Big Winners on Betfair: Malnati backer wins £3.6K with £10 stake

Golf bettor wins £3.6K from £10 stake

Backed Malnati each-way at 300/1 301.00

American backed at over 500/1 501.00 pre-tournament

A Betfair punter scooped £3,600 after putting £10 on Peter Malnati at 300/1301.00 each-way to win the Valspar Championship.

Malnati won by two shots on Sunday to take his first title for nine years. He was delighted afterwards and we are willing to wager that our big winner was thrilled too.

And they were not the only one as Malnati was backed at even bigger odds on the Betfair Exchange before the tournament started.

Were you a Peter Malnati backer at the Valspar Championship?



Matched between 500 and 1000 on the @BetfairExchange before the off



Bulk of the pre-event bets at a huge 650



One punter had £10 each way at 300/1 on the Sportsbook, returning £3,620! pic.twitter.com/B0ZDk7QyO3 -- Betfair (@Betfair) March 25, 2024

Malnati is latest long-odds PGA Tour winner

Malnati's win secured his place at the US Masters which takes place at Augusta from 11 April. The year's first Major is a huge moment in the sporting year and the spate of winners at long odds on the PGA Tour could encourage punters to look for outsiders to back.

Betting.Betfair golf expert Steve Rawlings wrote in his Valspar debrief:

"Malnati was matched at between 500.0 and 1000.0 before the off, but the bulk of the pre-event cash was placed at around 650.0 and he's the latest huge outsider to win in what has been a strange year on the PGA Tour."

Malnati's win showed that, while the likes of world number one Scottie Scheffler 6.611/2 and defending Masters champion Jon Rahm 15.5 dominate the betting pre-tournament, golf can throw up winners at enormous odds.

That's why Steve selects two or more outsiders to back in his Find Me a 100 Winner column every week.

