.385355468" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13469730%26bsmId%3D924.385355468">South African Open Next Best: Scott Jamieson 1pt each-way @ 40/1</a></h3><p></p><p>A second Scot and one who has a very fine record in both South Africa and on Gary Player designs.</p><p>South Africa first. His only win on the DP World Tour came in the 2012 Nelson Mandela Championship, albeit was an event with many an asterisk next to it.</p><p>It was played inside a race track, completed on a course with a reduced par of 65, over 36 holes, and the trophy was utterly bizarre.</p><p>Since then poor Jamieson has had no less than five pre-final round leads in South Africa and is yet to add to his winning tally.</p><p>But if it's going to happen why not on a Player layout?</p><p>Jamieson has four top-six finishes at Leopard Creek and was T11th last year, he's been second at Gary Player CC and was T15th last year, he's been third on the Player Course at DLF and he was T15th on debut at Blair Atholl last year when tied fourth after 18 holes.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Scott Jamieson each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="41.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">40/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13469730%26bsmId%3D924.385355468" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14035811%26bsmId%3D924.385355468">South African Open Final Bet: Gavin Green 1pt each-way @ 40/1</a></h3><p></p><p>I don't think anything will ever give me as much simple pleasure as the fact that Gavin Green's brother is called Galven.</p><p>Well, him winning this week might - and his best form in 2023 suggests he has a chance.</p><p>He was eighth in the Indian Open on the Player Course at DLF.</p><p>At altitude he contended early at the Kenya Open, was T12th at Eichenried and was eighth in Crans (when he was the first round leader).</p><p><img alt="Gavin Green Czech Masters 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Gavin%20Green%20Czech%20Masters%202022.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>In South Africa he was sixth in the Jonsson Workwear Open in March and then seventh last week, flying home with a final round of 64 - both of those efforts were also at altitude of course.</p><p>He also dropped a hint that he was going to enjoy South Africa's thin air and Player designs when seventh at Gary Player CC last November.</p><p>He's got a fine record on a big course at altitude (much lower than this week but still) in the Czech Masters at Albatross (he's been second and third) and he was also second at DLF's Player track in 2017.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Gavin Green each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="41.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">40/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14035811%26bsmId%3D924.385355468" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D15667230%26bsmId%3D924.385300996">Australian Open Main Bet: Richard Mansell 1pt each-way @ 66/1</a></h3><p></p><p>As with last week's Australian PGA Championship, there is a tough top of the market to get past although Adrian Meronk came close to appealing.</p><p>The Pole is defending the trophy he won last year and the field is only a touch higher class at the top end.</p><p>He didn't crack the top 40 last week and, as a consequence, he has dropped to <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b>.</p><p>The Lakes in Sydney is not as classical as Victoria GC where he won last year but the name of the layout is a little deceptive.</p><p>It suggests a modern resort-style track and while it does utilise lakes the shaping and visuals are both wonderful and very old-style.</p><p>The fairways are rumpled, beyond them are sandy waste areas and the greens have been contoured mostly by nature - moreover, they look and play like that.</p><p>Meronk seems to have an eye for such courses because he has a fine record at Bernardus, a modern but fine heathland layout.</p><p>So, too, does the actual pick, England's Richard Mansell.</p><p>He was sixth there on debut in 2021 and ninth in 2022. He was also second at Spey Valley, a modern Scottish heathland course, in 2019.</p><p>Why might he like the look of such places? It could be that he grew up playing golf at Beau Desert which is much the same.</p><p>He ended last season with a pair of top-six finishes in Spain and opened this campaign with a nice T22nd last week.</p><p>He can push on in Sydney.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Richard Mansell each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="67.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">66/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">67.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D15667230%26bsmId%3D924.385300996" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/south-african-open-2023-betting-tips-and-the-punters-preview-271123-167.html">Now read Steve Rawlings on the DP World Tour Championship.</a></h3><hr><p>Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D53858637%26bsmId%3D924.385355468">Back Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></a><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13469730%26bsmId%3D924.385355468">Back Scott Jamieson 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="41.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">40/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41.00</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14035811%26bsmId%3D924.385355468">Back Gavin Green 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="41.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">40/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41.00</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D15667230%26bsmId%3D924.385300996">Back Richard Mansell 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="67.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">66/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">67.00</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in free bets!</h2> <p>New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"></div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Australian%20Open%20and%20South%20African%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%2025%2F1%20Ferguson%20a%20Player&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Faustralian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html&text=Australian%20Open%20and%20South%20African%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%2025%2F1%20Ferguson%20a%20Player" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/qatar-masters-each-way-tips-back-20-1-wallace-to-return-to-dpwt-winners-circle-231023-721.html">Qatar Masters Each-Way Tips: Back 20/1 Wallace to return to DPWT winner's circle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Matt Wallace arm aloft 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Matt%20Wallace%20arm%20aloft%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/andalucia-masters-each-way-tips-661-soderberg-can-reign-in-spain-161023-721.html">Andalucia Masters Each-Way Tips: 66/1 Soderberg can reign in Spain</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/sebastian soderberg valderrama.450x254.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/sebastian%20soderberg%20valderrama.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/open-de-espana-each-way-tips-601-lawrence-remains-a-great-thin-air-option-091023-721.html">Open de Espana Each-Way Tips: 60/1 Lawrence remains a great thin air option</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thriston lawrence at the South African Open.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Thriston%20lawrence%20at%20the%20South%20African%20Open.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-south-african-open-trio-chanced-at-up-to-199-1-281123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: South African Open trio chanced at up to 199/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html">Australian Open and South African Open Each-Way Tips: 25/1 Ferguson a Player</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/isps-handa-australian-open-2023-players-form-guide-221123-779.html">ISPS Handa Australian Open 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/hero-world-challenge-each-way-tips-picks-from-16-1-to-28-1-271123-719.html">Hero World Challenge Golf Each-Way Tips: Picks from 16/1 to 28/1</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1701190919" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
GET STARTED
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Australian Open and South African Open Each-Way Tips: 25/1 Ferguson a Player
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
UK Snooker
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket