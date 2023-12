Adelaide pitch could be flat

Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder

Tuesday 19 December, 08:15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder team news

Matt Short and D'Arcy Short were confirmed openers for Strikers before their washout against Heat. Strikers have yet to play a single game as a result. Adam Hose and Jamie Overton are their only overseas players.

Possible XI: M Short, D Short, Lynn, Weatherald, Hose, Wade, J Overton, Bazley, W Agar, Thornton, Boyce

Thunder failed to chase 152 against Heat as their batting woes continued. Matt Gilkes has shown decent form in Grade cricket since so should hold on to the No 3 slot if Jason Sangha remains on the sidelines. Pat Cummins has signed as a 'marquee player' but that doesn't mean he plays even when Australia's series against Pakistan is done.



Possible XI: Hales, Bancroft, Gilkes, Davies, Ross, Sams, Green, McAndrew, Hatcher, Zaman, Sangha

Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder pitch report

Adelaide is one of the best batting wickets and in 12 of the last 22 160 or more has been busted in the first dig. More than 200 has been breached four times. One fears for a Strikers bowling group at home in this tournament but Thunder are not to be relied upon with the willow. Don't forget they were bowled out for a record 15 (Fifteen) against Strikers last season. Instead Strikers on the overs line may be of interest.

These look two very poor teams indeed. And we can't see the justification for Strikers being as short as 1.784/5.

Man for man there's little to choose between the sides and it could be that one standout individual innings or bowling performance turns it. Thunder have as many match winners as Strikers.

At the least Thunder may be capable of flipping those odds for a trade but the odds seem wrong. It's much closer to a choice affair.

Ales Hales has been boosted to 10/34.33 by Sportsbook for top Thunder bat and we're prepared to risk him. He's very flaky these days but we at least have a 68 against Strikers on this ground last term as a comfort rug. The boosted price is also out of kilter with historic win rates. Keep stakes sensible, though.

