</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Farnold-palmer-invitational-each-way-tips-zalatoris-to-be-king-of-the-hill-270223-719.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Farnold-palmer-invitational-each-way-tips-zalatoris-to-be-king-of-the-hill-270223-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html">Cheltenham Focus: 20/1 Grand Annual chance is a Diamond in the rough</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-day-3-tips-cheltenham-only-bettor---thursdays-best-bets-230223-200.html">Cheltenham Festival Day 3 Tips: Cheltenham... Only Bettor - Thursday's best bets</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/racing-only-bettor-cheltenham-festival-2023-preview-podcast-from-betfair-210223-205.html">Racing Only Bettor Cheltenham Preview with Rachael Blackmore: Watch live on 8 March</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/">Gold Cup Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/">Ladies Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/">St Patrick's Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/">Cheltenham Races</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/">Cheltenham Results</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fulham-v-leeds-united-fa-cup-tips---silvas-men-to-reach-the-last-eight-270223-140.html">Fulham v Leeds United: Silva's men to reach the last eight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-fifth-round-tips-back-more-cup-success-for-manchester-united-270223-629.html">FA Cup Fifth Round Tips: Back more cup success for Manchester United</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/man-utd-quadruple-odds-erik-ten-hags-men-1001-to-win-four-trophies-270223-204.html">Man Utd Quadruple: Ten Hag's men 100/1 to win four trophies</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-next-stop-sandown-for-warrior-frodon-270223-1155.html">Bryony Frost: Next stop Sandown for warrior Frodon</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-gold-cup-chance-bravemansgame-looks-great-270223-204.html">Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Gold Cup chance Bravemansgame looks great</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-winning-pointer-on-handicap-debut-at-plumpton-270223-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a winning pointer on handicap debut at Plumpton</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/lahore-qalandars-v-islamabad-united-psl-tips-more-big-runs-in-the-offing-260223-194.html">Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United PSL Tips: More big runs in the offing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/lahore-qalandars-v-peshawar-zalmi-psl-tips-zalmi-value-for-upset-260223-194.html">Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi PSL Tips: Zalmi value for upset</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/karachi-kings-v-multan-sultans-psl-tips-can-kings-go-close-again-240223-194.html">Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans PSL Tips: Can Kings go close again?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Sunak exit odds shorten ahead of new Brexit deal</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-humza-yousaf-1-2-as-final-three-confirmed-240223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Humza Yousaf 1/2 as final three confirmed</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-robertson-favourite-after-sturgeon-resignation-150223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Robertson favourite after Sturgeon resignation</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-tips-acapulco-dubai-santiago-stars-in-action-as-prep-for-march-masters-intensifies-270223-778.html">ATP Acapulco, Dubai & Santiago Tips: Stars in action as prep for March Masters intensifies</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-tips-marseille-doha-rio-back-rublev-to-tired-medvedev-210223-778.html">ATP Marseille, Doha & Rio Tips: Back Rublev to push tired Medvedev</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-tips-dan-westons-preview-of-this-weeks-three-tournaments-130223-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Dan Weston's preview of this week's three tournaments</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/arnold-palmer-invitational-each-way-tips-zalatoris-to-be-king-of-the-hill-270223-719.html">Arnold Palmer Invitational Each-Way Tips: Zalatoris to be king of the Hill</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/arnold-palmer-invitational-2023-tips-and-preview-worlds-best-gather-at-bay-hill-270223-167.html">Arnold Palmer Invitational: English pair chanced at Bay Hill </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/puerto-rico-open-2023-tips-and-preview-veteran-outsiders-worth-chancing-270223-167.html">Puerto Rico Open: Veteran outsiders worth chancing</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/players-championship-snooker-betting-preview-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-200223-171.html">Players Championship Snooker Betting Preview: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/leigh-wood-v-mauricio-lara-tips-back-the-big-punching-mexican-for-another-upset-win-170223-746.html">Leigh Wood v Mauricio Lara: Back the big-punching Mexican for another upset win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Arnold Palmer Invitational Each-Way Tips: Zalatoris to be king of the Hill</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-27">27 February 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Arnold Palmer Invitational Each-Way Tips: Zalatoris to be king of the Hill", "name": "Arnold Palmer Invitational Each-Way Tips: Zalatoris to be king of the Hill", "description": "The PGA Tour stays in Florida and Will Zalatoris can make his mark at Bay Hill, says Dave Tindall...