Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Dave Tindall's three to back up to 70/1

Weather forecast for Thursday

A field of just 70 go to post at Yas Links with tee-times running from 07:17 to 11:50.

It can get very blowy by the coast here but winds aren't extreme for Thursday's opener.

They start at around 8mph but could double that in the afternoon when temperatures rise from the high 70s to the early 90s.

If that forecast holds, an early tee-time may just be a slight advantage.

Shane Lowry, who tees off in the fifth group out at 08:01, should enjoy the buzz as he has Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Rasmus Hojgaard for company.

Lowry had a piece of the 18-hole lead when third in last month's India Championship while he sat eighth after the opening lap at Wentworth two starts earlier.

He's twice been a FRL in the UAE and one of those helped him win this event at Abu Dhabi GC in 2019.

At Yas Links he's shot 66 in three of his last five rounds on the par 72 and has held 54-hole positions on the course of 2-1-3.

Still basking in the glow of holing the putt that kept the Ryder Cup in European hands, the Irishman is worth a punt at 25/126.00 (1/4 Odds, 5 Places).

Laurie Canter finished runner-up at the Genesis Championship in South Korea last time out to give a massive boost to his hopes of grabbing one of the prized 10 PGA Tour cards on offer for a high finish on the Race to Dubai.

He now holds the sixth card after jumping five spots in the standings but things can still change fast so he has to keep his foot down.

The Englishman was fourth after day one in Korea while earlier last year he showed an ability to start fast in the Middle East with 18-hole positions of 9th (Dubai), 10th (Bahrain) and 5th (Qatar).

Canter ended up winning in Bahrain and although his best finish here is only 24th, last year he set out with a 64 to sit fourth after Thursday's action.

The 50/151.00 shot is another morning starter at 09:12.

Jacob Skov Olesen drew attention at Royal Portrush back in the summer when he shared the first-round lead at the Open Championship.

So although he hasn't played at this course or indeed in any of the UAE events, the Dane has done well on exposed tracks.

Further evidence is supplied by his third place finish at Trump International in the Nexo Championship in Scotland and a fifth in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Olesen opened with a 64 at the Old Course to sit fourth after round one.

The 26-year-old won the 2024 Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin Golf Club in Northern Ireland so there's plenty in his background to suggest he'll take to Yas Links.

Olesen, another early starter at 07:50, was 11th after round at the Genesis last time and is worth a go at 70/171.00.

