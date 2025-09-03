Amgen Irish Open First-Round Leader Tips: Three to back up to 70/1

60/1 61.00 Matti Schmid enjoyed his return to Europe earlier this summer

45/1 46.00 Jordan Smith's elite driving will serve him well

70/1 71.00 Grant Forrest has a stellar record in this event

Weather forecast for Thursday

Rain affected the tournament here two years ago and there could be some of the wet stuff in the afternoon on day one.

Temperatures start in the low 50s and rise to the mid 60s after lunch while wind speeds are fairly constant at about 9-10mph all day.

There's no real draw bias to note at this stage.

Matti Schmid has played lots of good golf on the PGA Tour in 2025 and he also enjoyed himself when returning to Europe earlier in the summer.

The German was seventh in his home BMW International Open, 17th in the Scottish Open and also played all four rounds at Royal Portrush.

He drove it particularly well in those three events and that's rewarded here at the K Club where he made the cut two years ago.

This is clearly a drop in class for the 27-year-old and he can cash in with a quick start.

He's made a few of them in his last five tournaments, sitting fifth after day one in the Scottish (65) and fourth through the first 18 holes of the 3M Open (63).

Schmid is an afternoon starter at 14.00 from the 1st and looks a bet at 60/161.00 (1/4 Odds, 5 Places).

Many roads lead to Jordan Smith this week.

One of the best drivers in the game, he looks a good fit for the K Club and showed that here two years ago when opening 66-65 to lead at halfway before finishing 12th.

Last week the Englishman opened with a 63 at the European Masters in Crans and that was the third time in his last six starts that he'd been in both the top six after 18 holes and in the top three at the midpoint.

Smith, who has four top 25s in his last five Irish Open starts, can boast five top seven finishes on the DP World Tour since April and can continue that strong form this week.

Back the 08.10 starter (10th tee) at 45/146.00.

Grant Forrest cruised to a four-shot win in the Nexo Championship on home Scottish soil two starts ago and that's enough to pique our interest.

But what really gets his name flashing bright is a fantastic Irish Open record which shows three top fives in the last four editions.

That includes third at the K Club in 2023 so it includes specific course form too.

Forrest, who ranks 34th for SG: Off The Tee, has been in the top 20 after day one in four of his last five events so a putt here and a putt there and he can get in amongst it in the first round here.

The 12.30 starter (1st tee) is 70/171.00.