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/arnold-palmer-invitational-each-way-tips-zalatoris-to-be-king-of-the-hill-270223-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/arnold-palmer-invitational-each-way-tips-zalatoris-to-be-king-of-the-hill-270223-719.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-27T18:36:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-27T22:27:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/will zalatoris at the US PGA.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour stays in Florida and Will Zalatoris can make his mark at Bay Hill, says Dave Tindall... 20/1 Will Zalatoris is trending in the right direction after 4th at Riviera 50/1 Sahith Theegala looks ready to win soon 175/1 Sepp Straka is too big based on past Florida form Main Bet: Will Zalatoris each-way @ [21.0] After a rather low-key Honda Classic won by 25/1 shot Chris Kirk, the big guns come out in force again for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. The stellar field for the annual shootout at Arnie's place features 19 of the world's top 20 and it's no surprise to see Jon Rahm at just 13/2 following his three victories on the West Coast Swing: the Sentry TOC, The American Express and the Genesis Invitational. Rahm in Florida may not quite be the same beast though. He's made just eight starts in the Sunshine state and not logged a top five. His one start at Bay Hill resulted in tied 17th last year. Scottie Scheffler looks to have every chance of defending after he did just that in Phoenix two starts ago and 10/1 is okay given the amount he wins. But my bet from the top end of the market is World No.7 Will Zalatoris at 20/1. Scheffler ranked 1st in Strokes Gained Approach when winning at Bay Hill 12 months ago while 2020 champion Tyrrell Hatton was 2nd in that category. Corey Conners was 1st for SG: Approach in 2021 and finished third. At 89th in SGA this season, Zalatoris perhaps doesn't leap off the page but there was a real uptick in his performance in that regard at Riviera last time. Zalatoris ranked 10th for SG: Approach at the Genesis Invitational, hitting a series of quality iron shots, especially in round four where he closed with a 64 to bank fourth place. History says strong iron play and putting make the difference for Zalatoris so it's pleasing to see that he's recorded positive SG: Putting figures in all four of his starts since the calendar flipped to 2023. Tracing his Florida history, his three starts there on the Korn Ferry Tour produced finishes of 26-6-3. He's also never finished worse than 38th in five Florida starts on the PGA Tour. The best of those was a 10th place at Bay Hill on debut in 2021 while he was fifth after 18 holes and 12th through 54 before slipping to 38th here last year. Zalatoris has some cool history with this event as he was on an Arnold Palmer scholarship at Wake Forest, the college where Arnie went too. "Unfortunately, I never met him, but I got a letter from him when I signed with Wake Forest. So the personal connection still means a lot to me," said Zalatoris last year. Back Will Zalatoris each-way @ 21.0 Scheffler won this event with just 5-under last year while 4-under saw Hatton triumph in 2020. In other words, the modern Bay Hill - a 7,466-yard par 72 with larger than average TifEagle Bermudagrass greens - is a real beast and that's surely ideal for Zalatoris who has shown his liking for the toughest courses with his brilliant record in the majors. A reminder, he's been runner-up in the Masters, the US Open and the PGA Championship in the last few years. Zalatoris called his fourth at Riviera "a big step in the right direction" and explained that coach, Troy Denton, who was on site, had spotted a set-up issue - a result of the back injury that caused him to miss the final four months of last season. "It's nice to see some really good iron play, which has kind of been the one thing that it's obviously what I'm known for, but I've been just very average," he said at Riviera. If it's as sharp here, he looks a big contender for the title. Next Best: Sahith Theegala each-way @ [51.0] Here's a decent quiz question. Who is the only player, apart from Jon Rahm, to have five top 10s on the PGA Tour this season? The answer, it may surprise you, is Sahith Theegala. In fact, top 10s doesn't do it justice as Theegala's strong finishes have all actually been top sixes. Theegala's big 2022/23 results in order: 6th Fortinet Championship, 5th Zozo Championship, 2nd RSM Classic, 4th Farmers Insurance Open, 6th Genesis Invitational. During that run he also