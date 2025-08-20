British Masters 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 40/1 to 50/1

40/1 41.00 Niklas Norgaard won last year and loves The Belfry

Weather forecast for Thursday

It's been a hotter-than-average summer in the UK but it's pretty unremarkable at The Belfry for the opening round.

Temperatures start in the 50s and will just about make 70 in the afternoon. That said, sunshine will break the clouds at times and winds are modest at around 8mph throughout the day.

There's no big draw bias but it looks more pleasant after lunchtime. More by luck than design my three picks are all teeing off after lunch.

Niklas Norgaard is certainly a huge fan of The Belfry after following up seventh place here in 2023 with victory last year.

And maybe that extends to England as a whole given that he was also seventh in last year's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth where he was second after 18 holes.

The Dane has had a bit of an odd year but threw in a fifth at the Myrtle Beach Classic on the PGA Tour and, after another drought, returned home to take 16th in his home Danish Golf Championship. That threatened to be much better after he started the final day in fourth.

Danes have won three of the last five editions of this event so hopefully Norgaard can make it another memorable day for both him and his countrymen at The Belfry.

Thriston Lawrence was rather a lost figure on the PGA Tour early this season before returning to the Europe and finding his mojo again with fourth at the Soudal Open.

That sparked a little run of 12th in the US Open and eighth at the Rocket Classic but he's stumbled again since.

However, Lawrence seems to love these shores and his last two starts in England have produced second places at The Belfry and Wentworth while let's not forget his fourth in last summer's Open at Royal Troon in Scotland.

The South African was third after the opening lap here last year and goes well on tree-lined tracks.

Andy Sullivan was a regular pick when this column focused on the DP World Tour and, as he's right in his back yard this week, I can't let him pass.

With six top 20s in his last eight starts, the local man is certainly in fine form although that hasn't been particularly due to super-fast starts.

But he's opened with a round in the 60s in seven of his latest nine outings so it'll only take a few putts here and there and in his last six starts on home English soil Sullivan boasts a day one lead and other FRL positions of fourth and seventh.

At The Belfry he has a sixth, a ninth and a 15th in six appearances (he was the 54-hole leader in 2023) so Sullivan has given the local fans plenty to cheer.

