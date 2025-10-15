India Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Dave Tindall's three to back up to 100/1

40/1 41.00 Anirban Lahiri is a four-time winner at this week's course

66/1 67.00 Bernd Wiesberger is dropping some good hints again

100/1 101.00 Eddie Pepperell can cash in on an invite

Weather forecast for Thursday

It's a straightforward forecast for round one: very hot and hardly any wind.

Temperatures are already in the early 80s at the beginning of the golfing day and they push towards the mid-90s in the afternoon.

It may be old form but Anirban Lahiri is a four-time winner and also four-time first-round leader at Delhi Country Club so will feel plenty of good vibes when he steps back onto the property.

Also a runner-up on his most recent visit (2016), Lahiri's form can be brought into the current day by checking out his performances on LIV.

They're not consistent but as recently as June he was runner-up at LIV Golf Virginia.

As for fast starts, in four LIV appearances across May and June this year he finished in the top six after 18 holes in all of them.

If the big names like Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland take a little while to get into their stride on an unfamiliar layout, Lahiri can cash in.

The 40/141.00 shot tees off at 07.35 from the 10th.

Recommended Bet Back Anirban Lahiri each-way for FRL SBK 40/1

I tried Bernd Wiesberger in this market a few weeks ago after he'd produced a couple of good starts: an opening 66 at Crans and a first-round 67 at the Irish Open where he finished 26th.

But on a course that should suit he's worth another go, especially after showing some further good signs in last week's Open de Espana.

The Austrian finished 16th there, his best round of the week (a 66) coming on day one and putting him in third spot after 18 holes.

Having ended the opening lap in the top four in two of his last five starts, Wiesberger appeals at 66s from his 11.40 tee-time from the 10th.

Recommended Bet Back Bernd Wiesberger each-way for FRL SBK 66/1

Eddie Pepperell is here on a sponsor's invite and could be worth a flutter given recent hints of good form.

The Englishman was 21st at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last time and listeners to the Chipping Podcast, where Pepperell is a regular, will know he's in relaxed mood and looking forward to the trip.

Talking about the challenge in India, he said he felt confident and the course should suit. "Delhi is going to be quite a good golf course for me because it's not long, it's very tight by all accounts so it's going to require some good shot-making, some good iron play. I'm going out there with a bit of optimism," he said.

Pepperell was seventh in a Challenge/Hotel Planner Tour event in Kolkata earlier this year while, also on the second tier, he was fifth after day one of the Italian Challenge Open two starts ago.

At the Alfred Dunhill Links in a classy field, Pepperell was 5th for Strokes Gained: Approach so his irons are definitely on point.

He tees off from the 1st at 07.45.

Recommended Bet Back Eddie Pepperell each-way for FRL SBK 100/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @DaveTindallgolf