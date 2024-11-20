BMW Australian PGA Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 30/1 to 75/1
The new DP World Tour season begins in Australia and Dave Tindall has three bets to top the leaderboard come the end of round one in Brisbane...
-
70/171.00 Jason Scrivener is a former runner-up here
-
75/176.00 Curtis Luck has started well here before
-
30/131.00 Lucas Herbert won last week's NSW Open
-
It's Safer Gambling Week - explore all the tools available to Betfair customers here
Weather forecast for Thursday
There's a chance of showers all day at Royal Queensland and it will feel mild in the morning before rising to the 70s in the afternoon.
Winds are fairly modest at around 12mph although it could gust a little higher.
It's hard to spot much sign of any draw bias.
Jason Scrivener @ 70/171.00
Jason Scrivener was runner-up in this event in 2022 and returns to it in good spirits.
Here he is telling his recent news on on Instagram:
"Today I wrapped up my 10th year on the @dpworldtour with a T14 finish @genesis_championship. It has been a challenging year, but I'm proud to have kept my card and secured my playing rights for the 2025 season.
"This year has taught me resilience and determination, and I can't wait to bring that energy into next year.
"Now, it's time for a much-needed break at home, enjoying some quality time with my family and friends. I'm excited to recharge and get ready for the 2025 season, starting at the Australian PGA in November."
That 14th place last month followed a sixth in the previous week's Western Australian Open where he opened with a 63 to sit second after 18 holes.
Four starts earlier he set out with a 64 to finish day one of the Omega European Masters in third.
After eight missed cuts from June to August, Scrivener has found his game again with a fourth, a sixth, a 14th, a 25th and a 27th in five of his last eight starts.
Finally, when runner-up here in 2022 his 65 gave him a piece of the first-round lead.
Scrivener looks good value at 70/171.00 to repeat the feat this week.
Curtis Luck @ 75/176.00
Curtis Luck hasn't done much on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, although he ended it with rounds of 66-68-67-67 for 27th in the Utah Championship.
After a couple of months off, Luck returned home to Australia to finish third in last month's Western Australian Open and last week he was 13th with a round to go in the New South Wales Open before slipping back on Sunday.
There are some promising signs then and there must be a decent chance he hits the ground running here.
Luck, a former World Amateur No.1, was fourth in this event last year and in his latest two appearances in the event he's ended day one in 10th place.
A former Australian Open first-round leader, he's worth a go at 75/176.00.
Luck and headline pick Scrivener are paired together alongside Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts in what should be an enjoyable late-morning three-ball at 11.30 (1st tee).
Lucas Herbert @ 30/131.00
Of the more established names, the one I like in this market is Lucas Herbert.
The Aussie, a former winner of the PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship, lifted another trophy last week after capturing the New South Wales Open.
Remarkably, that was his first victory on home soil.
"Very, very cool to tick that one off the list," he said later after coming from four back on the final day.
Herbert was halfway leader there and second after the opening lap thanks to a 65-65 start while he's also been starting well in LIV events, sitting fourth and eighth respectively after the first day's play in Chicago and Greenbrier.
The 30/131.00 shot starts out from the first at 11.10.
Read Steve Rawling's Australian PGA Championship preview here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
BMW Australian PGA Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 30/1 to 75/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
RSM Classic: Improving Eckroat worth following at 41/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Australian PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Micheluzzi can crown a fine year at the Royal
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
RSM Classic 2024: Course and current form stats