won the QBE Shootout pairs event with Tom Hoge which may count for nothing but, then again, may count for something given that it was a win (something he hasn't achieved yet in solo play) and took place in Florida. Back Sahith Theegala each-way @ 51.0 What stopped Theegala getting closer to the 'W' on the West Coast Swing was his putting. He scraped into positive SGP numbers at both Torrey Pines and Riviera although, between those California events, he did rank 11th for SG: Putting at TPC Scottsdale where, take note, the greens are the same as this week: TifEagle Bermuda. Theegala was also 4th for SG: Putting at Sea Island, another venue with TifEagle, so the signs look promising that he can putt well here. The downside is that he missed the cut at Bay Hill last year when shooting 73-79. However, that was part of a 48-MC-MC run that followed his close brush with victory at the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Was he suffering some mental letdown? If strong approach play is the requirement here then Theegala has the desired numbers behind him after ranking 4th in SG: Approach at both the Farmers and the Genesis. A seventh at the Valspar on his last Florida start can be viewed as another positive. At Torrey Pines last month, the hugely likable 25-year-old said: "Every week I feel like I'm learning something. Even if the golf gets a little worse that week, I feel like I'm making progress as a whole. "I'm just going to try and stick to that. The goal is just to put myself in more positions like these, that's more my goal than to try and chase a victory or anything." Let's hope it comes to him here. Take the 50/1. Final Bet: Sepp Straka each-way @ [176.0] You'll find plenty of Open winners or Claret Jug contenders on both lists of champions at The Honda Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. So, by that logic, if you have what it takes to play well at PGA National, you can also thrive at fellow Florida layout Bay Hill. If that's the case, the 175/1 for Sepp Straka this week is a massive price. Straka is just coming off a tied fifth place at the Honda, a tournament he'd won 12 months earlier. Also second at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the opening event of the season, the Austrian can clearly play - even if he does miss a chunky amount of cuts. Talking of which, let's address the elephant in the room: his Bay Hill record of MC-MC-MC. It takes some explaining away but let's try. Last year, the early exit was kind of inevitable after the sheer magnitude of the previous week when he'd become a PGA Tour winner for the first time by snatching victory at the Honda. The other two? He just wasn't as good a player in 2020 and 2021. Back Sepp Straka each-way @ 176.0 Third at the Web.com Tour Championship in 2018, Straka's last four starts in Florida include a win and a fifth at the Honda along with a top 10 in The Players Championship. That's impressive by anyone's standards. Straka's approach play and putting tend to decide whether it's going to be a good week or a poor one. He ranked 2nd for SG: Approach at PGA National last week and the 29-year-old's putting stats have been above the tour average over his last 20 rounds. Obviously, this is a class field but finishing ninth at Sawgrass shows he can get in amongst it in elite company in Florida so, in the hope that he puts past Bay Hill course behind him, let's play Straka - now the World No.29 - at 175/1.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/will%20zalatoris%20at%20the%20US%20PGA.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Dave Tindall" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/will zalatoris at the US PGA.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/will zalatoris at the US PGA.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/will zalatoris at the US PGA.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/will zalatoris at the US PGA.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="American Will Zalatoris"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Will Zalatoris can claim victory at Bay Hill</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-arnold-palmer-invitational-2023/12561440?selectedMixedItem=2135840546" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/pga-tour-arnold-palmer-invitational-2023\/12561440?selectedMixedItem=2135840546","entry_title":"Arnold Palmer Invitational Each-Way Tips: Zalatoris to be king of the Hill"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-arnold-palmer-invitational-2023/12561440?selectedMixedItem=2135840546">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Arnold%20Palmer%20Invitational%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Zalatoris%20to%20be%20king%20of%20the%20Hill&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Farnold-palmer-invitational-each-way-tips-zalatoris-to-be-king-of-the-hill-270223-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Farnold-palmer-invitational-each-way-tips-zalatoris-to-be-king-of-the-hill-270223-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Farnold-palmer-invitational-each-way-tips-zalatoris-to-be-king-of-the-hill-270223-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Farnold-palmer-invitational-each-way-tips-zalatoris-to-be-king-of-the-hill-270223-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Farnold-palmer-invitational-each-way-tips-zalatoris-to-be-king-of-the-hill-270223-719.html&text=Arnold%20Palmer%20Invitational%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Zalatoris%20to%20be%20king%20of%20the%20Hill" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>The PGA Tour stays in Florida and Will Zalatoris can make his mark at Bay Hill, says Dave Tindall...