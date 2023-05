Punter wins almost £7k from two golf winners

Nervy finish as Jin Young Ko wins in playoff

Day wins by one thanks to bogey-free round

A Betfair golf punter was celebrating a huge win in the last tournaments before this week's US PGA Championship.

The lucky bettor picked out a £25 each-way golf double, backing Jason Day at 16/1 in the men's At&T Byron Nelson Championship and Jin Young Ko at 14/1 to win the women's Cognizant Founders Cup.

After a nerve-wracking finish at the Cognizant, which saw Ko win a play-off, the bettor collected almost £7,000 in winnings.

Wed 7pm: Pick out a £25 each-way golf double



Mon 1am: Collect almost £7,000 in winnings! pic.twitter.com/T7PzmGQMJq -- Betfair (@Betfair) May 15, 2023

Day won the Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas by one shot.

The Australian played a superb bogey-free final-round nine-under-par 62 to claim his first PGA Tour title for five years.

Now for the US PGA Championship...

He now heads to the US PGA Championship where he is 35.0 on the Betfair Exchange to win.

Jon Rahm 9.08/1 is the current pre-tournament favourite with Scottie Scheffler 9.517/2, who finished fifth at the Byron Nelson, next in the betting.

We have got every betting angle covered for the year's second major with our dedicated blog for the action at Oak Hill.

Find out who the 10 year trends point to, who Steve Rawlings is backing, read profiles of the top 50 and much more in the build-up.