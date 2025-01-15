Dubai Desert Classic 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Picks at 60/1 and 66/1

60/1 61.00 Paul Waring went unbeaten in last week's Team Cup

60/1 61.00 Romain Langasque has strong overall and FRL form here

66/1 67.00 Haotong Li was the FRL in this event last year

Weather forecast for Thursday

It's the standard sunny day in Dubai with temperatures around 70 degrees throughout.

But there does seem to be a bias when it comes to wind. It's virtually still for most of the morning before picking up to 13mph in the afternoon.

It's a fair strategy, therefore, to pick a trio of early starters.

Rory McIlroy is one of those morning starters and he's had a piece of the lead after the opening lap in this event on four occasions! The 11/112.00 for a fifth will tempt a few.

But to start, I'll jump in for Paul Waring, who played some great stuff at the Team Cup in Abu Dhabi last week, winning 3-and-a-half points out of 4.

Regarded as a solid journeyman pro, the 39-year-old Englishman is suddenly flourishing after a brilliant 2024 that saw him win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and secure a PGA Tour card.

Strong first-round scores were part of the deal too last year. He was the FRL at September's British Masters while he made two fast starts in the desert, ending day one in the top four in November's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship.

He doesn't have the greatest record here although he fired a 5-under 67 in round two last year and has twice opened with that number.

But this is a different Waring it seems, one capable of riding the wave and getting in the mix straight away so back him at 60s from his 08.15 tee-time alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Nicolai Hojgaard.

Recommended Bet Back Paul Waring each-way SBK 60/1

At the same price as Waring, I'll back Romain Langasque, who won his first three games in last week's Team Cup.

That strong recent desert form should serve him well here where he's been a fast starter before.

The Frenchman has only finished worse than 27th once in his six appearances at the DDC and he's been second, third and ninth after 18 holes in that run.

In addition, in his final five starts of 2024, Langasque ended Thursday's play in the top 20 in all of them.

With a morning tee-time of 07.35, there's plenty to like at 60s.

Recommended Bet Back Romain Langasque each-way SBK 60/1

Haotong Li can often make his presence felt in this market and he had a piece of the first-round lead in this very event last year before finishing seventh.

Three starts later he led the Asian Tour's International Series Macau after an opening 63.

Back in 2018 he actually won this event after opening with a 66 and he was also in the top 10 after 18 holes when defending.

Scan his record and he's also had top five day one positions in Abu Dhabi and the DP World Tour Championship.

He's not been seen since October but he ended 2024 with seventh at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship before starting with a 67 at the Open de France to reside in Thursday's top 10.

A 66/167.00 shot, the 29-year-old from China goes off early at 07.35.