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-arnold-palmer-invitational-2023/12561440?selectedMixedItem=2135840546">20/1 Will Zalatoris</a> is trending in the right direction after 4th at Riviera </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-arnold-palmer-invitational-2023/12561440?selectedMixedItem=2135840546">50/1 Sahith Theegala</a> looks ready to win soon</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-arnold-palmer-invitational-2023/12561440?selectedMixedItem=2135840546">175/1 Sepp Straka</a> is too big based on past Florida form</strong><strong></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Main Bet: Will Zalatoris each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p>After a rather low-key Honda Classic won by 25/1 shot Chris Kirk, the <strong>big guns come out in force again</strong> for this week's <strong>Arnold Palmer Invitational</strong> at Bay Hill.</p><p>The stellar field for the annual shootout at Arnie's place features <strong>19 of the world's top 20</strong> and it's no surprise to see<strong> Jon Rahm </strong>at just 13/2 following his three victories on the West Coast Swing: the Sentry TOC, The American Express and the Genesis Invitational.</p><p>Rahm in Florida may not quite be the same beast though. He's made just eight starts in the Sunshine state and not logged a top five. His one start at Bay Hill resulted in tied 17th last year.</p><p><strong>Scottie Scheffler</strong> looks to have every chance of defending after he did just that in Phoenix two starts ago and 10/1 is okay given the amount he wins.</p><p>But my bet from the top end of the market is World No.7 <strong>Will Zalatoris</strong> at 20/1.</p><p>Scheffler ranked <strong>1st in Strokes Gained Approach</strong> when winning at Bay Hill 12 months ago while 2020 champion Tyrrell Hatton was 2nd in that category.</p><p>Corey Conners was 1st for SG: Approach in 2021 and finished third.</p><p>At 89th in SGA this season, Zalatoris perhaps doesn't leap off the page but there was a <strong>real uptick</strong> in his performance in that regard at Riviera last time.</p><p><strong>Zalatoris ranked 10th for SG: Approach at the Genesis Invitational</strong>, hitting a series of quality iron shots, especially in round four where he closed with a 64 to bank fourth place.</p><blockquote> <p>History says strong iron play and putting make the difference for Zalatoris so it's pleasing to see that he's recorded positive SG: Putting figures in all four of his starts since the calendar flipped to 2023.</p> </blockquote><p>Tracing his <strong>Florida history</strong>, his three starts there on the Korn Ferry Tour produced finishes of 26-6-3. He's also never finished worse than 38th in five Florida starts on the PGA Tour.</p><p>The best of those was a <strong>10th place at Bay Hill</strong> on debut in 2021 while he was<strong> fifth after 18 holes</strong> and <strong>12th through 54 </strong>before slipping to 38th here last year.</p><p>Zalatoris has some <strong>cool history with this event</strong> as he was on an Arnold Palmer scholarship at Wake Forest, the college where Arnie went too.</p><p><span>"Unfortunately, I never met him, but I got a letter from him when I signed with Wake Forest. So the personal connection still means a lot to me," said Zalatoris last year.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Will Zalatoris each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-arnold-palmer-invitational-2023/12561440?selectedMixedItem=2135840546" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">21.0</a></div><p><span>Scheffler won this event with just <strong>5-under</strong> last year while <strong>4-under</strong> saw Hatton triumph in 2020.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span>In other words, the modern Bay Hill - a 7,466-yard par 72 with larger than average TifEagle Bermudagrass greens - is a real beast and that's surely ideal for Zalatoris who has shown his liking for the toughest courses with his brilliant record in the majors. A reminder, he's been runner-up in the Masters, the US Open and the PGA Championship in the last few years.</span></p> </blockquote><p>Zalatoris called his fourth at Riviera "a big step in the right direction" and explained that coach, Troy Denton, who was on site, had <strong>spotted a set-up issue</strong> - a result of the back injury that caused him to miss the final four months of last season.</p><p>"It's nice to see some <strong>really good iron play</strong>, which has kind of been the one thing that it's obviously what I'm known for, but I've been just very average," he said at Riviera.</p><p>If it's as sharp here, he looks a big contender for the title.