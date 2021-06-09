Happy Birthday Betfair! Company that changed betting turns 21

Betfair turns 21 today! The betting exchange was launched on 9 June 2000, which was Oaks Day at Epsom, so Betfair's first ever market was on the famous Group 1.

Belated congratulations if you backed Henry Cecil's Love Divine or used the ground-breaking Betfair Exchange to lay her rivals.

Happy birthday to us.



This day 21 years ago the Betfair Exchange was launched and changed the betting landscape forever.



The world in which Edward Wray and Andrew Black founded Betfair looked very different to the one we live in today. Betfair shook up the betting industry by putting power in punters' hands, allowing them to choose their own odds and bet against each other for bigger wins. We opened markets on everything from sport to politics and entertainment - if it was happening then you could probably bet on it with Betfair.

Betfair has long been the world's biggest Exchange and it is still growing. In 2012 we launched the Sportsbook, a more traditional fixed odds service, to complement the Exchange and allow customers to place a wider range of bets.

Our range of apps is constantly evolving to give punters products that are faster and easier to use than ever. This summer our brand new mobile experience is being rolled out to customers - you can read about it here.

Meanwhile, the drama keeps coming. England's ODI World Cup win, Liverpool's Champions League comeback against Barcelona and last year's record-breaking US presidential election were just some of the thrilling events that have lit up the markets in recent years.

It's been a pleasure to be on hand with products that allow customers to get involved and, we hope, back a few winners.

Here's to the next 21.