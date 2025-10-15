Find Me a 100 Winner: Two long-shots chanced at 149/1 and 199/1

Two Brits backed to shine in India

Course specialist backed to finish inside the top 20

Read my DP World India Championship preview here

A couple of last week's picks contended but with neither reaching their first lay back targets, it was another blank week, unfortunately.

Grant Forrest was within two of the lead at the halfway stage of the Open de Espana, and he was matched at a low of 12.011/1, and my sole pick in Japan, 420.0419/1 chance, Brian Campbell, was tied for the lead after day one, but he was matched at no lower than 36.035/1.

As highlighted at the start of this week's preview, both last week's winners, Xander Schauffele and Marco Penge, were fairly well fancied before the off so we were always up against it but a regular column pick, Dan Brown, hit a low of 2.3411/8, having gone off at 120.0119/1, and I had backed another regular this week in India, Ewen Ferguson, but he's had to withdraw after he was refused entry due to visa issues.

The Scotsman would have really enjoyed this week's test so it's a shame to see him out, but I've backed two more that should take to the unique Delhi layout, and I'll start with fellow Scotsman, Calum Hill.

Calum Hill won his second DP World Tour title at the Joburg Open as recently as March around the tree-lined Houghton Golf Club and like the aforementioned Ferguson, he's also a winner around the tricky and tight Galgorm Castle, suggesting Delhi Golf Club may suit him nicely.

As highlighted in the preview, Putting Average and Scrambling have been the key stats here over the years so the fact that he ranked number one for Scrambling when finishing third at the Italian Open at the end of June and that he's ranked eighth, seventh and third in each of his last three starts bodes well.

He'll need a good week with the putter if he's going to contend but he ranked eighth for Strokes Gained: Putting last week when he really caught the eye over the weekend in Madrid.

Nobody in the field bettered his back-to-back 66s around the tree-lined Club de Campo, where he finished ninth, having sat tied for 81st after round one and 61st at halfway.

If he can maintain that form this week, he's sure to be in the shake up and I was more than happy to back him at 150.0149/1.

Recommended Bet Back Calum Hill (2us) EXC 140.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

My second selection, Ben Schmidt, is another who caught the eye in Spain, when he too finished the week with a five-under-par 66 around Club de Campo, and this looks like a good opportunity for the young Englishman to add to his tally of two top-five finishes in his first season on the DP World Tour.

Schmidt, who was on the fringes of contention last week until a double bogey at the par three 17th in round three derailed his challenge, has already finished fifth in the Qatar Masters and third at the Danish Golf Championship and this time last year he was recording his third top-four finish on the HotelPlanner Tour, when he finished fourth at the Hainan Classic.

The Yorkshireman, who represents the tree-lined Rotherham Golf Club, ranked first for Driving Accuray in Spain last week so he should do better than most at keeping out of the scrub in Delhi and he's ranked no worse than 11th for Putting Average when he's made it through to the weekend on the DP World Tour since he finished 26th in the Soudal Open in May, around yet another tight and fiddly tree-lined track.

Schmidt will be inspired by watching fellow young Englishman, Penge, winning his third title last week, beating another of his countrymen, Brown, in extra time and odds of around 200/1201.00 look very fair.

Recommended Bet Back Ben Schmidt (1.5Us) EXC 200.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

As highlighted in the preview, I expect one or two locals to shine this week and a few of them have been matched at some fancy prices to finish placed.

Ajeetesh Sandhu has been matched at as high as 32.031/1 to finish inside the top 20 and that was a ridiculous price given his form at Dehi.

In 11 visits after finishing third on debut back in 2011, Sandhu finished no better than 15th but he won there as recently as December last year and his last four visits he's finished second, third, second and first.

Although he's won on both the Asian Tour and the Japan Tour, and he sat fourth after round one of the Indian Open at the end of March (finished 31st), it's very hard to see him winning this week but he looks a sporting paly in the place markets and I was happy to take 12.011/1 about him finishing inside the top 20.

This is a step up on the sort of tournament he usually plays in but he finished 26th in the Hong Kong Open last year in what was a strong field around another tricky tree-lined track, Fanling, so he's very interesting runner at a big price.

Recommended Bet Back Ajeetesh Sandhu to finish inside the top 20 EXC 12.0

Now read Dave Tindall's First Round Leader tips here.