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Next Best: Sahith Theegala each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p>Here's a decent quiz question. Who is the only player, apart from Jon Rahm, to have <strong>five top 10s on the PGA Tour</strong> this season?</p><p>The answer, it may surprise you, is <strong>Sahith Theegala</strong>.</p><p>In fact, top 10s doesn't do it justice as Theegala's strong finishes have all actually been <strong>top sixes</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>Theegala's big 2022/23 results in order: 6th Fortinet Championship, 5th Zozo Championship, 2nd RSM Classic, 4th Farmers Insurance Open, 6th Genesis Invitational.</p> </blockquote><p>During that run he also <strong>won the QBE Shootout</strong> pairs event with Tom Hoge which may count for nothing but, then again, may count for something given that it was a win (something he hasn't achieved yet in solo play) and took place in Florida.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sahith Theegala each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-arnold-palmer-invitational-2023/12561440?selectedMixedItem=2135840546" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">51.0</a></div><p>What stopped Theegala getting closer to the 'W' on the West Coast Swing was his putting.</p><blockquote> <p>He scraped into positive SGP numbers at both Torrey Pines and Riviera although, between those California events, he did rank 11th for SG: Putting at TPC Scottsdale where, take note, the greens are the same as this week: TifEagle Bermuda.</p> </blockquote><p>Theegala was also <strong>4th for SG: Putting at Sea Island, another venue with TifEagle</strong>, so the signs look promising that he can putt well here.</p><p>The downside is that he missed the cut at Bay Hill last year when shooting 73-79. However, that was part of a 48-MC-MC run that followed his close brush with victory at the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Was he suffering some <strong>mental letdown?</strong></p><p>If strong approach play is the requirement here then Theegala has the desired numbers behind him after ranking <strong>4th in SG: Approach at both the Farmers and the Genesis</strong>.</p><p>A <strong>seventh at the Valspar</strong> on his last Florida start can be viewed as another positive.</p><p>At Torrey Pines last month, the hugely likable 25-year-old said: "Every week I feel like I'm learning something. Even if the golf gets a little worse that week, I feel like I'm making progress as a whole.</p><p>"I'm just going to try and stick to that. The goal is just to put myself in more positions like these, that's more my goal than to try and chase a victory or anything."</p><p>Let's hope it <strong>comes to him</strong> here. Take the 50/1.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Final Bet: Sepp Straka each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="175/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">176.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">175/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p>You'll find plenty of <strong>Open winners or Claret Jug contender</strong>s on both lists of champions at <strong>The Honda Classic</strong> and the <strong>Arnold Palmer Invitational</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>So, by that logic, if you have what it takes to play well at PGA National, you can also thrive at fellow Florida layout Bay Hill.</p> </blockquote><p>If that's the case, the 175/1 for <strong>Sepp Straka</strong> this week is a massive price.</p><p>Straka is just coming off a <strong>tied fifth place at the Honda</strong>, a tournament he'd <strong>won 12 months earlier</strong>.</p><p>Also <strong>second at the Sanderson Farms Championship</strong> in the opening event of the season, the Austrian can clearly play - even if he does miss a chunky amount of cuts.</p><p>Talking of which, let's address the elephant in the room: his <strong>Bay Hill record</strong> of MC-MC-MC.</p><p>It takes some explaining away but let's try. Last year, the early exit was <strong>kind of inevitable</strong> after the sheer magnitude of the previous week when he'd become a PGA Tour winner for the first time by snatching victory at the Honda.</p><p>The other two? He just <strong>wasn't as good a player</strong> in 2020 and 2021.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sepp Straka each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-arnold-palmer-invitational-2023/12561440?selectedMixedItem=2135840546" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">176.0</a></div><blockquote> <p>Third at the Web.com Tour Championship in 2018, Straka's last four starts in Florida include a win and a fifth at the Honda along with a top 10 in The Players Championship. That's impressive by anyone's standards.</p> </blockquote><p>Straka's <strong>approach play</strong> and <strong>putting</strong> tend to decide whether it's going to be a good week or a poor one.</p><p>He ranked <strong>2nd for SG: Approach</strong> at PGA National last week and the 29-year-old's putting stats have been <strong>above the tour average</strong> over his last 20 rounds.