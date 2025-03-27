New On Betfair: Use Bet Builders for Mixed Martial Arts betting

Bet Builders available for MMA on Betfair

Bettors can combine match selections to enhance odds

Bet Builders are massively popular with football punters

Betfair customers can place bet builders on mixed martial arts (MMA) which means they have greater flexibility and more opportunities than ever to increase the odds.

From the court to the ring, Betfair is giving punters greater options.

Bet builders have been a huge hit with football bettors who use them to combine selections - such as match odds, both teams to score and goalscorers - on one match, getting bigger prices and more excitement.

Now MMA punters can do the same as Betfair makes bet builders available for the first time.

Betfair strikes blow for MMA bettors

Mixed Martial Arts combines techniques from various combats sports. Two fighters compete in bouts based on grappling and striking.

Perhaps you already knew that and are something an expert. Or maybe you're an MMA newbie and are just getting to grips with the sport. Either way, we think you will enjoy Betfair bet builders.

MMA is growing in popularity around the world and on Betfair.

That's why we want bettors to be able to combine their selections and get the best prices on the big fights.

The range of markets is broad and should cater to most MMA bettors' interests.

Match odds, round betting and the method of victory are sure to be popular when bettors start to bundle selections into bet builders.

You can also bet on which fighter will land the most strikes, whether the fight will go the distance and much more, as Betfair make more than 20 markets available on each fight.

In an era when punters require more flexibility and specificity in the markets, bet builders are a brilliant way to expand the possibilities of betting on Betfair.