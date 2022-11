Thanks to everyone who told us how we can improve Betfair - and helped us test the features on the Beta version of the new mobile experience - we've made changes that we hope you'll like.

As a reminder, our developers are working on an improved mobile experience that will combine the Exchange, Sportsbook and Gaming in one place.

November 2022

From November 8 you will enjoy a new and improved betting experience using Betfair Sportsbook on mobile web.

The brand new version of the Betfair Sportsbook is packed with exciting features and improvements.

The layout is simpler, navigation slicker and key features, including search and betslip, have been enhanced. Football and racing punters will love the changes but there's something here for everyone.

Fast search will get you to markets quicker than ever and the new betslip allows punters to place all kinds of wagers from singles to accas and multis to Bet Builders.

You can deposit without leaving the betslip and our odds update in real time so you will see exactly what price you are taking.

Everything is easier and clearer, so you will never be in any doubt about what you're doing.

Football bettors can tap Match View for key stats, in-play match timeline and more information to help inform your bet.

Special features for horse racing punters include Timeform ratings and Betfair Live Video.

The new version of the Sportsbook can only be used on mobile web. New versions for desktop and app will be launched in the New Year.

June 2022

As part of the latest round of improvements to Betfair we have boosted navigation, design and the information available for betting events. We're proud of these additions and hope you find them helpful.

Here's more about what we've done...

Horse racing

In-depth runner info

This is now visible on the race card, under an expandable on the runner line, giving you easy access to everything you need to know about a horse. We have also expanded the race details on the event tab.

Results

You can now consult horse racing results. Use race view to navigate between markets for upcoming races and the results of previous races, showing distance, runner position and starting price. Results from meetings where all races are finished will appear under Today's Meetings.

Racecards

Trainers names have been added to runner information. Live Video and Timeform information are both easily accessible, so you won't need to look far to get the lowdown on a runner.

Football

All Markets view

Our new all markets tab displays all betting opportunities, so you know exactly what you can bet on.

Event page simplification

We've grouped over/under and player markets in an easy to use format, so it takes less time and is more straightforward to place bets. This is especially useful for Bet Builders as it helps you keep an eye on each leg as you put together your wager.

February 2022

This month has seen a number of improvements, with football under the microscope.

* Finding and placing your bets on football is easier than ever

* Our quickest ever accas with our new acca builder

* More information available on each match, with form and head-to-head stats at the click of a button

January 2022

The development process continues at pace but there have been some exciting updates in recent weeks, focused on horse racing.