</p><p>Obviously, this is a class field but finishing ninth at Sawgrass shows he can <strong>get in amongst it in elite company in Florida</strong> so, in the hope that he puts past Bay Hill course behind him, let's play Straka - now the World No.29 - at 175/1.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2></h2> <p>Staked: £600<br>Returned: £316.5<br>P/L: -£283.5<p>Previous:<br>2021/2022 P/L: -£315.35<br>2020/2021 P/L: +£1475.87<br>2019/2020 P/L: +£13.83<br>2018/2019 P/L: -£338.25<br>2017/2018 P/L: +£362.84<br>2016/2017 P/L: +£1179.89</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-arnold-palmer-invitational-2023/12561440?selectedMixedItem=2135840546">Back Will Zalatoris each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-arnold-palmer-invitational-2023/12561440?selectedMixedItem=2135840546">Back Sahith Theegala each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-arnold-palmer-invitational-2023/12561440?selectedMixedItem=2135840546">Back Sepp Straka each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="175/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">176.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">175/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-arnold-palmer-invitational-2023/12561440?selectedMixedItem=2135840546" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/pga-tour-arnold-palmer-invitational-2023\/12561440?selectedMixedItem=2135840546","entry_title":"Arnold Palmer Invitational Each-Way Tips: Zalatoris to be king of the Hill"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-arnold-palmer-invitational-2023/12561440?selectedMixedItem=2135840546">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Arnold%20Palmer%20Invitational%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Zalatoris%20to%20be%20king%20of%20the%20Hill&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Farnold-palmer-invitational-each-way-tips-zalatoris-to-be-king-of-the-hill-270223-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Farnold-palmer-invitational-each-way-tips-zalatoris-to-be-king-of-the-hill-270223-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Farnold-palmer-invitational-each-way-tips-zalatoris-to-be-king-of-the-hill-270223-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Farnold-palmer-invitational-each-way-tips-zalatoris-to-be-king-of-the-hill-270223-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Farnold-palmer-invitational-each-way-tips-zalatoris-to-be-king-of-the-hill-270223-719.html&text=Arnold%20Palmer%20Invitational%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Zalatoris%20to%20be%20king%20of%20the%20Hill" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/arnold-palmer-invitational-2023-tips-and-preview-worlds-best-gather-at-bay-hill-270223-167.html">Arnold Palmer Invitational: English pair chanced at Bay Hill </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/581bbb26af8af53d5a415cea44f283c88bd6c819.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/581bbb26af8af53d5a415cea44f283c88bd6c819.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/puerto-rico-open-2023-tips-and-preview-veteran-outsiders-worth-chancing-270223-167.html">Puerto Rico Open: Veteran outsiders worth chancing</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/COCO BEACH.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/COCO%20BEACH.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-long-odds-golf-tips-trust-troy-to-contend-again-310123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Trust Troy to contend again </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Troy Merritt (720).450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Troy%20Merritt%20%28720%29.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/honda-classic-result-and-review-veterans-win-again-on-both-major-tours-270223-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Veterans win again on both major tours</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Chris Kirk wins the Honda.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Chris%20Kirk%20wins%20the%20Honda.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-honda-classic-tips-paul-in-pole-position-240223-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Cole a fair price at the Honda </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Chris Kirk at the Honda.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Chris%20Kirk%20at%20the%20Honda.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/honda-classic-long-odds-golf-tips-kim-a-fair-price-to-emulate-yang-and-im-200223-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Kim a fair price to emulate Yang and Im </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Honda Classic sign.450x266.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Honda%20Classic%20sign.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/" class=" "> LIV Golf </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1677546494" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Arnold Palmer Invitational Each-Way Tips: Zalatoris to be king of the Hill
Cheltenham
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Cheltenham
Horse Racing
Football
Golf