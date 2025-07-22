3M Open 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 55/1 to 250/1

55/1 56.00 Rickie Fowler is in good nick again and is a previous R1 leader here

125/1 126.00 David Skinns has made the top eight in his last two starts

250/1 251.00 Cristobal Del Solar keeps shooting low numbers

Weather forecast for Thursday

There will be light winds for the early starters and as the afternoon begins, flags will be limp.

Temperatures are around 70 degrees for those out on the course early and they rise to the high 80s around 4pm.

Overall, it looks a great day for scoring and perhaps the course record of 62 will be challenged.

In three of the last five years, a 63 has produced a solo leader while from 2022-2024 the four players with a piece of the 18-hole lead teed off in the morning.

Before we think that points to a bias, an afternoon starter set the pace in 2020 and two with p.m. tee-times shared the lead in 2021.

Overall, it's hard to see anything in the draw.

Confirmation that Rickie Fowler is playing some decent golf again came in The Open at Royal Portrush.

The Californian closed with a 65 to post tied 14th, his best Open finish since tied sixth at the same venue in 2019.

It came two weeks on from tied 18th at the John Deere Classic and Fowler now has five top 20s from his last eight starts.

He was in the top 10 after day one at both TPC Deere Run and Portrush while at this course he shared the first-round lead on debut in 2021 thanks to a 64.

Fowler has played it just once since, posting 38th in 2022, and he should be confident of performing well on his return.

A morning starter at 7.29am, Fowler looks worth a punt at 55/156.00 (1/4 Odds, 5 Places).

Pretty much unnoticed during the high-class action in Scotland and Ireland over the last two weeks, David Skinns has banked a fourth at the ISCO Championship and an eighth in the Barracuda Championship in the two 'opposite' events.

The 43-year-old Englishman may have been wistful at not being able to join in on the links but he certainly took his chance while the big cats were away.

He was sixth after day one at the Barracuda last week and those with good memories may recall him leading last October's Sanderson Farms after a brilliant first-round 60.

Skinns takes the eye mainly due to current form but it's encouraging that he shot a closing 66 here last year to crack the top 25 having also made the cut on his 3M Open debut.

He's in the p.m. wave, hitting his first shot of the day at 12.32pm.

Cristobal Del Solar is the man who shot a ridiculous 13-under 57 in round one of the Korn Ferry's Astara Golf Championship in Colombia last year.

More recently he's burst out of the gates with a 61 to lead the Canadian Open after 18 holes while he was the 36-hole pacesetter at the Myrtle Beach Classic after rounds of 65-67.

On the back of all that I put him up at 250s for FRL at the John Deere Classic.

It didn't work out there but next time out the Chilean was fifth after day one of the ISCO Championship two weeks ago.

Last week he missed the cut at the Barracuda but Del Solar went low again on day two, shooting the fifth best score of the day (+14) using the modified stableford format.

He keeps tempting us in and it's impossible to ignore the huge odds of 250/1251.00. Tee-time? 8.46am.

