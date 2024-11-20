BMW Australian PGA Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 30/1 to 75/1

Weather forecast for Thursday

There's a chance of showers all day at Royal Queensland and it will feel mild in the morning before rising to the 70s in the afternoon.

Winds are fairly modest at around 12mph although it could gust a little higher.

It's hard to spot much sign of any draw bias.

Jason Scrivener was runner-up in this event in 2022 and returns to it in good spirits.

Here he is telling his recent news on on Instagram:

"Today I wrapped up my 10th year on the @dpworldtour with a T14 finish @genesis_championship. It has been a challenging year, but I'm proud to have kept my card and secured my playing rights for the 2025 season.



"This year has taught me resilience and determination, and I can't wait to bring that energy into next year.



"Now, it's time for a much-needed break at home, enjoying some quality time with my family and friends. I'm excited to recharge and get ready for the 2025 season, starting at the Australian PGA in November."

That 14th place last month followed a sixth in the previous week's Western Australian Open where he opened with a 63 to sit second after 18 holes.

Four starts earlier he set out with a 64 to finish day one of the Omega European Masters in third.

After eight missed cuts from June to August, Scrivener has found his game again with a fourth, a sixth, a 14th, a 25th and a 27th in five of his last eight starts.

Finally, when runner-up here in 2022 his 65 gave him a piece of the first-round lead.

Scrivener looks good value at 70/171.00 to repeat the feat this week.

Recommended Bet Back Jason Scrivener each-way for FRL @ SBK 70/1

Curtis Luck hasn't done much on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, although he ended it with rounds of 66-68-67-67 for 27th in the Utah Championship.

After a couple of months off, Luck returned home to Australia to finish third in last month's Western Australian Open and last week he was 13th with a round to go in the New South Wales Open before slipping back on Sunday.

There are some promising signs then and there must be a decent chance he hits the ground running here.

Luck, a former World Amateur No.1, was fourth in this event last year and in his latest two appearances in the event he's ended day one in 10th place.

A former Australian Open first-round leader, he's worth a go at 75/176.00.

Luck and headline pick Scrivener are paired together alongside Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts in what should be an enjoyable late-morning three-ball at 11.30 (1st tee).

Recommended Bet Back Curtis Luck each-way for FRL @ SBK 75/1

Of the more established names, the one I like in this market is Lucas Herbert.

The Aussie, a former winner of the PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship, lifted another trophy last week after capturing the New South Wales Open.

Remarkably, that was his first victory on home soil.

"Very, very cool to tick that one off the list," he said later after coming from four back on the final day.

Herbert was halfway leader there and second after the opening lap thanks to a 65-65 start while he's also been starting well in LIV events, sitting fourth and eighth respectively after the first day's play in Chicago and Greenbrier.

The 30/131.00 shot starts out from the first at 11.10.